Roblox Pet Capture Adventure Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Pet Capture Adventure Codes on December 17, 2025.

Ready to become the ultimate Pet Master? Pet Capture Adventure brings classic Pokemon vibes to Roblox through open-world monster collecting! This adventure game drops you into a vibrant, magical world filled with unique creatures waiting to be caught. Use fruits to capture wild pets, train them to grow stronger, form powerful teams, and battle challenging gym leaders, proving your mastery. Building a championship-caliber team requires resources, particularly gold coins for purchases and upgrades. Pet Capture Adventure codes deliver instant gold coins and valuable items!

Working Pet Capture Adventure Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before they escape!

GXEWXZ – Get 20 Gold Coins

– Get 20 Gold Coins XZZP11 – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards AKDL11 – Get 20 Gold Coins

Expired Codes

These codes have been caught and released:

WELCOME

How to Redeem Pet Capture Adventure Codes in Roblox

Getting your free gold coins is straightforward. Follow these steps:

Launch Pet Capture Adventure in Roblox Click “Store” on the left side of the screen Click the “Code” option in the store menu Enter your code in the white empty box Click “Redeem” to claim rewards

Your gold coins and items appear immediately. With codes providing 40+ gold coins total, you have substantial starting resources for pet catching and team building!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released.

You can also join the official Pet Capture Adventure Discord server.

Following the Sleeping Dogs Club Roblox community provides latest news and updates about the game’s development.

Pet Capture Adventure codes give you the gold coins needed to jumpstart your journey toward becoming Pet Master. Use your free currency wisely, catch rare creatures, train strategic teams, and conquer gym leaders on your path to ultimate mastery!