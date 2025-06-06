ZZZ Yunkui Tales Drive Disc: Stats, Best Characters and How to Get

Yunkui Tales is a Drive Disc set that arrived with Zenless Zone Zero’s Version 2.0 update. While it’s designed with Rupture specialty agents in mind, this set has a pretty narrow focus: it really shines on one specific character but doesn’t offer much flexibility beyond that.

If you’re running Yixuan or planning to build her, you’ll want to understand what makes this Drive Disc worth farming. Let’s break down everything you need to know about Yunkui Tales

Yunkui Tales Drive Disc Stats and Effects

Stats 2-Piece Effect HP +10% 4-Piece Effect EX Special Attacks, Chain Attacks, and Ultimates grant 4% CRIT Rate for 15s, stacking up to 3 times. At maximum stacks, gain an additional 10% Sheer DMG bonus. New activations refresh the timer.

The 2-piece bonus is straightforward – a flat 10% HP increase that helps with survivability. The 4-piece effect is where things get interesting, though it’s pretty specific in how it works.

You’ll stack CRIT Rate by using your abilities. Each time you trigger an EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate, you gain 4% CRIT Rate for 15 seconds. This can stack up to 3 times, giving you a maximum of 12% CRIT Rate when fully stacked. Once you hit that third stack, you also get a 10% boost to Sheer DMG.

The timing resets whenever you trigger the effect again, so maintaining stacks isn’t too difficult if you’re actively using your abilities. However, the real value comes from that Sheer DMG bonus at full stacks.

Best Characters for Yunkui Tales Drive Disc in ZZZ

Yunkui Tales was clearly built with Yixuan in mind. She’s currently the only character who can make full use of this Drive Disc set’s potential. Since Yixuan’s damage scales off HP, the 2-piece HP bonus actually contributes to her damage output.

The 4-piece effect works well with her kit since she frequently uses the abilities that trigger the CRIT Rate stacks. More importantly, Yixuan specializes in Sheer DMG, so that 10% boost at full stacks directly improves her main damage type.

How to Get Yunkui Tales in ZZZ 2.0

You can farm Yunkui Tales from the Words and Weapons stage in Routine Cleanup, accessible through Scott Outpost. Each run costs 60 Battery, so plan your farming sessions accordingly.

There’s also an alternative method through the Bardic Needle Music Shop. You can exchange Plating Agents for Drive Discs here. These Plating Agents come from:

Rally Commissions

Routine Cleanup Stages

Drive Disc dismantling

New Eridu City Fund

Is Yunkui Tales Worth It?

If you’re building Yixuan, then yes – Yunkui Tales is her signature Drive Disc set, and you should definitely farm it. The synergy between her HP scaling, Sheer DMG focus, and this set’s effects makes it a clear choice for her. However, if you don’t plan to use Yixuan, this set has very limited value. Unlike some other Drive Disc sets that work well across multiple characters, Yunkui Tales is quite specialized. The HP bonus doesn’t help most damage dealers.