Roblox Ninja Time Codes (February 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Ninja Time Codes on February 25th, 2025.

Inspired by the legendary Naruto anime series, Ninja Time (formerly called The Time of Ninja) transforms you into a powerful shinobi exploring the vast ninja world. To truly excel and become the strongest warrior on your server, you’ll need plenty of resources for spins.

This is where our complete list of Ninja Time codes comes in handy, providing you with free clan tokens, family tokens, and element tokens that can improve your abilities. Our team verifies these codes regularly, ensuring you have access to all the latest rewards to help you on your journey.

All Working Ninja Time Codes (February 2025)

These codes have been verified. Enter them exactly as shown, as codes are case-sensitive:

12MVISITS : Free rewards (NEW)

: Free rewards (NEW) 60KLIKES : 6 Clan tokens, 6 Family tokens, 6 Element tokens (NEW, only works in new servers)

: 6 Clan tokens, 6 Family tokens, 6 Element tokens (NEW, only works in new servers) MORENPCFIXES : 5 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens

: 5 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens BYTE1K : 8 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens

: 8 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens BYTE2K : 8 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens

: 8 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens 10M : 8 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens

: 8 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens 9M : 8 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens

: 8 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens 8M : 8 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens

: 8 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens SORRYFORTROUBLE : 30 Clan tokens, 15 Family tokens, 8 Element tokens (only works in new servers)

: 30 Clan tokens, 15 Family tokens, 8 Element tokens (only works in new servers) MAYBEPERFORMANCE : 6 Clan tokens, 6 Family tokens, 6 Element tokens (only works in new servers)

: 6 Clan tokens, 6 Family tokens, 6 Element tokens (only works in new servers) 55KLIKES : 6 Clan tokens, 6 Family tokens, 6 Element tokens

: 6 Clan tokens, 6 Family tokens, 6 Element tokens MOBILEMOUNTS : 5 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens

: 5 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens ILOVEMOBILES : 5 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens

: 5 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens DATARECONCILE : 5 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens

: 5 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens MOREMOBILESFIX! : 10 Clan tokens, 10 Family tokens

: 10 Clan tokens, 10 Family tokens STFIX : 30 Clan tokens, 15 Family tokens

: 30 Clan tokens, 15 Family tokens RELEASE : 30 Clan tokens, 10 Family tokens, 15 Element tokens

: 30 Clan tokens, 10 Family tokens, 15 Element tokens THX100KDISC : 5 Clan tokens, 5 Element tokens

: 5 Clan tokens, 5 Element tokens THX100KFAV: 5 Family Tokens

Expired Ninja Time Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

stupidnetwork

dialoguefixes!

leeisout!

zrb4iano

bestfixever!

eightgatesiscoming!

20viewersonbytelivethanksforthisguys

cookinglee!

sorryforleeproblems

bigupdatesoon

sorryforthedelay90

skeletonupdate90

newitems90

shutdown909090

fixramproblem10

thanks3m

bugfixes9999

ihatespeedbugs!

thxbrandon!

codesinmenu!

fixmeditation!

meditationshutdown!

saturdayfixes1

polenguinho

lindao

Bytebirthday

SinbadIsTheGoat

THANKS50KVISITS

hygonratlover!

elementrework

docedeleite

sorryforbugs999999

fixessorry

2M

reboleichaum

RAIDBOSS

flopalovehealer

SorryMobile

ttonback

trytofixping

insanebooster

FeriasProNoty

sorrymobile

Vailuanamiga

canetaazulazulaneta

sorrymobile5

thanks1M

thanks8K

deladinhoproscrias

fixtraining

10spins

lepolepo

ainwpapai

khirow

FIXANDNEWS

SORRYFORNEWBUGS

THANKS70KVISITS

FLAWLESSBirthday

NOTYLINDO

SORRYSHUTDOWN

RELEASE

RELEASETESTERS

How to Redeem Codes in Ninja Time

You can follow these simple steps below to redeem codes for Ninja Time:

Launch Ninja Time in Roblox. Open the Menu icon in the top left corner. Select Extra Menu then click the Codes Button. Enter your code in the text box. Press Enter to receive your rewards.

If a code doesn’t work, first make sure you’ve typed it exactly as shown above. Some codes only work in new servers or gameplay servers, so you might need to join a different server if you’re having trouble. Additionally, codes can expire without notice, so redeem them as soon as possible.

Where to Find More Ninja Time Codes

While we keep this guide updated with all the latest codes, you might want to follow official sources to get codes as soon as they’re released. The best place to find new Ninja Time codes is by joining the official Ninja Time Discord server, where developers regularly share codes in a dedicated channel.

However, searching through social media for codes can be time-consuming. As a ninja focused on becoming the strongest, you shouldn’t waste energy outside your training. That’s why we recommend bookmarking this page and checking back regularly – we update our list as soon as new codes are released.