ZZZ King of the Summit Drive Disc: Stats, Best Characters and How to Get

King of the Summit is a new Drive Disc set introduced with Zenless Zone Zero’s Version 2.0 update. This set targets Stun specialty agents and focuses on team support rather than individual damage boosts. While it offers solid benefits for the right characters, you’ll need to meet specific requirements to unlock its full potential.

Unlike some Drive Disc sets that work for solo play, King of the Summit really shines in team compositions where you’re coordinating Chain Attacks. Let’s explore what makes this set tick and whether it fits your playstyle.

King of the Summit Drive Disc Stats and Effects

King of the Summit Stats 2-Piece Effect Increases Daze of attacks by 6% 4-Piece Effect Stun characters using EX Special Attacks or Chain Attacks provide 15% CRIT DMG to all team members for 15s. Characters with 50%+ CRIT Rate boost this to 30% total. Effects refresh on reactivation and don’t stack with identical bonuses.

The 2-piece effect is simple – it boosts your Daze damage by 6%, which helps Stun agents build up their specialty meter faster. Here is how the 4pc effect works:

When you use EX Special Attacks or Chain Attacks, your entire team gets a 15% CRIT DMG boost for 15 seconds. If your CRIT Rate sits at 50% or higher, that bonus jumps to 30% total CRIT DMG. The effect refreshes each time you trigger it, so maintaining uptime isn’t difficult if you’re actively using those abilities.

There’s one catch, though – you need to be playing a Stun character to activate the 4-piece effect. The set won’t work on other specialties, even if they can equip it.

Best Characters for King of the Summit Drive Disc in ZZZ

King of the Summit works with any Stun agent, but some benefit more than others. Characters who frequently use EX Special Attacks or participate in Chain Attacks will trigger the team buff more consistently. The key is making sure you can maintain that 50% CRIT Rate threshold to get the full 30% CRIT DMG bonus.

How to Get King of the Summit in ZZZ 2.0

King of the Summit drops from the Words and Weapons stage in Routine Cleanup. You can access this through Scott Outpost, and each attempt costs 60 Battery. Plan your farming sessions around your energy regeneration.

Alternative: Bardic Needle Exchange

The Bardic Needle Music Shop offers another route to get King of the Summit. You’ll need Plating Agents, which you can obtain from several sources:

Rally Commissions (best for higher rarity agents)

Routine Cleanup Stages

Dismantling unwanted Drive Discs

New Eridu City Fund rewards

Is King of the Summit Worth It?

King of the Summit offers solid value if you regularly play Stun characters and enjoy team-focused gameplay. The team-wide CRIT DMG buff can significantly boost your squad’s damage output, especially in coordinated Chain Attack scenarios.

However, there are some considerations to keep in mind. You need to maintain a 50% CRIT Rate to get the full benefit, which might require adjusting your other stats or using specific W-Engines. If you prefer solo play or don’t often use Stun characters, other Drive Disc sets might serve you better. The team-wide damage buff makes King of the Summit most valuable when you’re actively switching between characters.