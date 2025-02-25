Roblox Ninja Time Codes (February 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Ninja Time Codes on February 25th, 2025.
Inspired by the legendary Naruto anime series, Ninja Time (formerly called The Time of Ninja) transforms you into a powerful shinobi exploring the vast ninja world. To truly excel and become the strongest warrior on your server, you’ll need plenty of resources for spins.
This is where our complete list of Ninja Time codes comes in handy, providing you with free clan tokens, family tokens, and element tokens that can improve your abilities. Our team verifies these codes regularly, ensuring you have access to all the latest rewards to help you on your journey.
All Working Ninja Time Codes (February 2025)
These codes have been verified. Enter them exactly as shown, as codes are case-sensitive:
- 12MVISITS: Free rewards (NEW)
- 60KLIKES: 6 Clan tokens, 6 Family tokens, 6 Element tokens (NEW, only works in new servers)
- MORENPCFIXES: 5 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens
- BYTE1K: 8 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens
- BYTE2K: 8 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens
- 10M: 8 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens
- 9M: 8 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens
- 8M: 8 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens
- SORRYFORTROUBLE: 30 Clan tokens, 15 Family tokens, 8 Element tokens (only works in new servers)
- MAYBEPERFORMANCE: 6 Clan tokens, 6 Family tokens, 6 Element tokens (only works in new servers)
- 55KLIKES: 6 Clan tokens, 6 Family tokens, 6 Element tokens
- MOBILEMOUNTS: 5 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens
- ILOVEMOBILES: 5 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens
- DATARECONCILE: 5 Clan tokens, 5 Family tokens, 5 Element tokens
- MOREMOBILESFIX!: 10 Clan tokens, 10 Family tokens
- STFIX: 30 Clan tokens, 15 Family tokens
- RELEASE: 30 Clan tokens, 10 Family tokens, 15 Element tokens
- THX100KDISC: 5 Clan tokens, 5 Element tokens
- THX100KFAV: 5 Family Tokens
Expired Ninja Time Codes
These codes no longer work in the game:
- stupidnetwork
- dialoguefixes!
- leeisout!
- zrb4iano
- bestfixever!
- eightgatesiscoming!
- 20viewersonbytelivethanksforthisguys
- cookinglee!
- sorryforleeproblems
- bigupdatesoon
- sorryforthedelay90
- skeletonupdate90
- newitems90
- shutdown909090
- fixramproblem10
- thanks3m
- bugfixes9999
- ihatespeedbugs!
- thxbrandon!
- codesinmenu!
- fixmeditation!
- meditationshutdown!
- saturdayfixes1
- polenguinho
- lindao
- Bytebirthday
- SinbadIsTheGoat
- THANKS50KVISITS
- hygonratlover!
- elementrework
- docedeleite
- sorryforbugs999999
- fixessorry
- 2M
- reboleichaum
- RAIDBOSS
- flopalovehealer
- SorryMobile
- ttonback
- trytofixping
- insanebooster
- FeriasProNoty
- sorrymobile
- Vailuanamiga
- canetaazulazulaneta
- sorrymobile5
- thanks1M
- thanks8K
- deladinhoproscrias
- fixtraining
- 10spins
- lepolepo
- ainwpapai
- khirow
- FIXANDNEWS
- SORRYFORNEWBUGS
- THANKS70KVISITS
- FLAWLESSBirthday
- NOTYLINDO
- SORRYSHUTDOWN
- RELEASE
- RELEASETESTERS
How to Redeem Codes in Ninja Time
You can follow these simple steps below to redeem codes for Ninja Time:
- Launch Ninja Time in Roblox.
- Open the Menu icon in the top left corner.
- Select Extra Menu then click the Codes Button.
- Enter your code in the text box.
- Press Enter to receive your rewards.
If a code doesn’t work, first make sure you’ve typed it exactly as shown above. Some codes only work in new servers or gameplay servers, so you might need to join a different server if you’re having trouble. Additionally, codes can expire without notice, so redeem them as soon as possible.
Where to Find More Ninja Time Codes
While we keep this guide updated with all the latest codes, you might want to follow official sources to get codes as soon as they’re released. The best place to find new Ninja Time codes is by joining the official Ninja Time Discord server, where developers regularly share codes in a dedicated channel.
However, searching through social media for codes can be time-consuming. As a ninja focused on becoming the strongest, you shouldn’t waste energy outside your training. That’s why we recommend bookmarking this page and checking back regularly – we update our list as soon as new codes are released.