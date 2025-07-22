roblox prospecting crafting guide

Digging around the dirt and sifting the sand is the core mechanic of Prospecting. While you use Shovels and Pans for the process, the game has some other items that can further make your journey easier. These craftable items mostly come in two forms – Necklaces and Armbands. However, crafting them requires a bit of grinding and understanding the nature of minerals in the game. Hence, our Prospecting Crafting Guide will take you through these processes and make it easy to understand and follow.

Where Can You Craft in Prospecting

Crafting can be done at the Crafting Stations spread across the towns in Prospecting. You will see the crafting text above the anvil and the Blacksmith nearby. Note that the crafting recipes and process remain the same for every anvil and don’t change with the town.

How Does Crafting Works in Prospecting

To start crafting, you must visit one of these anvils and then simply follow these steps:

Press E to interact with the crafting anvil. Click on any of the items that you wish to craft. Click on the View button on the right side to open a new crafting window. Start clicking on the crafting items one by one. Click on the Craft button to complete the process.

What Does ‘Quality’ Mean in Prospecting Crafting

While in the crafting window, you will notice the Quality. As you add the crafting items, stars will appear next to it. The stars determine the quality or the effectiveness of the item that you are crafting. The stars go from 1 to 5, and the more stars you have, the better boosts the item will offer. But, how do you increase the amount of stats you get? Well, you can follow these recommendations:

The stars increase with the weight of the items. So, the heavier items you use for crafting, the easier it will be to reach five stars.

Try adding a very heavy, cheap item and light, expensive items. This way, you will get five stars and still have heavier expensive items to sell for money.

Note that several items have the same crafting material requirements. So, save your precious minerals for items that give better boosts.

All Prospecting Crafting Recipes

Next, we have the complete list of all the crafting recipes currently found in the game. You can use it to check which items you must target and which minerals you need to craft them.

Complete Ring Crafting Recipes

Name Crafting Requirements Stats Boost Cost Gold Ring – 5 Gold – Luck: 0.2 – 0.7 $2,000 Titanium Ring – 5 Titanium – Capacity: 1 – 13 $20,000 Smoke Ring – 4 Smoky Quartz – Modifier Boost: 5 – 15% $20,000 Ruby Ring – 5 Platinum [+0.25kg]

– 1 Ruby – Luck: 1 – 3

– Size Boost: 0 – 18% $45,000 Meteor Ring – 3 Meteoric Iron – Dig Strength: 0.5 – 3

– Shake Strength: 0 – 1 $150,000 Moon Ring – 1 Moonstone [+0.4kg]

– 1 Iridium [+0.4kg] – Luck: 1 – 7

– Dig Speed: 10 – 40%

– Shake Speed: 10 – 40% $500,000 Heart of the Ocean – 10 Coral

– 5 Silver Clamshell

– 3 Golden Pearl – Luck: 3 – 10

– Shake Speed: 0 – 20%

– Sell Boost: 10 – 20% $1,000,000 Lightseeker’s Ring – 2 Opal

– 1 Luminum – Dig Speed: 5 – 25%

– Sell Boost: 5 – 25%

– Modifier Boost: 5 – 25% $2,000,000 Apocalypse Bringer – 4 Ashvein

– 10 Ruby

– 2 Palladium

– 1 Painite – Luck: 10 – 40

– Dig Strength: 5 – 20

– Shake Strength: 2 – 5

– Sell Boost: 10 – 50% $50,000,000 Prismatic Star – 1 Diamond

– 1 Prismara

– 1 Pink Diamond

– 5 Borealite

– 1 Luminum

– 1 Starshine – Luck: 5 – 20

– Dig Strength: 2 – 10

– Capacity: 10 – 40

– Dig Speed: 5 – 20%

– Shake Strength: 1 – 3

– Shake Speed: 5 – 20%

– Sell Boost: 10 – 20%

– Size Boost: 5 – 20%

– Modifier Boost: 5 – 20% $75,000,000

Also Read:

Complete Necklace Crafting Recipes

Name Crafting Requirement Stats Boost Price Amethyst Pendant – 8 Platinum

– 2 Amethyst – Luck: 0.5 – 2

– Sell Boost: 0 – 15% $10,000 Pearl Necklace – 8 Pearl – Luck: 1 – 4

– Dig Strength: 0 – 4 $22,000 Topaz Necklace – 3 Titanium

– 1 Topaz – Luck: 1 – 5

– Dig Strength: 1 – 4

– Shake Strength: 0.2 – 1 $60,000 Opal Amulet – 1 Opal

– 3 Jade [+0.3kg] – Luck: 2 – 13

– Modifier Boost: 0 – 90% $400,000 Mass Accumulator – 1 Aurorite

– 1 Uranium

– 2 Osmium – Capacity: 20 – 60

– Size Boost: 10 – 80% $3,000,000 Phoenix Heart – 3 Uranium

– 1 Inferlume

– 2 Starshine – Luck: 100 – 300

– Size Boost: -70 – -40% $40,000,000 Celestial Rings – 1 Vortessence

– 8 Meteoric Iron [+0.3kg]

– 5 Moonstone [+0.3kg]

– 2 Catseye – Luck: 30 – 90

– Capacity: 50 – 250

– Size Boost: 0 – 45%

– Modifier Boost: 20 – 140% $50,000,000

Complete Charms Crafting Recipes

Name Crafting Requirements Stats Boost Price Garden Glove – 5 Pyrite

– 1 Titanium

– 5 Gold – Dig Strength: 0.2 – 1

– Capacity: 0 – 5 $10,000 Jade Armband – 4 Jade – Luck: 1 – 8

– Capacity: 1 – 10 $50,000 Lapis Armband – 2 Lapis Lazuli

– 4 Gold [+0.5kg] – Luck: 2 – 9

– Dig Speed: 0 – 40%

– Shake Speed: 0 – 40% $111,000 Speed Coil – 1 Meteoric Iron

– 3 Neodymium

– 5 Titanium – Dig Speed: 0 – 70%

– Shake Speed: 0 – 70% $120,000 Gravity Coil – 1 Aurorite

– 1 Moonstone

– 1 Osmium – Capacity: 10 – 140 $1,000,000 Guiding Light – 1 Catseye

– 2 Golden Pearl – Luck: 5 – 20

– Capacity: 10 – 40

– Modifier Boost: 0 – 45% $1,500,000 Crown – 3 Ruby [+0.25kg]

– 8 Gold [+1kg]

– 2 Emerald [+0.2kg]

– 1 Diamond

– 3 Sapphire [+0.25kg] – Luck: 5 – 30

– Size Boost: 0 – 45%

– Sell Boost: 0 – 90% $5,000,000 Royal Federation Crown – 3 Rose Gold [+0.4kg]

– 5 Golden Pearl [+0.2kg]

– 1 Pink Diamond – Luck: 10 – 90

– Size Boost: 0 – 90%

– Sell Boost: 0 – 180% $30,000,000

What Is Reforging and How to Do It

Right next to the crafting anvil, you will find the old Blacksmith. He can reforge your items. This means that you can reroll the stats boosts that your crafted item offers in Prospecting. To reforge, simply follow these steps:

Talk to the Blacksmith near the anvil. Select the ‘Can you reforge this‘ option while holding the equipment. Give the required fee to complete the process.

Note that only 5-star items are worth reforging, and you shouldn’t repeat this process more than twice since the reforging cost increases with each turn.

How to Equip Your Crafted Items in Prospecting

To equip any and all of your crafted items, you must follow these steps:

Click on the Prospector Kit option at the bottom of the screen. Go to the Equipment tab. Click on the item that you wish to equip.

This also brings us to the end of the Prospecting Crafting Guide article. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back later when the developer adds new craftable items to the game.