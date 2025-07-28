Roblox Rogue Demon Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Rogue Demon Codes on July 28th, 2025.
Fighting demons in the dark world of Taisho-era Japan becomes much more manageable when you have the right weapons and abilities to protect yourself. Rogue Demon brings the intense world of Demon Slayer to Roblox, where you train to become a powerful demon slayer while battling terrifying demons and competing against other players in PvP combat.
Working Rogue Demon Codes
We checked these codes, and they work right now in the game. Since this is a Demon Slayer-inspired fighting game, codes help you get the coins you need to buy weapons and abilities:
- DREAMREWORK – 150 Rogue Coins
- CLANS – 100 Rogue Coins
- SNAKESOON – 100 Rogue Coins
- YOUTUBEBACK!! – 100 Rogue Coins
- SORRYBUGS – 100 Rogue Coins
- DOUMA – 200 Rogue Coins
- RANKEDLB – 100 Rogue Coins
Expired Codes
These codes used to work, but don’t anymore:
- 330KSW4MP
- FREEMOVESETS
- 1MTSMEMBERS
- 290KRIBBON
- 2YEARSOFRD
- TS800KPEOPLE
- 280KVASE
- TS700KPEOPLE
- TS600KPEOPLE
- SHIVER250K
- IMED10KFOLLOWS
- WILDCLAW260K
- WH1SP3R
- 270KDREAM
- XMAS2024
- STEWERD10
- TS500KPEOPLE
- HATRED230K
- TS400KPEOPLE
- TS300KPEOPLE
- ANGER215K
- TS250KPEOPLE
- RDMOTES
- 190KTONY
- 170K200M
- 150KBEAST
- 110KFANS
- THX100KLIKES
- NEZU90KO
- ROGUEWINTER
- 80KREAL
- LOVETZE
- 75KGIMED
- COMEBACK
- TS100KAPYBARA
- 70KANYE
- H4MUZAN
- 60KETCHUP
- 55KLOUKA
- 50KPLSOHPLS
- 40KLIKESWOW
- M4PUPDATE
- 310KWIND
- HALLOWEVENT24
- XMAS24
- zSasye
- QSb5U6
- 320KTORNADO
How to Use Rogue Demon Codes in Roblox
Using codes in Rogue Demon is really easy, and you don’t need to join any groups or do special tasks first. Here’s how to use your codes:
- Open Rogue Demon.
- Click the Settings icon at the bottom left corner or press the P key.
- Select the Redeem Codes option from the menu.
- Type your code in the text box.
- Click the Redeem button to get your rewards.
How to Find More Codes
We watch for new codes all the time and update this guide when we find them. TS Industries releases codes when the game reaches special goals or when they add new content. If you want to look for codes yourself, you can check these places:
Keep checking back for new codes, because when Rogue Demon releases them, they really help you get the weapons and abilities you need to become a legendary demon slayer.