Roblox Prospecting Codes (July 2025)

If digging up shiny objects and selling them for profit is your jam, then Prospecting might be the best Roblox experience for you. The game starts you with a pan, asking you to collect sand and sift it to collect rare minerals. Now, you must gradually upgrade your tools to collect better minerals and make a profit. This can be a slow and tedious process. To make things slightly easier, you can utilize the Prospecting Codes to redeem various rewards.

All Active Prospecting Codes

Below, we have the complete list of all the active codes that you can redeem to collect rewards.

newbeginning – Redeem the code for 5000 cash ( new )

– Redeem the code for 5000 cash ( ) updateone – Redeem the code for 10,000 cash ( new )

All Expired Prospecting Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in the game. We will update the list once the active codes are no longer available for redemption.

How to Redeem Prospecting Codes

Redeeming the Prospecting codes is quite easy. You can do so by following the instructions provided below.

Load Prospecting on Roblox. Click the Settings icon at the top of the screen. Type of paste the active codes in the ‘Enter Code‘ section. Click on the Claim button to redeem the code.

How to Find More Codes for the Game

The easiest way to get new codes for the game is by bookmarking this page and checking it frequently. We update it with new codes as soon as they roll out. You can also follow the game’s development and get new codes on its various official socials:

This also brings us to the end of the group. Make sure to redeem the active codes quickly since they might expire soon.