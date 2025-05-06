Home » Gaming » GTA 6 Map: All Confirmed and Rumored Locations and POIs

GTA 6 Map: All Confirmed and Rumored Locations and POIs

Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most talked-about games right now. Fans have been waiting for years to see where the next game would take place. The first trailer showed us that we’re going back to Vice City, the sunny beach city from older GTA games.

Now, with today’s surprise second trailer, we know even more about the world of GTA 6. The game is set in Leonida. There will be busy city streets, quiet countryside, swampy areas, and beautiful beaches. Let’s look at all the places we know about so far in the GTA 6 map.

GTA 6 Map Every Confirmed and Rumored Location 

What City Will GTA 6 Be Taking Place In?

GTA 6 will primarily take place in Vice City, which is Rockstar’s fictional version of Miami, Florida. The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, with Vice City being the main urban center. Just like Miami in real life, Vice City is full of neon lights, bumping nightclubs, and beautiful beaches.

However, we believe GTA 6 will take place in multiple cities and not just one. Given the expected massive size of the map (potentially twice as large as GTA 5’s), it would make sense for Rockstar to include several major urban areas to explore. The confirmation of Port Gellhorn supports this theory, and there could be even more cities that haven’t been revealed yet. This multi-city approach would be similar to older GTA games like San Andreas, which featured three distinct cities (Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas).

GTA 6 Map Every Confirmed and Rumored Location (1)

All Locations and POIs in GTA 6

LocationStatus
Vice CityConfirmed
Port GellhornConfirmed
Leonida KeysConfirmed
GrassriversConfirmed
AmbrosiaConfirmed
Mount KalagaConfirmed
Ocean DriveConfirmed
Vice BeachSpotted in Trailer 1
Phil’s AmmuninationSpotted in Trailer 2
Nine TNT ClubSpotted in Trailer 2
Dominion HotelSpotted in Trailer 2
Brian’s Boat Works and MarinaSpotted in Trailer 2
Malibu ClubConfirmed
Sinfromera National BankSpotted in Trailer 2
Southside Peacock BaySpotted in Trailer 2
Tisha-Wocka flea marketSpotted on the Official Website
Little CubaSpotted on the Official Website
Allied Crystal sugar refinerySpotted on the Official Website
Leonida PenitentiarySpotted on Official Website
Kelly CountySpotted in Trailer 1
VCI AirportSpotted in Trailer 2
Mariana CountySpotted in Trailer 2
Stockyard DowntownSpotted in Trailer 1
Leonard CountyRumored
Watkin’s Auto PartsSpotted in Trailer 2
Vice-Dale CountySpotted in Trailer 2
Lake LeonidaRumored

How Big Will the GTA 6 Map Be?

Nobody knows for sure how big the map will be yet, but people think the GTA 6 map could be at least twice as big as GTA 5′s. GTA 5’s map is about 29 square miles, so the GTA 6 map might be around 60 square miles at least.

One interesting question is whether the GTA 6 map will get new cities added later. While GTA games usually come out with the full map available from the start, based on the success of GTA Online and rumors floating around, we might get new cities with seasonal updates.

With GTA 6 coming next year, we’ll probably learn more about the big world Rockstar is making. Today’s surprise trailer has already shown us more about what we will be getting into. GTA 6 looks like it will have the most varied and biggest world in the series so far.

