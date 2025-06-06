ZZZ Belion Bangboo Guide: Stats, Skills, and How to Get

If you’re playing Zenless Zone Zero, you might have found out the latest addition to the Bangboo roster is Belion. This S-Rank Bangboo is pretty special and works best with Yunkui Summit characters. In this ZZZ Belion Bangboo guide, I will break down everything you need to know about getting this new Bangboo and how to make the most of this stone ball-throwing companion.

ZZZ Belion Bangboo Guide

Belion is a new S-Rank Physical Bangboo that belongs to the Yunkui Summit faction and just got released in Zenless Zone Zero Version 2.0. What sets Belion apart is its unique stone ball attack that bounces between enemies, hitting multiple targets at once. This Bangboo looks like those traditional Chinese lion statues you see at temples, but with a green color combination, complete with a ball under its paw (which becomes a deadly weapon in combat).

ZZZ Belion Bangboo Skills

Skill Name Skill Type Description Phoenix Ball Dance Active Skill Throws a stone ball that bounces between enemies, dealing massive Physical damage. Way of Clouds Additional Ability With 2 or more Yunkui Summit characters in your team, you’ll get:

• +25% damage

• Ultimate use reduces cooldown by 4s (maximum 2 times) Silver Lion Crash Chain Attack Spinning ram attack, dealing massive Physical damage to enemies ahead.

Belion Bangboo Stats

Now, here is everything you need to know about Belion’s base stats and what materials you will need to max it out. The upgrade path is pretty straightforward, but it does require a good amount of resources:

Base Stats

Level HP Attack Impact DEF Level 1 396 72 103 28

Level Cap Increases

Range Denny Cost Required Materials 10 – 20 15,000 Ether Electrolyte x4 20 – 30 35,000 Energy Transfer Fluid x12 30 – 40 75,000 Energy Transfer Fluid x20 40 – 50 125,000 Concentrated Cooling Fluid x10 50 – 60 250,000 Concentrated Cooling Fluid x20

Core Upgrades

Upgrade Level Materials Effect 1→2 through 4→5 x1 Belion Core each +1 to all skill levels

For Belion’s maximum upgrade, you’ll need:

Denny x500,000

Ether Electrolyte x4

Energy Transfer Fluid x32

Concentrated Cooling Fluid x30

Belion Cores x4

How to Get Belion in Zenless Zone Zero

Getting Belion requires some luck with the gacha system. You can only pull Belion from the Bangboo Channel banner in Signal Search. Each pull costs 1 Boopon, or you can do 10 pulls for 10 Boopons. Here’s how to get Boopons:

Complete Hollow Zero missions

Finish Rally Commissions

Use the Bangbuck Exchange

Participate in limited-time events

Keep in mind that Belion doesn’t have a rate-up banner, so you’ll need to rely on the standard drop rates. Be patient and save up your Boopons for the best chance of getting this S-Rank Bangboo.

Best Team Composition for Belion

To get the most out of Belion, you need at least 2 Yunkui Summit characters in your team. Here are your options:

Belion

Pan Yinhu

Yixuan

Ju Fufu

The ideal team would be Pan Yinhu for the main damage dealer, Yixuan for support, and Ju Fufu for another solid damage option. This setup activates all of Belion’s bonus abilities and creates great synergy between all team members.

Belion offers excellent crowd control and works perfectly with the Yunkui Summit faction. The stone ball attack can clear groups of enemies quickly, and the reduced cooldowns mean you’ll easily be using it constantly in battle. Plus, Belion not only looks cute, but it also looks very cool in combat. Hope this ZZZ Belion Bangboo guide helps you in your next battle!