All New Seeds in Grow a Garden Admin War Update

The Admin War Update has brought six new seeds to Grow a Garden as part of the ongoing rivalry with other popular Roblox games. These seeds can be obtained through the new Friendship Shop, Skyroot Chest, or crafting station located above the clouds. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Admin War seeds and how to get them.

How to Access Admin War Content

Before you can get the new seeds, you need to access the cloud area:

Grow the Magic Beanstalk : Submit the required plants to Jack at the center of the map to grow the magic beanstalk completely.

: Submit the required plants to Jack at the center of the map to grow the magic beanstalk completely. Climb to the Clouds : Once the beanstalk reaches the sky, climb it to reach the cloud platform above.

: Once the beanstalk reaches the sky, climb it to reach the cloud platform above. Build Friendship with Goliath : Feed food items to the giant Goliath NPC to increase your friendship level and unlock access to his Friendship Shop.

: Feed food items to the giant Goliath NPC to increase your friendship level and unlock access to his Friendship Shop. Access New Content: With sufficient friendship level, you can now use the Friendship Shop, Skyroot Chest, and crafting station.

All New Admin War Seeds

Here are all six new seeds introduced in the Admin War Update:

Seed Name How to Obtain Harvest Type

Glowpod Friendship Shop Multiple

Flare Melon Friendship Shop Multiple

Willowberry Beanstalk Crafting Station Multiple

Crown of Thorns Skyroot Chest Multiple

Calla Lily Skyroot Chest Multiple

Cyclamen Skyroot Chest Multiple

Best Seed Recommendation

If you’re looking for the most reliable investment from the Admin War Update, the Flare Melon stands out as the top choice. This seed can be purchased directly from the Friendship Shop, which means there’s no randomness involved in obtaining it like with the chest-based seeds. Since it’s a multi-harvest crop, you can keep collecting from it repeatedly without replanting, making it a dependable source of steady income compared to the uncertainty of chest rewards.

That’s everything you need to know about the new Admin War seeds in Grow a Garden. Focus on building your friendship with Goliath and consider starting with the reliable Flare Melon for steady profits!