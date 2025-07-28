Roblox Rogue Demon Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Rogue Demon Codes on July 28th, 2025.

Fighting demons in the dark world of Taisho-era Japan becomes much more manageable when you have the right weapons and abilities to protect yourself. Rogue Demon brings the intense world of Demon Slayer to Roblox, where you train to become a powerful demon slayer while battling terrifying demons and competing against other players in PvP combat.

Working Rogue Demon Codes

We checked these codes, and they work right now in the game. Since this is a Demon Slayer-inspired fighting game, codes help you get the coins you need to buy weapons and abilities:

DREAMREWORK – 150 Rogue Coins

– 150 Rogue Coins CLANS – 100 Rogue Coins

– 100 Rogue Coins SNAKESOON – 100 Rogue Coins

– 100 Rogue Coins YOUTUBEBACK!! – 100 Rogue Coins

– 100 Rogue Coins SORRYBUGS – 100 Rogue Coins

– 100 Rogue Coins DOUMA – 200 Rogue Coins

– 200 Rogue Coins RANKEDLB – 100 Rogue Coins

Expired Codes

These codes used to work, but don’t anymore:

330KSW4MP

FREEMOVESETS

1MTSMEMBERS

290KRIBBON

2YEARSOFRD

TS800KPEOPLE

280KVASE

TS700KPEOPLE

TS600KPEOPLE

SHIVER250K

IMED10KFOLLOWS

WILDCLAW260K

WH1SP3R

270KDREAM

XMAS2024

STEWERD10

TS500KPEOPLE

HATRED230K

TS400KPEOPLE

TS300KPEOPLE

ANGER215K

TS250KPEOPLE

RDMOTES

190KTONY

170K200M

150KBEAST

110KFANS

THX100KLIKES

NEZU90KO

ROGUEWINTER

80KREAL

LOVETZE

75KGIMED

COMEBACK

TS100KAPYBARA

70KANYE

H4MUZAN

60KETCHUP

55KLOUKA

50KPLSOHPLS

40KLIKESWOW

M4PUPDATE

310KWIND

HALLOWEVENT24

XMAS24

zSasye

QSb5U6

320KTORNADO

How to Use Rogue Demon Codes in Roblox

Using codes in Rogue Demon is really easy, and you don’t need to join any groups or do special tasks first. Here’s how to use your codes:

Open Rogue Demon. Click the Settings icon at the bottom left corner or press the P key. Select the Redeem Codes option from the menu. Type your code in the text box. Click the Redeem button to get your rewards.

How to Find More Codes

We watch for new codes all the time and update this guide when we find them. TS Industries releases codes when the game reaches special goals or when they add new content. If you want to look for codes yourself, you can check these places:

Keep checking back for new codes, because when Rogue Demon releases them, they really help you get the weapons and abilities you need to become a legendary demon slayer.