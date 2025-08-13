Roblox Hypershot Weapons Tier List: All Weapons Ranked

When you’re in the middle of a gunfight and need to win fast, your weapon choice matters. Some guns kill enemies quickly, while others take too long. This tier list shows which weapons are best for winning fights. We looked at damage, how easy they are to use, and how good they are in different situations. Let us take a look at how every weapon currently ranks in the Hypershot meta.

Roblox Hypershot Weapons Tier List

Tier Weapons S Tier (Best) Vectorstrike, Minigun, Drakonova, Lavaforge, P90, Barrett A Tier (Great) Xenotech Rifle, Stargazer, Oracle Staff, Unicorn Blaster, Pulsar SMG B Tier (Good) RPD, Honey Badger, Drum Gun, Type 100, AK, M4, Bolt Sniper, Hunter, MP5, Scar-H C Tier (Okay) Flamethrower, Money Burner, Pizza Barrage, Plasma Rifle, RPG, Grenade Launcher, Shotgun, AA-12, Fart Gun, Inferno Phoenix, Shark Blaster D Tier (Bad) Tomato, FAMAS

Best Weapons in Hypershot

Weapon Type Cost DPS Barrett Sniper 1,000,000 coins 300 Drakonova Rifle 5,000,000 coins 571 Vectorstrike SMG 300,000 coins 760 Minigun Misc 2,500,000 coins 750 Lavaforge Rifle 2,500,000 coins 500 P90 SMG 1,000,000 coins 672

A Tier Weapons

Weapon Type Cost DPS Unicorn Blaster Rifle 30,000 gems 529 Xenotech Rifle Rifle 3,000,000 coins 588 Stargazer Rifle 4,500,000 coins 583 Pulsar SMG SMG 2,000,000 coins 633 Oracle Staff Special Free 583

B Tier Weapons

Weapon Type Cost DPS MP5 SMG Free 507 Bolt Sniper Sniper Free 120 Hunter Sniper 20,000 coins 100 Scar-H Rifle 100,000 coins 480 AK Rifle Free 450 RPD Rifle 500,000 coins 543 Honey Badger Rifle 1,000,000 coins 533 Drum Gun SMG 70,000 coins 525 M4 Rifle 4,000 coins 471 Type 100 SMG 6,000 coins 538

C Tier Weapons

Weapon Type Cost DPS Flamethrower Shotgun 200,000 coins 400 RPG Misc 600,000 coins 300 Plasma Rifle Rifle 4,000,000 coins 600 Fart Gun Shotgun 1,200,000 coins 375 Inferno Phoenix Shotgun 900,000 coins 352 Grenade Launcher Misc 1,800,000 coins 200 Shark Blaster Misc 2,100,000 coins 300 AA-12 Shotgun 7,000 coins 600 Money Burner Shotgun 10,000 Gems 450 Shotgun Shotgun Free 400

D Tier Weapons

Weapon Type Cost DPS FAMAS Rifle 10,000 coins 444 Tomato Misc 5,000 coins 200

How We Ranked These Weapons

Damage Per Second was the most important thing. Weapons that kill faster got higher ranks.

was the most important thing. Weapons that kill faster got higher ranks. Cost vs Performance mattered too. Some weapons cost too much for how good they are.

mattered too. Some weapons cost too much for how good they are. Ease of Use was important. Weapons that are hard to control got lower ranks.

was important. Weapons that are hard to control got lower ranks. Range affected the ranking. Weapons that only work up close are less useful than ones that work at any distance.

The best weapons work well in most situations and kill enemies fast. The worst weapons either do too little damage or cost too much for what they give you.