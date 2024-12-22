Home » Gaming » Fortnite Cyberpunk 2077 Skins Release Date, Prices, and Everything Included

by Shida Aruya
Prepare to step into the neon-soaked world of Night City as Cyberpunk 2077 joins forces with Fortnite in an epic crossover. From iconic skins to exclusive bundles and pricing details, here’s a complete rundown of everything you need to know about Fortnite Cyberpunk 2077 skins, release date, prices, and more.

Fortnite Cyberpunk 2077 Skins Release Date

Don’t miss out on this, the Cyberpunk 2077 skin hits the Fortnite Item Shop on December 23rd, 2024, at 7 PM ET. This crossover brings iconic characters and gear from Night City straight to the island during Fortnite’s Winterfest 2024.

The official Fortnite X account just confirmed the collaboration with a 14-second teaser video, showing off glimpses of Johnny Silverhand and V with Night City-themed content. Here’s how the global release time translates across various regions:

RegionDate and Time
Eastern Time (ET)December 23rd – 7:00 PM
Central Time (CT)December 23rd – 6:00 PM
Pacific Time (PT)December 23rd – 4:00 PM
United KingdomDecember 24th – 12:00 AM
JapanDecember 24th – 8:00 AM
IndiaDecember 24th – 5:30 AM

What’s in the Fortnite Cyberpunk 2077 Bundle?

This collaboration brings two major bundles to Fortnite: the Night City Residents Bundle and the separate Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech Car Bundle. Here is the breakdown of each individual price:

ItemPrice
Johnny Silverhand Skin Fortnite
Johnny Silverhand Skin		1,500 V-Bucks
Johnny's Duffel Bag Back Bling Fortnite
Johnny’s Duffel Bag Back Bling		Included with Johnny Silverhand Skin
Silverhand's Katana Pickaxe Fortnite
Silverhand’s Katana Pickaxe		800 V-Bucks
Mantis Blades Pickaxe Fortnite
Mantis Blades Pickaxe		800 V-Bucks
Night City Lights Wrap Fortnite
Night City Lights Wrap		500 V-Bucks
V Skin Fortnite
V Skin		1,500 V-Bucks
Flathead Back Bling Fortnite
Flathead Back Bling		Included with V Skin

The Night City Residents Bundle is available for 2,800 V-Bucks and includes all of the Cyberpunk-themed items. Additionally, the Quadra Bundle is priced at 1,800 V-Bucks, offering the iconic Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech Car complete with custom wheels and decals to showcase your style in Fortnite. You’ll need 4,600 V-Bucks in total if you want to get every item.

Here’s what caught our eye about this collaboration. Female V is confirmed to be the skin in the game, which is pretty exciting for Cyberpunk fans. Additionally, this is Keanu Reeves’ second Fortnite appearance after John Wick, and honestly, seeing Johnny Silverhand in the game feels like a perfect fit!

The whole thing is part of Winterfest 2024, so it’s adding even more to the holiday fun. There’s no official end date yet for how long this skin will be available in the Item Shop, but if you are a huge fan of these characters, you will need to log into Fortnite tomorrow and add the skins to your collection!

