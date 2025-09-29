Zootopia 2 Final Trailer Breakdown: Judy and Nick Face a Reptile Mystery

Summary:

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde return for a high-stakes Zootopian mystery with new reptilian foes.

The final Zootopia 2 trailer shows exciting new locations, thrilling chases, and fun surprises with returning and new characters.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Zootopia 2 final trailer.

Disney has finally released the final Zootopia 2 trailer, and it’s filled with new surprises, fresh tunes, and returning fan favorites. Almost ten years after the original film was a global blockbuster, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are once again back on the beat. But this time, confronting a mystery unlike any we’ve ever seen within the animal metropolis. The sequel is set to release on November 26, 2025. The excitement has never been stronger. Let’s take a look at the final trailer and what it has in store.

What Does the Final Zootopia 2 Trailer Reveal?

In the trailer, Nick (Jason Bateman) and Judy (Ginnifer Goodwin) face their biggest challenge yet. A venomous snake named Gary De’snake, aka Clark, voiced by Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan, slinks his way into the city of Zootopia.

This is the first time reptiles appear in the story. It hints at the possibility of an underground population that would change the face of the city forever.

As Nick insists that Gary should be brought to justice, Judy sees things differently after hearing the reptile’s side of the story. This creates tension in their partnership, which may become a central focus of the movie as they learn to come to terms with it.

The footage also shows a chaotic chase scene through Marsh Market of Tunda Town. There are some new locations, as the duo evade mammal cops and bizarre new enemies.

Who’s Returning, and Who’s Fresh in Zootopia 2?

Judy and Nick as seen in Zootopia 2 | Credits: Walt Disney

Returning cast members include fan favorites such as Idris Elba as Chief Bogo, Shakira as Gazelle, Nate Torrence as Clawhauser, and Alan Tudyk as Duke Weaselton. Supporting icons such as Flash the Sloth, Mr. Big, Bonnie, and Stu Hopps also make appearances.

There are also new cast members who grab the attention. Quinta Brunson plays Dr. Fuzzby, a quokka therapist who puts Judy and Nick through couples counseling. Fortune Feimster is Nibbles, a quirky beaver podcaster obsessed with the secrets of the reptiles.

Music enthusiasts also receive a treat. Shakira is back with an all-new single, “Zoo,” co-written with Ed Sheeran and Blake Slatkin, releasing on October 10. Even the film gets a cameo appearance from Ed Sheeran as a sheep named Ed Shearin.

With a Michael Giacchino score and direction from Jared Bush and Byron Howard, Zootopia 2 is on track as Disney’s next big animated film. Between the reptile reveal, Judy and Nick’s tested partnership, and the pre-released hit soundtrack, the final trailer says one thing: the sequel is bigger, bolder, and wilder than before.