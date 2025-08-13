Roblox Hypershot Weapons Tier List: All Weapons Ranked

6
When you’re in the middle of a gunfight and need to win fast, your weapon choice matters. Some guns kill enemies quickly, while others take too long. This tier list shows which weapons are best for winning fights. We looked at damage, how easy they are to use, and how good they are in different situations. Let us take a look at how every weapon currently ranks in the Hypershot meta.
Table of Contents
Roblox Hypershot Weapons Tier List
|Tier
|Weapons
|S Tier (Best)
|Vectorstrike, Minigun, Drakonova, Lavaforge, P90, Barrett
|A Tier (Great)
|Xenotech Rifle, Stargazer, Oracle Staff, Unicorn Blaster, Pulsar SMG
|B Tier (Good)
|RPD, Honey Badger, Drum Gun, Type 100, AK, M4, Bolt Sniper, Hunter, MP5, Scar-H
|C Tier (Okay)
|Flamethrower, Money Burner, Pizza Barrage, Plasma Rifle, RPG, Grenade Launcher, Shotgun, AA-12, Fart Gun, Inferno Phoenix, Shark Blaster
|D Tier (Bad)
|Tomato, FAMAS
Best Weapons in Hypershot
|Weapon
|Type
|Cost
|DPS
|Barrett
|Sniper
|1,000,000 coins
|300
|Drakonova
|Rifle
|5,000,000 coins
|571
|Vectorstrike
|SMG
|300,000 coins
|760
|Minigun
|Misc
|2,500,000 coins
|750
|Lavaforge
|Rifle
|2,500,000 coins
|500
|P90
|SMG
|1,000,000 coins
|672
A Tier Weapons
|Weapon
|Type
|Cost
|DPS
|Unicorn Blaster
|Rifle
|30,000 gems
|529
|Xenotech Rifle
|Rifle
|3,000,000 coins
|588
|Stargazer
|Rifle
|4,500,000 coins
|583
|Pulsar SMG
|SMG
|2,000,000 coins
|633
|Oracle Staff
|Special
|Free
|583
B Tier Weapons
|Weapon
|Type
|Cost
|DPS
|MP5
|SMG
|Free
|507
|Bolt Sniper
|Sniper
|Free
|120
|Hunter
|Sniper
|20,000 coins
|100
|Scar-H
|Rifle
|100,000 coins
|480
|AK
|Rifle
|Free
|450
|RPD
|Rifle
|500,000 coins
|543
|Honey Badger
|Rifle
|1,000,000 coins
|533
|Drum Gun
|SMG
|70,000 coins
|525
|M4
|Rifle
|4,000 coins
|471
|Type 100
|SMG
|6,000 coins
|538
C Tier Weapons
|Weapon
|Type
|Cost
|DPS
|Flamethrower
|Shotgun
|200,000 coins
|400
|RPG
|Misc
|600,000 coins
|300
|Plasma Rifle
|Rifle
|4,000,000 coins
|600
|Fart Gun
|Shotgun
|1,200,000 coins
|375
|Inferno Phoenix
|Shotgun
|900,000 coins
|352
|Grenade Launcher
|Misc
|1,800,000 coins
|200
|Shark Blaster
|Misc
|2,100,000 coins
|300
|AA-12
|Shotgun
|7,000 coins
|600
|Money Burner
|Shotgun
|10,000 Gems
|450
|Shotgun
|Shotgun
|Free
|400
D Tier Weapons
|Weapon
|Type
|Cost
|DPS
|FAMAS
|Rifle
|10,000 coins
|444
|Tomato
|Misc
|5,000 coins
|200
How We Ranked These Weapons
- Damage Per Second was the most important thing. Weapons that kill faster got higher ranks.
- Cost vs Performance mattered too. Some weapons cost too much for how good they are.
- Ease of Use was important. Weapons that are hard to control got lower ranks.
- Range affected the ranking. Weapons that only work up close are less useful than ones that work at any distance.
The best weapons work well in most situations and kill enemies fast. The worst weapons either do too little damage or cost too much for what they give you.