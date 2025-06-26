ZZZ Ju Fufu Best Build: W-Engines, Drive Discs and Team Comps

Ju Fufu is a brand-new Stun Agent in Zenless Zone Zero. She is an S-Rank character from Yunkui Summit with the Fire attribute. In her playable form, Ju FuFu is quite amazing, as not only does she stun enemies, but she also buffs Crit DMG, Ultimate, and Chain Attacks. However, to make the most out of her, you must equip her with suitable gear. On that note, this article provides Ju Fufu’s best build in ZZZ and mentions her recommended W-Engines, Drive Discs, and teammates.

ZZZ Ju Fufu Best Build Guide

Attribute Name Details Rarity S-Rank Attribute Fire Specialty Stun Faction Yunkui Summit Combat Role Support Strengths • Capable of buffing Crit DMG and Ultimate or Chain Attack.

• Quite easy to play.

• Can inflict Daze off-field.

• Able to boost Decibels with Attack or Rupture Agents. Weaknesses • Requires W-Engine to attain max buffs.

In Zenless Zone Zero, Ju Fufu can stun enemies to provide an opening for your Main DPS and buff her teammates for boosted damage. She can deal Physical or Fire damage from off-field using her companion, Hu Wei, while increasing her Might and Momentum.

When Ju Fufu’s Might gets full, Hu Wei can deal significant Fire DMG. As for her Momentum, when it gets full, she triggers Chain Attack: Suppressing Tiger Cauldron to deal damage and buff the entire party’s Crit DMG.

Ju Fufu Best W-Engines in Zenless Zone Zero

Here are the recommended W-Engines for Ju Fufu in ZZZ:

W-Engine Rarity Details

Roaring Fur-nace S-Rank • Increases dealt Daze.

• Increases the entire team’s damage dealt.

Hellfire Gears S-Rank • Increases the user’s Energy Regen.

• Increases the user’s Impact.

Blazing Laurel S-Rank • Increases the user’s Impact.

• Buffs Crit DMG for Ice and Fire DMG.

Steam Oven A-Rank • Increases the user’s Impact.

Precious Fossilized Core A-Rank • Increases dealt Daze when low HP.

Six Shooter A-Rank • Provides Charged stacks.

• Increases dealt Daze by using Charged stacks.

Roaring Furn-ace is Ju Fufu’s signature W-Engine and is her best-in-slot (BiS) option. Apart from that, any Stun W-Engine that increases Daze or Impact can be suitable.

Ju Fufu Best Drive Discs in Zenless Zone Zero

Let’s look at the best Drive Discs you can equip to Ju Fufu in ZZZ:

Drive Discs Effects

King of the Summit (4-pieces) • 2-piece: Increases Daze of attacks by 6%.

• 4-piece: When the equipper is a Stun character and uses an EX Special Attack or Chain Attack, increases Crit DMG of all squad members by 15%, and when the equipper’s Crit Rate is more than or equal to 50%, further increases Crit DMG by 15%, lasting 15s. Repeated triggers reset the duration. Passive effects of the same name do not stack.

Woodpecker Electro (2-piece) • 2-piece: Increases Crit Rate by 8%.

Astral Voice (2-piece) • 2-piece: ATK +10%.

King of the Summit is the best 4-piece Drive Disc set for Ju Fufu as it can increase her Daze and Crit DMG. As for the 2-piece effects, either the Woodpecker Electro or the Astral Voice sets can be considered. While the former increases Crit Rate, the latter buffs ATK.

Main Stats Priority:

Slot 4: Crit Rate or ATK

Crit Rate or ATK Slot 5: ATK

ATK Slot 6: ATK or Impact

Sub Stats Priority:

ATK > Crit Rate > Crit DMG

Ju Fufu Best Team Compositions

Ju Fufu is a versatile Stun Agent that can fit into a variety of team compositions. Here are her best team comps:

Main DPS Stun Support Bangboo

Yixuan

Ju Fufu

Pan Yinhu

Belion

Main DPS Stun Support Bangboo

Yixuan

Ju Fufu

Astra Yao

Belion

Main DPS Stun Support Bangboo

Evelyn

Ju Fufu

Astra Yao

Snap

Main DPS Stun Support Bangboo

Billy Kid

Ju Fufu

Nicole

Booressure

Ju Fufu works best when paired with her fellow Yunkui Summit Agents, Yixuan and Pan Yinhu. Apart from that, you can also use her in any team composition that requires a Stun character.