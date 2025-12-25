Roblox Bloxstrike Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Bloxstrike Codes on December 25, 2025.

Ready for Counter-Strike action on Roblox? Bloxstrike delivers intense 5v5 tactical shooter gameplay inspired by CS: GO classics! This cutting-edge CS2 remake brings competitive Counter-Strike intensity to Roblox through superfast bomb-defusal matches on cool maps. Collect powerful weapons and fancy gear creating loadouts suited to your playstyle, then participate in the coveted skin market trading cosmetics for in-game stonks. Building impressive arsenals requires credits. Bloxstrike codes deliver instant free credits!

Working Bloxstrike Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before they’re defused!

CHRISTMAS2025 – Get Credits

– Get Credits WINTER2025 – Get 75 Credits

– Get 75 Credits SORRYTHURSDAY – Get Credits

Expired Codes

These codes have been eliminated:

RELEASE

SORRY

How to Redeem Bloxstrike Codes in Roblox

Getting your free credits is straightforward. Follow these steps:

Launch Bloxstrike in Roblox. Find “Redeem Code” section on the left side of the opening menu. Enter your code in the textbox (no spaces, exact capitalization). Press “Redeem” button to claim credits.

The game confirms what you’ve earned if successful. Your credits appear immediately for purchasing weapon cases and skins from the shop!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released.

You can also join the official Bloxstrike Discord server where developers drop new codes first.

Following the Roblox Group and YouTube channel provides updates with potential secret rewards.

Bloxstrike codes give you the credits needed to build impressive weapon collections immediately. Use your free currency wisely, coordinate with teammates, and dominate bomb-defusal matches with superior tactics and style.