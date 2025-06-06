ZZZ Pan Yinhu Best Build: W-Engines, Drive Discs and Team Comps

Pan Yinhu is an exciting new A-Rank Agent who has made his debut in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update. He is a Physical Defense character who is best suited to be paired with the latest S-Rank Agent, Yixuan. He is capable of buffing the Sheer Force damage of Rupture units and healing allies.

Considering many players are looking forward to building this Agent, this article covers Pan Yinhu’s best build in Zenless Zone Zero, including his recommended W-Engines, Drive Discs, and team compositions.

ZZZ Pan Yinhu Best Build Guide

Rarity A-Rank Attribute Physical Specialty Defense Faction Yunkui Summit Combat Role Support Strength • Can buff Sheer Force.

• Can heal teammates.

• Can apply a debuff on enemies. Weakness • Restrictive team options due to a lack of Rupture Agents.

Pan Yinhu (Image via HoYoverse)

Pan Yinhu is an amazing support character that can be used alongside any Rupture Agent in ZZZ. He can buff the Sheer Force damage of his teammates considerably while also applying special debuffs on enemies that increase the damage received. Furthermore, Yinhu can also function as a healer in his team compositions since using his Ultimate recovers HP. Overall, he is an incredible Defense character who is a must-have for players using Yixuan and other Rupture characters.

Pan Yinhu Best W-Engines in Zenless Zone Zero

Here are the best W-Engines that players can equip to Pan Yinhu in ZZZ:

W-Engine Rarity Details

Tremor Trigram Vessel A-Rank • Increases the damage of EX Special Attack and Ultimate by 25%.

• Recovers 2 Energy after taking DMG or getting healed.

Spring Embrace A-Rank • Reduces DMG taken by 7.5%.

• Increases Energy Generation Rate by 10% after being attacked.

Tremor Trigram Vessel is Pan Yinhu’s signature W-Engine in Zenless Zone Zero and his best option. It increases his damage output and allows him to recover energy so he can use his Ultimate often to heal characters. Apart from that, players can opt for the Spring Embrace W-Engine for this Agent. It reduces the incoming damage and increases his Energy Generation Rate.

Also, check out our other ZZZ articles:

Pan Yinhu Best Drive Discs in Zenless Zone Zero

Here are the best Drive Discs combos recommended for Pan Yinhu:

Drive Discs What It Does Why Use It

Astral Voice 4-pieces • 2pc: ATK +10%.

• 4pc: Whenever any squad member enters the field using a Quick Assist, all squad members gain 1 stack of Astral, up to a maximum of 3 stacks, and lasting 15s. Repeated triggers reset the duration. Each stack of Astral increases the DMG dealt by the character entering the field using a Quick Assist by 8%. Only one instance of this effect can exist in the same squad. • Increases the Attack stat and buffs the entire party’s Quick Assist damage.

Swing Jazz 2-pieces • 2pc: Energy Regen increases by 20%. • Helps recover Energy faster.

Swing Jazz 4-pieces • 2pc: Energy Regen increases by 20%.

• 4pc: Launching a Chain Attack or Ultimate increases all squad members’ DMG by 15% for 12s. Passive effects of the same name do not stack. • Helps recover Energy and buffs the entire party’s damage after using a Chain Attack or Ultimate.

Astral Voice 2-pieces • 2pc: ATK +10%. • Increases the Attack stat.

It is recommended that players equip Pan Yinhu with a 4-piece set of the Astral Voice Drive Disc and a 2-piece set of the Swing Jazz Drive Disc in ZZZ. If another character is wielding the Astral Voice set already, it is viable to opt for a 4-piece set of Swing Jazz and a 2-piece set of Astral Voice instead.

Main Stats Priority:

Slot 4: ATK%

ATK% Slot 5: ATK%

ATK% Slot 6: ATK% or Energy Regen

Sub Stats Priority:

ATK% > Crit Rate > Crit DMG > Energy Regen

Pan Yinhu Best Team Compositions

Pan Yinhu in ZZZ is best suited to be used in a team comp consisting of Rupture characters and Agents from the Yunkui Summit faction. Considering Yixuan is the only character currently in-game who fulfills these criteria, there aren’t many viable teams for him just yet. However, let’s look at his best team setup for the ongoing version 2.0:

Main DPS Defense Support Bangboo

Yixuan

Pan Yinhu

Astra Yao

Belion

This is Pan Yinhu’s best team, where he supports Yixuan by providing her with Sheer Force buffs and healing her. Meanwhile, Astra Yao buffs Yixuan’s Attack and Crit stats. Lastly, Belion is present as the Yunkui Summit Bangboo offering crowd control.

In case players do not have access to Astra Yao, they can fill her slot with other popular Support and Stun characters. A good choice would be the newest S-Rank Stun Agent, Ju Fufu, debuting in the second half of version 2.0. Alternatively, Anby can serve as an F2P option.

Currently, Pan Yinhu does not have many team options where he can shine; however, with the release of new Rupture characters in the future, he is sure to become more valuable.