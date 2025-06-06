ZZZ Yixuan Best Build: W-Engines, Drive Discs and Team Comps

Yixuan is probably one of the most exciting characters coming to Zenless Zone Zero in Version 2.0. She’s the first Rupture character ever, which means she works totally differently from everyone else. If you are planning to pull this powerful DPS, you will want to know exactly how to build her. Here is ZZZ Yixuan best build, including her best W-Engines, Drive Discs, and team compositions to use to optimize her performance.
Table of Contents
ZZZ Yixuan Best Build Guide
|Attribute
|Details
|Rank
|S-Rank
|Element
|Auric Ink (Ether)
|Specialty
|Rupture
|Faction
|Yunkui Summit
|Combat Role
|DPS
|Strength
|• Her damage cuts right through armor.
• She’s tanky because she uses HP for damage.
• Insane burst damage when you use her right.
• Teammates are actually easy to get.
|Weakness
|• Takes time to figure out how she works.
• Not many weapon choices right now.
Here is the thing with Yixuan. She uses Sheer Force instead of normal damage. You know how regular attacks get stopped by the enemy’s armor, but her damage just goes right through. It’s pretty sick, right? She also runs on Adrenaline instead of energy like everyone else. She starts fights with a full bar, and you get more by dodging at the perfect time or using certain moves. Moreover, she’s got two ultimate skills. One works like normal, but the other uses Auric Ink Points that you build up while fighting.
Yixuan Best W-Engines in Zenless Zone Zero
Picking her weapon is important. Since she’s the only Rupture character, you don’t have many choices. But her signature weapon is so much better than everything else in the game!
|W-Engine
|Rarity
|Details
Qingming Birdcage
|S-Rank
|• This is the signature W-Engine for her
• Gives 20% more crit chance
• Stacks special buffs
• Makes her hit way harder
• Base ATK: 743
• Extra Stat: HP 30%
Radiowave Journey
|A-Rank
|• Boosts her special damage stat
• Pretty good backup choice
• Works well with her combos
• Base ATK: 594
• Extra Stat: HP 25%
Puzzle Sphere
|A-Rank
|• An easy-to-get W-Engine
• More crit damage on special attacks
• Extra damage to weak enemies
• Base ATK: 594
• Extra Stat: ATK 25%
Cinder-Cobalt
|A-Rank
|• Can get it for free from the shop
• Has a simple attack boost
• Base ATK: 594
• Extra Stat: ATK 25%
Qingming Birdcage is absolutely worth pulling for if you want Yixuan to be amazing. The crit chance is huge, and the special effects make her hit harder than other weapons. It might cost more money, but the difference is real. If you can’t get her signature W-Engine, grab Radiowave Journey. It’s not as good, but it works fine and gives her the HP she needs.
Yixuan Best Drive Discs in Zenless Zone Zero
Picking Drive Discs for Yixuan is actually pretty easy. They made a new set called Yunkui Tales just for her, so you don’t have to guess what works.
|Drive Discs
|What It Does
|Why Use It
Yunkui Tales 4-pieces
|• 2pc: 10% more HP
• 4pc: Crit chance goes up when you use abilities
• 10% more special damage at max stacks
|• Made just for Yixuan
• Easy to keep the bonuses active
• Perfect match for her kit
Woodpecker Electro 2-pieces
|• 8% more crit chance
|• Goes great with Yunkui Tales
• Helps you deal with crit more often
Branch and Blade Song 2-pieces
|• 16% more crit damage
|• Use this instead of Woodpecker
• Better if you already crit enough
You absolutely need the 4-piece Yunkui Tales set. This set was literally designed for her. The bonuses work perfectly with how she plays, and keeping them active is super easy since you’ll be using her special moves all the time. For the other 2 pieces, pick Woodpecker Electro if you need more crit chance, or Branch and Blade Song if you need more crit damage.
Main Stats Priority:
- Slot 4: Crit Rate or Crit Damage
- Slot 5: Ether Damage or HP
- Slot 6: HP
Sub Stats Priority:
- Crit Rate / Crit Damage: You need these to do big damage
- HP%: This turns into her special damage stat
- ATK%: Still helpful even though HP is more important
- Flat HP: Better than other flat stats because of how she works
Yixuan turns every 10 points of HP into 1 point of Sheer Force. So HP isn’t just for staying alive, it’s also for hitting harder. Don’t completely ignore ATK, though, since it still helps her damage.
Yixuan Best Team Compositions
Building teams with Yixuan is pretty flexible. She gets special bonuses when you use Stun, Support, or Defense characters with her. That gives you lots of options to work with.
1. Yixuan Dream Team
|Dream Team for Yixuan
Yixuan
Ju Fufu
Pan Yinhu
Belion
This is Yixuan’s best team if you can get all the new characters. Ju Fufu stuns enemies while Pan Yinhu directly buffs Yixuan’s damage. Belion makes the whole squad work seamlessly.
2. All-Purpose Team
|All-Purpose Team for Yixuan
Yixuan
Caesar
Astra Yao
Resonaboo
Don’t want to pull for new characters? This team uses proven good characters. Caesar keeps everyone safe and counts as Defense for Yixuan’s bonuses. Astra Yao gives attack and crit damage buffs that make Yixuan hit way harder. This setup is perfect if you’ve been playing a while and have already built these characters.
3. Budget Team
|Budget Team for Yixuan
Yixuan
Anby
Lucy
Knightboo
Even free players can make Yixuan work great. Anby handles stunning, and Lucy gives attack buffs. This team won’t hit as hard as other teams, but it clears everything just fine.
Yixuan plays completely differently from every other DPS in the game. She rewards you for learning her unique systems, but she’s also tankier than most damage dealers since she scales with HP. And that’s the end of our ZZZ Yixuan best build guide, hope it helps!