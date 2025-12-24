Home » Gaming » Roblox Anime Spirits Codes (December 2025)

Roblox Anime Spirits Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Anime Spirits Codes on December 24, 2025.

Ready to sail the seven seas and become a fearsome pirate? Anime Spirits delivers the full One Piece experience on Roblox! This popular anime game lets you explore vast oceans, battle enemies, and collect powerful abilities called Souls that improve your character. Anime Spirits codes deliver instant gems, race/perk spins, and XP boosts!

Working Anime Spirits Codes

Our team has verified these codes are working right now. Use them before they expire!

  • KAIJO9BERSERK – Get 2x XP for 30 Minutes
  • SCARLETAZTHOTH – Get 5,000 Gems, 20 Perk Spins, and 20 Race Spins
  • 145KLIKES – Get 2x XP for 30 Minutes
  • 2NDANNIVERSARYUPDATE – Get 2x XP for 30 Minutes
  • YORUICHIRAIJINUPDATE – Get 2x XP for 30 Minutes
  • HAJUNUPDATE – Get 5,000 Gems, 20 Perk Spins, and 20 Race Spins
  • 140KLIKES – Get 2x XP for 30 Minutes
  • EXODIAECLIPSE – Get 5,000 Gems, 20 Perk Spins, and 20 Race Spins
  • VERGOLDEVILTRIGGERFINAL – Get 2x XP for 30 Minutes
  • JOYBOYANDIMURULER – Get 20 Race/Perk Spins and 5,000 Gems
  • ULQIOROFINAL – Get 2x XP for 30 Minutes
  • DONTOFINALUPDATE – Get 2x XP for 30 Minutes
  • 120KLIKES – Get 20 Race/Perk Spins and 5,000 Gems

Expired Codes

These codes have sunk beneath the waves:

  • MIKUNAUPDATE
  • 135KLIKES
  • TANJIRUGIYOUPDATE
  • 125KLIKES

How to Redeem Anime Spirits Codes in Roblox

Important: XP boost codes activate immediately upon redemption, so plan carefully and redeem when you’re ready to play for maximum benefit! Follow these steps:

  1. Launch Anime Spirits in Roblox
  2. Click the “Menu” button
  3. Select “Codes” tab
  4. Enter your code in the “ENTER CODE” text box
  5. Click “Redeem” to claim rewards

Your gems, spins, and XP boosts appear immediately. Remember: experience boosts begin right away from redemption time, so don’t waste them!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released. You can also join the Taklaman Discord server and check the channel for new codes. Following the Taklaman Twitter/X account provides additional code announcements during milestones and updates.

