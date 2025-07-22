Home » Gaming » Roblox Prospecting Crafting Guide

Roblox Prospecting Crafting Guide

Digging around the dirt and sifting the sand is the core mechanic of Prospecting. While you use Shovels and Pans for the process, the game has some other items that can further make your journey easier. These craftable items mostly come in two forms – Necklaces and Armbands. However, crafting them requires a bit of grinding and understanding the nature of minerals in the game. Hence, our Prospecting Crafting Guide will take you through these processes and make it easy to understand and follow.

prospecting crafting guide

Where Can You Craft in Prospecting

Crafting can be done at the Crafting Stations spread across the towns in Prospecting. You will see the crafting text above the anvil and the Blacksmith nearby. Note that the crafting recipes and process remain the same for every anvil and don’t change with the town.

How Does Crafting Works in Prospecting

To start crafting, you must visit one of these anvils and then simply follow these steps:

  1. Press E to interact with the crafting anvil.
  2. Click on any of the items that you wish to craft.
  3. Click on the View button on the right side to open a new crafting window.
  4. Start clicking on the crafting items one by one.
  5. Click on the Craft button to complete the process.
Prospecting Crafting

What Does ‘Quality’ Mean in Prospecting Crafting

While in the crafting window, you will notice the Quality. As you add the crafting items, stars will appear next to it. The stars determine the quality or the effectiveness of the item that you are crafting. The stars go from 1 to 5, and the more stars you have, the better boosts the item will offer. But, how do you increase the amount of stats you get? Well, you can follow these recommendations:

  • The stars increase with the weight of the items. So, the heavier items you use for crafting, the easier it will be to reach five stars.
  • Try adding a very heavy, cheap item and light, expensive items. This way, you will get five stars and still have heavier expensive items to sell for money.
  • Note that several items have the same crafting material requirements. So, save your precious minerals for items that give better boosts.
roblox prospecting crafting guide

All Prospecting Crafting Recipes

Next, we have the complete list of all the crafting recipes currently found in the game. You can use it to check which items you must target and which minerals you need to craft them.

Complete Ring Crafting Recipes

NameCrafting RequirementsStats BoostCost
Gold Ring– 5 Gold – Luck: 0.2 – 0.7$2,000
Titanium Ring– 5 Titanium– Capacity: 1 – 13$20,000
Smoke Ring– 4 Smoky Quartz– Modifier Boost: 5 – 15%$20,000
Ruby Ring– 5 Platinum [+0.25kg]
– 1 Ruby		– Luck: 1 – 3
– Size Boost: 0 – 18%		$45,000
Meteor Ring– 3 Meteoric Iron– Dig Strength: 0.5 – 3
– Shake Strength: 0 – 1		$150,000
Moon Ring– 1 Moonstone [+0.4kg]
– 1 Iridium [+0.4kg]		– Luck: 1 – 7
– Dig Speed: 10 – 40%
– Shake Speed: 10 – 40%		$500,000
Heart of the Ocean– 10 Coral
– 5 Silver Clamshell
– 3 Golden Pearl		– Luck: 3 – 10
– Shake Speed: 0 – 20%
– Sell Boost: 10 – 20%		$1,000,000
Lightseeker’s Ring– 2 Opal
– 1 Luminum		– Dig Speed: 5 – 25%
– Sell Boost: 5 – 25%
– Modifier Boost: 5 – 25%		$2,000,000
Apocalypse Bringer– 4 Ashvein
– 10 Ruby
– 2 Palladium
– 1 Painite		– Luck: 10 – 40
– Dig Strength: 5 – 20
– Shake Strength: 2 – 5
– Sell Boost: 10 – 50%		$50,000,000
Prismatic Star– 1 Diamond
– 1 Prismara
– 1 Pink Diamond
– 5 Borealite
– 1 Luminum
– 1 Starshine		– Luck: 5 – 20
– Dig Strength: 2 – 10
– Capacity: 10 – 40
– Dig Speed: 5 – 20%
– Shake Strength: 1 – 3
– Shake Speed: 5 – 20%
– Sell Boost: 10 – 20%
– Size Boost: 5 – 20%
– Modifier Boost: 5 – 20%		$75,000,000

Complete Necklace Crafting Recipes

NameCrafting RequirementStats BoostPrice
Amethyst Pendant– 8 Platinum
– 2 Amethyst		– Luck: 0.5 – 2
– Sell Boost: 0 – 15%		$10,000
Pearl Necklace– 8 Pearl– Luck: 1 – 4
– Dig Strength: 0 – 4		$22,000
Topaz Necklace– 3 Titanium
– 1 Topaz		– Luck: 1 – 5
– Dig Strength: 1 – 4
– Shake Strength: 0.2 – 1		$60,000
Opal Amulet– 1 Opal
– 3 Jade [+0.3kg]		– Luck: 2 – 13
– Modifier Boost: 0 – 90%		$400,000
Mass Accumulator– 1 Aurorite
– 1 Uranium
– 2 Osmium		– Capacity: 20 – 60
– Size Boost: 10 – 80%		$3,000,000
Phoenix Heart– 3 Uranium
– 1 Inferlume
– 2 Starshine		– Luck: 100 – 300
– Size Boost: -70 – -40%		$40,000,000
Celestial Rings– 1 Vortessence
– 8 Meteoric Iron [+0.3kg]
– 5 Moonstone [+0.3kg]
– 2 Catseye		– Luck: 30 – 90
– Capacity: 50 – 250
– Size Boost: 0 – 45%
– Modifier Boost: 20 – 140%		$50,000,000

Complete Charms Crafting Recipes

NameCrafting RequirementsStats BoostPrice
Garden Glove– 5 Pyrite
– 1 Titanium
– 5 Gold		– Dig Strength: 0.2 – 1
– Capacity: 0 – 5		$10,000
Jade Armband– 4 Jade– Luck: 1 – 8
– Capacity: 1 – 10		$50,000
Lapis Armband– 2 Lapis Lazuli
– 4 Gold [+0.5kg]		– Luck: 2 – 9
– Dig Speed: 0 – 40%
– Shake Speed: 0 – 40%		$111,000
Speed Coil– 1 Meteoric Iron
– 3 Neodymium
– 5 Titanium		– Dig Speed: 0 – 70%
– Shake Speed: 0 – 70%		$120,000
Gravity Coil– 1 Aurorite
– 1 Moonstone
– 1 Osmium		– Capacity: 10 – 140$1,000,000
Guiding Light– 1 Catseye
– 2 Golden Pearl		– Luck: 5 – 20
– Capacity: 10 – 40
– Modifier Boost: 0 – 45%		$1,500,000
Crown– 3 Ruby [+0.25kg]
– 8 Gold [+1kg]
– 2 Emerald [+0.2kg]
– 1 Diamond
– 3 Sapphire [+0.25kg]		– Luck: 5 – 30
– Size Boost: 0 – 45%
– Sell Boost: 0 – 90%		$5,000,000
Royal Federation Crown– 3 Rose Gold [+0.4kg]
– 5 Golden Pearl [+0.2kg]
– 1 Pink Diamond		– Luck: 10 – 90
– Size Boost: 0 – 90%
– Sell Boost: 0 – 180%		$30,000,000

What Is Reforging and How to Do It

Right next to the crafting anvil, you will find the old Blacksmith. He can reforge your items. This means that you can reroll the stats boosts that your crafted item offers in Prospecting. To reforge, simply follow these steps:

  1. Talk to the Blacksmith near the anvil.
  2. Select the ‘Can you reforge this‘ option while holding the equipment.
  3. Give the required fee to complete the process.

Note that only 5-star items are worth reforging, and you shouldn’t repeat this process more than twice since the reforging cost increases with each turn.

How to Equip Your Crafted Items in Prospecting

To equip any and all of your crafted items, you must follow these steps:

  1. Click on the Prospector Kit option at the bottom of the screen.
  2. Go to the Equipment tab.
  3. Click on the item that you wish to equip.
prospecting items equip

This also brings us to the end of the Prospecting Crafting Guide article. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back later when the developer adds new craftable items to the game.

