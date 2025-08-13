Home » Gaming » Roblox Hypershot Weapons Tier List: All Weapons Ranked

Roblox Hypershot Weapons Tier List: All Weapons Ranked

When you’re in the middle of a gunfight and need to win fast, your weapon choice matters. Some guns kill enemies quickly, while others take too long. This tier list shows which weapons are best for winning fights. We looked at damage, how easy they are to use, and how good they are in different situations. Let us take a look at how every weapon currently ranks in the Hypershot meta.

Roblox Hypershot Weapons Tier List

TierWeapons
S Tier (Best)Vectorstrike, Minigun, Drakonova, Lavaforge, P90, Barrett
A Tier (Great)Xenotech Rifle, Stargazer, Oracle Staff, Unicorn Blaster, Pulsar SMG
B Tier (Good)RPD, Honey Badger, Drum Gun, Type 100, AK, M4, Bolt Sniper, Hunter, MP5, Scar-H
C Tier (Okay)Flamethrower, Money Burner, Pizza Barrage, Plasma Rifle, RPG, Grenade Launcher, Shotgun, AA-12, Fart Gun, Inferno Phoenix, Shark Blaster
D Tier (Bad)Tomato, FAMAS

Best Weapons in Hypershot

WeaponTypeCostDPS
BarrettSniper1,000,000 coins300
DrakonovaRifle5,000,000 coins571
VectorstrikeSMG300,000 coins760
MinigunMisc2,500,000 coins750
LavaforgeRifle 2,500,000 coins500
P90SMG1,000,000 coins672

A Tier Weapons

WeaponTypeCostDPS
Unicorn BlasterRifle30,000 gems529
Xenotech RifleRifle3,000,000 coins588
StargazerRifle4,500,000 coins583
Pulsar SMGSMG2,000,000 coins633
Oracle StaffSpecialFree583

B Tier Weapons

WeaponTypeCostDPS
MP5SMGFree507
Bolt SniperSniperFree120
HunterSniper20,000 coins100
Scar-HRifle100,000 coins480
AKRifle Free 450
RPDRifle500,000 coins543
Honey BadgerRifle1,000,000 coins533
Drum GunSMG70,000 coins525
M4Rifle 4,000 coins471
Type 100SMG6,000 coins538

C Tier Weapons

WeaponTypeCostDPS
FlamethrowerShotgun200,000 coins400
RPGMisc600,000 coins300
Plasma RifleRifle4,000,000 coins600
Fart GunShotgun1,200,000 coins375
Inferno PhoenixShotgun900,000 coins352
Grenade LauncherMisc1,800,000 coins200
Shark BlasterMisc2,100,000 coins300
AA-12Shotgun7,000 coins600
Money BurnerShotgun10,000 Gems450
ShotgunShotgunFree400

D Tier Weapons

WeaponTypeCostDPS
FAMASRifle10,000 coins444
TomatoMisc5,000 coins200

How We Ranked These Weapons

  • Damage Per Second was the most important thing. Weapons that kill faster got higher ranks.
  • Cost vs Performance mattered too. Some weapons cost too much for how good they are.
  • Ease of Use was important. Weapons that are hard to control got lower ranks.
  • Range affected the ranking. Weapons that only work up close are less useful than ones that work at any distance.

The best weapons work well in most situations and kill enemies fast. The worst weapons either do too little damage or cost too much for what they give you.

