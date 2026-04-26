Tournament lobbies already filled after original DQs, impossible to add players back without disrupting current competitors, Bugha and others miss Major 1 despite being cleared

Bugha and other pro players disqualified from FNCS Major 1 finals for using drop calculator software, Epic admits rules weren't clear about whether tools were banned

Fortnite Championship Series competitor Bugha won't be competing in Major 1 finals despite Epic Games admitting his disqualification was a mistake. The former World Cup champion and several other pro players were removed from the tournament just hours before the finals began for allegedly using unauthorized software. Epic has now reversed course, but the damage is already done.

Bugha and Others Disqualified Hours before FNCS

The controversy started when Epic Games disqualified multiple duos for using drop calculator software that supposedly gave them an unfair competitive advantage. These tools read game files to provide information about Battle Bus routes in real-time. Players and fans immediately pushed back, arguing the FNCS guidelines never explicitly banned this software and that warnings should have been issued before outright disqualifications.

Epic Admits Confusion in Competitive Rules

Epic Games acknowledged the confusion through the official Fortnite Competitive Twitter account just hours after the disqualifications. The company admitted the current rule phrasing created legitimate confusion about whether drop calculators were allowed. The prohibition states players cannot use "any kind of cheating device, program, or similar cheating method to gain a competitive advantage," but never specifically mentions these tools.

We've realized there is legit confusion on whether Fortnite competitive rules allow for use of drop calculators, which have evolved from being static web sites to real-time tools connected to the game you’re in. This confusion stems from the current phrasing of our prohibition:… — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 25, 2026

To clear up future confusion, Epic announced updated language that will ban any tools with access to real-time game state through memory, screen recording, screenshots, audio, network traffic, files, or overlays. Static informational websites that don't access current game data will remain allowed.

While Epic removed the disqualifications from player records, affected competitors still can't return to Major 1. The tournament lobbies were already filled after the original disqualifications, making it impossible to add the players back without disrupting everyone currently competing. Restarting the finals would have been unfair to players already hours into the event.

This whole situation feels messy from start to finish. Epic should have been clearer about what tools were banned way before a major tournament started. Disqualifying players hours before they're supposed to compete is rough, especially when the rules weren't clear in the first place.