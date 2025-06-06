Home » Gaming » ZZZ Belion Bangboo Guide: Stats, Skills, and How to Get

ZZZ Belion Bangboo Guide: Stats, Skills, and How to Get

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

If you’re playing Zenless Zone Zero, you might have found out the latest addition to the Bangboo roster is Belion. This S-Rank Bangboo is pretty special and works best with Yunkui Summit characters. In this ZZZ Belion Bangboo guide, I will break down everything you need to know about getting this new Bangboo and how to make the most of this stone ball-throwing companion.

ZZZ Belion Bangboo Guide Stats, Skills, and How to Get

ZZZ Belion Bangboo Guide

Belion is a new S-Rank Physical Bangboo that belongs to the Yunkui Summit faction and just got released in Zenless Zone Zero Version 2.0. What sets Belion apart is its unique stone ball attack that bounces between enemies, hitting multiple targets at once. This Bangboo looks like those traditional Chinese lion statues you see at temples, but with a green color combination, complete with a ball under its paw (which becomes a deadly weapon in combat).

ZZZ Belion Bangboo Skills

ZZZ Belion Bangboo guide

Skill NameSkill TypeDescription
Phoenix Ball DanceActive SkillThrows a stone ball that bounces between enemies, dealing massive Physical damage.
Way of CloudsAdditional AbilityWith 2 or more Yunkui Summit characters in your team, you’ll get:
• +25% damage
• Ultimate use reduces cooldown by 4s (maximum 2 times)
Silver Lion CrashChain AttackSpinning ram attack, dealing massive Physical damage to enemies ahead.

Belion Bangboo Stats

Now, here is everything you need to know about Belion’s base stats and what materials you will need to max it out. The upgrade path is pretty straightforward, but it does require a good amount of resources:

Base Stats

LevelHPAttackImpactDEF
Level 13967210328

Level Cap Increases

RangeDenny CostRequired Materials
10 – 2015,000Ether Electrolyte x4
20 – 3035,000Energy Transfer Fluid x12
30 – 4075,000Energy Transfer Fluid x20
40 – 50125,000Concentrated Cooling Fluid x10
50 – 60250,000Concentrated Cooling Fluid x20

Core Upgrades

Upgrade LevelMaterialsEffect
1→2 through 4→5x1 Belion Core each+1 to all skill levels

For Belion’s maximum upgrade, you’ll need:

  • Denny x500,000
  • Ether Electrolyte x4
  • Energy Transfer Fluid x32
  • Concentrated Cooling Fluid x30
  • Belion Cores x4

How to Get Belion in Zenless Zone Zero

Getting Belion requires some luck with the gacha system. You can only pull Belion from the Bangboo Channel banner in Signal Search. Each pull costs 1 Boopon, or you can do 10 pulls for 10 Boopons. Here’s how to get Boopons:

  • Complete Hollow Zero missions
  • Finish Rally Commissions
  • Use the Bangbuck Exchange
  • Participate in limited-time events
ZZZ Belion Bangboo guide

Keep in mind that Belion doesn’t have a rate-up banner, so you’ll need to rely on the standard drop rates. Be patient and save up your Boopons for the best chance of getting this S-Rank Bangboo.

Best Team Composition for Belion

To get the most out of Belion, you need at least 2 Yunkui Summit characters in your team. Here are your options:

Best Team Composition for Belion
ZZZ Belion Bangboo guide
Belion
Pan Yinhu
Yixuan
Ju Fufu

The ideal team would be Pan Yinhu for the main damage dealer, Yixuan for support, and Ju Fufu for another solid damage option. This setup activates all of Belion’s bonus abilities and creates great synergy between all team members.

Belion offers excellent crowd control and works perfectly with the Yunkui Summit faction. The stone ball attack can clear groups of enemies quickly, and the reduced cooldowns mean you’ll easily be using it constantly in battle. Plus, Belion not only looks cute, but it also looks very cool in combat. Hope this ZZZ Belion Bangboo guide helps you in your next battle!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Genshin Impact: How to Get and Use Dust of Enlightenment...

ZZZ Pan Yinhu Best Build: W-Engines, Drive Discs and Team...

Genshin Impact 5.7 Livestream Codes Expiry Time and Rewards

Marvel Rivals Swimsuit Skins are Coming, NetEase Dev Confirms

Today’s NYT Wordle #1449 Hints, Answers – June 7, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #461 Hints and Answers for June 7,...

Today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition #257 Hints, Answers – June...

Today’s NYT Connections #727 Hints, Answers – June 7, 2025

ZZZ Yixuan Best Build: W-Engines, Drive Discs and Team Comps

ZZZ King of the Summit Drive Disc: Stats, Best Characters...