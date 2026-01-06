All Beequips in Bee Swarm Simulator

Beequips are special equipment items in Bee Swarm Simulator that bees can wear to enhance their stats and provide hive-wide bonuses. Each beequip has specific level requirements, color restrictions, equip limits, and unique stat bonuses that can be upgraded using waxes. With over 40 different beequips available, understanding which ones to prioritize and how to optimize them with waxes is essential for maximizing your hive’s performance across all aspects of honey collection, combat, and field efficiency. Let us take a look at all the Beequips in Bee Swarm Simulator.

What Are Beequips?

Beequips are inventory items that bees can wear to modify their stats and grant bonuses to your entire hive. When equipped to a bee, beequips alter individual bee performance through stat boosts like convert amount, gather amount, attack power, and more. Many beequips also provide hive-wide bonuses that benefit all your bees simultaneously, such as increased capacity, field-specific pollen bonuses, or enhanced conversion rates.

Key Beequip Mechanics:

Level Requirement: Beequips can only be equipped to bees at or above the beequip’s level

Beequips can only be equipped to bees at or above the beequip’s level Color Requirement: Some beequips require specific bee colors (red, blue, or colorless)

Some beequips require specific bee colors (red, blue, or colorless) Equip Limit: Maximum number of that beequip type allowed in your hive simultaneously

Maximum number of that beequip type allowed in your hive simultaneously Bee Restrictions: Certain beequips only work on specific bee types, rarities, or bees with mutations

Certain beequips only work on specific bee types, rarities, or bees with mutations Potential: Beequips have 0-5 star potential ratings affecting their base stats and upgrade quality

Beequips have 0-5 star potential ratings affecting their base stats and upgrade quality Wax Upgrades: Use Soft Wax, Hard Wax, Caustic Wax, or Swirled Wax to improve beequip stats (up to 5 waxes per beequip)

All Beequips in Bee Swarm Simulator

Non-Event Beequips

Non-Event beequips are available year-round through planters (especially in Dandelion Field) and Dapper Bear’s Beequip Shop:

Beequip Image Requirements Key Stats How to Obtain Thimble • Level: 3



• Color: Any



• Limit: 3 • +Convert Amount



• +%Convert Amount



• [Hive] +%Convert Rate



• [Hive] xConvert Rate (Caustic) • Dapper Bear’s Shop



• Planters Sweatband • Level: 5



• Color: Any



• Limit: 3 • +%Bee Energy (15-80%)



• +%White/Red/Blue Gather Amount



• [Hive] +%White/Red/Blue Pollen



• [Hive] +%Max Bee Energy



• [Hive] +%Pollen (Caustic) • Dapper Bear’s Shop



• Tacky/Candy/Petal Planter



• Robo Bear Winter 2024 quest Bandage • Level: 3



• Color: Any



• Limit: 3 • +Gather Amount (3-16)



• +%Energy (5-20%)



• +%Bee Attack



• +Bee Attack (Caustic)



• [Hive] xBee Attack (Caustic) • Dapper Bear’s Shop



• Ant Challenge Thumbtack • Level: 6



• Color: Red



• Limit: 2 • +Gather Amount



• +%Critical Power (5-40%)



• +%Bee Attack (2-35%)



• +Bee Attack



• [Hive] +%Red Attack



• [Hive] +%Bee Attack (Caustic) • Red Clay/Heat-Treated Planter



• Dapper Bear’s Shop



• Stick Bug Challenge Camo Bandana • Level: 8



• Color: Any



• Limit: 3



• Requires: Bomb ability • +%Gather Amount (10-95%)



• +%Buzz Bomb Pollen (15-105%)



• +Bee Attack



• +%Critical Power (0-80%)



• +%Super-Crit Power (Caustic 0-300%)



• [Hive] +%Buzz Bomb Pollen



• [Hive] +%Pumpkin/Coconut Field Capacity



• [Hive] +%Super-Crit Power (Caustic) • Dapper Bear’s Shop



• Stick Bug Challenge Bottle Cap • Level: 4



• Color: Any



• Limit: 2



• Requires: Common or Rare bee • +Convert Amount (10-95)



• +%Critical Power (5-60%)



• +%Critical Chance (1-12%)



• +Ability: Buzz Bomb (Caustic)

• [Hive] +%Critical Power • Dapper Bear’s Shop



• Planter Of Plenty



• Plastic/Candy Planter



• Ant Challenge (rare) Kazoo • Level: 9



• Color: Any



• Limit: 1



• Only for: Brave, Bumble, Bubble, Riley, Shocked, Buoyant • +%Convert Amount (20-90%)



• +%Critical Power (20-90%)



• -%Energy (-55 to -45%)



• +Ability: Melody



• [Hive] +%Critical Power



• [Hive] +%Super-Crit Power (Caustic) • Dapper Bear’s Shop



• Stick Bug Challenge



• Petal Planter (very rare) Smiley Sticker • Level: 7



• Color: Any



• Limit: 2



• Requires: Gifted bee • +%Energy (15-85%)



• +%Bomb Pollen (10-60%)



• +%Mark Duration (5-30%)



• +Ability: Honey Mark (Caustic)



• +Ability: Blue Bomb (Caustic)



• [Hive] +%Mark Duration



• [Hive] +%Max Bee Energy • Tacky/Petal Planter (very rare)



• Dapper Bear’s Shop



• Stick Bug Challenge Whistle • Level: 8



• Color: Any



• Limit: 1



• Only for: Brave, Commander, Rascal, Demo, Cool, Rage • +%Movespeed (5-40%)



• +%Critical Power (15-85%)



• -%Energy (-55 to -45%)



• +Ability: Haste



• +Ability: Melody (Caustic)



• [Hive] +%Bee Movespeed (Caustic)



• [Hive] +%Super-Crit Power (Caustic)



• [Hive] xPlayer Movespeed • Dapper Bear’s Shop



• Plastic Planter (rare)



• Planter Of Plenty (very rare)

• Robo Bear Challenge Charm Bracelet • Level: 12



• Color: Any



• Limit: 1



• Requires: Legendary bee • +%Convert Amount (15-20%)



• +%Critical Chance (1-15%)



• +%Mark Duration (4-8%)



• +%Bee Ability Rate (3-6%)



• +Ability: Melody (Caustic)



• [Hive] +%Loot Luck



• [Hive] +%Honey At Hive/From Tokens



• [Hive] +%Convert Rate At Hive



• [Hive] +%Mushroom/Blue Flower/Sunflower/Dandelion Field Pollen • Petal Planter (very rare)



• Dapper Bear’s Shop Paperclip • Level: 7



• Color: Any



• Limit: 2



• Requires: Rare or Epic bee • +%Bee Ability Rate (1-6%)



• +%Ability Pollen (5-65%)



• +%Convert Rate At Hive (0-30%)



• +Ability: Token Link (Caustic)



• [Hive] +%Token Lifespan



• [Hive] +%Bee Ability Pollen • Petal Planter (very rare)



• Dapper Bear’s Shop



• Blue Clay Planter Beret • Level: 11



• Color: Blue



• Limit: 2 • +Convert Amount (10-60)



• +%Convert Amount (5-50%)



• +%Ability Pollen (1-5%)



• +Ability: Blue Boost (Caustic)



• [Hive] +Capacity (10k-50k)



• [Hive] +%Blue Field Capacity



• [Hive] +%Capacity (Caustic) • Blue Clay Planter



• Planter Of Plenty



• Dapper Bear’s Shop Bang Snap • Level: 10



• Color: Any



• Limit: 1



• Requires: Common, Rare, or Epic bee • +%Bomb Pollen (10-95%)



• +%Critical Chance (1-23%)



• +Ability: Pool: Bomb



• +Ability: Pool: Bomb+ (Caustic)



• [Hive] +%Bomb Pollen



• [Hive] +%Bomb/Buzz Bomb/Red

Bomb/Blue Bomb Instant Conversion (Caustic) • Pesticide Planter (very rare)



• Dapper Bear’s Shop



• Robo Bear Challenge Bead Lizard • Level: 9



• Color: Any



• Limit: 1



• Requires: Common or Rare bee • +%Convert Amount (20-110%)



• +%Flame Chance (8-52%)



• +%Bubble Chance (8-52%)



• +Ability: Token Link (Caustic)



• [Hive] +%Bubble/Flame Pollen



• [Hive] +%Bee Ability Pollen (Caustic) • Tacky/Pesticide/Petal Planter (very rare)



• Dapper Bear’s Shop Pink Shades • Level: 10



• Color: Any



• Limit: 1



• Only for: Basic, Rad, Bomber, Demo, Honey, Shy



• Must be Gifted • +%Ability Pollen (15-65%)



• +%Critical Power (25-50%)



• +%Critical Chance (20-68%)



• +%Super-Crit Chance (10-55%)



• +Ability: Focus (Caustic)



• [Hive] +%Super-Crit Chance/Power (Caustic) • Robo Bear Challenge (rare)



• Stick Bug Challenge (rare)



• Tacky Planter (1/100k)



• Planter Of Plenty (rare)



• Honey Bee’s Beesmas quests Lei • Level: 14



• Color: Any



• Limit: 1



• Only for: Basic, Looker, Stubborn, Hasty, Exhausted • +Gather Amount (10-60)



• +%Gather Amount (10-60%)



• +%Gather Pollination (20-50%)



• +%Bee Ability Rate (1%)



• +Ability: Pool: Boost (Caustic)



• [Hive] +%Sunflower/Blue Flower/Rose/Coconut Field Pollen • Petal Planter (very rare) Demon Talisman • Level: 13



• Color: Red



• Limit: 1



• Requires: Demon Bee with Mutation • +%Bee Attack (50-95%)



• +%Gather Amount (50-160%)



• +%Ability Pollen (50-160%)



• +%Gathering Flames Chance (10-21%)



• +%Super-Crit Chance (5-30%)



• -%Movespeed (-60 to -70%)



• -%Energy (-20 to -30%)



• +Ability: Inferno (Caustic)



• [Hive] +%Red Bomb/Flame Pollen



• [Hive] +%Instant Red

Bomb/Flame/Demon Bee Conversion



• [Hive] +%Super-Crit Power (Caustic)



• [Hive] -%Max Bee Energy



• [Hive] -Player Movespeed



• [Hive] xBlue Pollen (x0.5) • Dapper Bear’s Shop



• Heat-Treated/Pesticide Planter



• Robo Bear Challenge (rare) Camphor Lip Balm • Level: 12



• Color: Any



• Limit: 1



• Only for: Cool, Stubborn, Commander, Bubble, Crimson • +Gather Amount (20-75)



• +%Critical Power (50-145%)



• [Hive] xPepper Patch Pollen (x1.03-x1.08)



• [Hive] +%Bubble Pollen



• [Hive] +%Gold Bubble Pollen (Caustic)



• [Hive] +%Honey From Instant Conversion (Caustic) • Dapper Bear’s Shop



• Ant Challenge



• Blue Clay/Red Clay/Heat-Treated/Planter Of Plenty (very rare) Autumn Sunhat • Level: 16



• Color: Any



• Limit: 1



• Only for: Hasty, Bumble, Looker, Exhausted, Diamond, Puppy • +Convert Amount (60-200)



• +%Convert Amount (15-60%)



• +%White Gather Amount (40-110%)



• +%Bee Ability Rate (8-25%)



• [Hive] +Capacity (40k-100k)



• [Hive] +%Sunflower/Pumpkin Patch Pollen



• [Hive] +%White Field Capacity



• [Hive] +%White Pollen (Caustic)

• Dapper Bear’s Shop



• Stick Bug Challenge



• Petal/Tacky Planter (very rare) Rose Headband • Level: 13



• Color: Any



• Limit: 1



• Only for: Basic, Rascal, Riley, Diamond, Windy, Vicious • +Bee Attack (2-7)



• +%Convert Amount (40-140%)



• +%Gather Pollination Chance (10-20%)



• +%Critical Chance (5-20%)



• +%Bee Ability Rate (1-2%)



• [Hive] +Capacity (20k-55k)



• [Hive] +%Rose Field Pollen



• [Hive] +%Red Field Capacity



• [Hive] +%Instant Rose Field Conversion (Caustic)



• [Hive] +%Bee Attack (Caustic) • Dapper Bear’s Shop



• Red Clay Planter (very rare) Pink Eraser • Level: 12



• Color: Any



• Limit: 1



• Requires: Bee with Convert Amount mutation • +Convert Amount (20-100)



• +%Instant Conversion (15-30%)



• -%Mark Duration (-90%)



• [Hive] +%Instant Red Bomb/Bee Gather Conversion



• [Hive] +%Honey From Instant Conversion (Caustic)



• [Hive] +%Unique Instant Conversion (Caustic) • Dapper Bear’s Shop



• Robo Bear Challenge Candy Ring • Level: 14



• Color: Any



• Limit: 1



• Only for: Stubborn, Bumble, Honey, Diamond, Festive, Gummy • +Energy (60-240)



• +%Convert Amount (20-80%)



• +%Bee Ability Rate (Caustic 1-5%)



• [Hive] +%Honey At Hive



• [Hive] +%Honey Per Goo



• [Hive] xHoney From Tokens (Caustic) • Dapper Bear’s Shop



• Ant Challenge



• Robo Bear Challenge



• Hydroponic Planter (Stump/Blue Flower/Sunflower)



• Petal Planter

Beesmas Beequips

Beesmas beequips are seasonal items only obtainable during Beesmas events but usable year-round:

Beequip Image Requirements Key Stats How to Obtain Elf Cap • Level: 3



• Color: Any



• Limit: 2 • +Convert Amount (25-110)



• +%Convert Rate At Hive (10-60%)



• [Hive] +%Convert Rate At Hive



• [Hive] +%Honey At Hive • Ruby Gift Box



• Ladybug



• Stockings Single Mitten • Level: 6



• Color: Any



• Limit: 3



• Requires: Rare, Epic, or Legendary bee • +Gather Amount (5-50)



• +%Bomb Pollen (10-75%)



• [Hive] +Capacity (7.5k-15k)



• [Hive] +%Red Pollen • Rhino Beetle



• Stockings Warm Scarf • Level: 5



• Color: Any



• Limit: 3



• Only for: Basic, Rad, Exhausted, Frosty, Shy • +%Convert Amount (25-75%)



• +%Energy (25-75%)



• [Hive] +%Red/White Field Capacity



• [Hive] +%Capacity • Stockings



• Scorpion Peppermint Antennas • Level: 7



• Color: Any



• Limit: 3 • +%Convert Amount (2-44%)



• +%Gather Amount (2-44%)



• +%Ability Pollen (1-6%)



• +%Bee Ability Rate (1-6%)



• +%Movespeed (1%)



• [Hive] +%Bee Ability Rate • Confectionery Gift Box



• King Beetle



• Stockings Beesmas Top • Level: 4



• Color: Any



• Limit: 3



• Requires: Common or Rare bee • +%Critical Chance (5-20%)



• -%Energy (-35 to -25%)



• +%Bee Ability Rate (5-20%)



• +Bee Attack (1)



• [Hive] +%Critical Power • Playful Gift Box



• Stockings



• Mantis (rare) Pinecone • Level: 9



• Color: Any



• Limit: 2



• Only for: Bumble, Stubborn, Bucko, Frosty, Carpenter, Bear • +%Convert Amount (20-70%)



• +%Bee Ability Rate (1-2%)



• [Hive] +%Pine Tree Forest Capacity



• [Hive] +%Pine Tree Forest Pollen • Werewolf (rare)



• Stick Bug Challenge



• Festive Nymph (rare)



• Frozen Forest Pack Icicles • Level: 10



• Color: Blue



• Limit: 3



• Requires: Blue Bomb ability • +%Bee Attack (3-45%)



• +%Blue Bomb Pollen (20-110%)



• [Hive] +%Cactus Field Pollen



• [Hive] +%Blue Bomb Pollen



• [Hive] +%Monster Respawn Time • Rogue Vicious Bee (Beesmas)



• Intimidating Gift Box



• Level 15 Snowbear Beesmas Tree Hat • Level: 10



• Color: Any



• Limit: 3



• Requires: Bee with Mutation • +%Convert Amount (10-60%)



• +%Critical Chance (2-10%)



• +%Ability Pollen (2-10%)



• +%Bee Ability Rate (1-2%)



• [Hive] +Capacity (10k-35k)



• [Hive] +%Convert At Hive • Radioactive Bundle



• Tunnel Bear



• Stockings Bubble Light • Level: 8



• Color: Any



• Limit: 3



• Requires: Energy Mutation • +Convert Amount (30-170)



• +Bee Movespeed (3-10)



• +%Bubble Pollen (15-60%)



• +%Mark Duration (5-25%)



• [Hive] +%Bubble Pollen



• [Hive] +%Bee Movespeed • Blinking Gift Box



• Spiders/Rhino Beetles (rare)



• Stockings Snow Tiara • Level: 12



• Color: Any



• Limit: 1



• Only for: Cool, Stubborn, Shocked, Frosty, Diamond, Windy



• Must be Gifted • +%Convert Amount (10-65%)



• +%Convert At Hive (10-65%)



• +%Blue Gather Amount (10-65%)



• +%White Gather Amount (10-65%)



• +%Critical Chance (1%)



• [Hive] +%Blue/White Field Capacity



• [Hive] +%Honey From Tokens • Snow Queen Bundle



• Spiders (rare)



• Level 20 Snowbear Snowglobe • Level: 7



• Color: Any



• Limit: 2



• Only for: Basic, Bumble, Cool, Bucko, Frosty, Windy • +%Bomb Pollen (30-90%)



• +%Bee Ability Rate (0-1%)



• +Ability: Snowglobe Shake



• [Hive] +%Bomb Pollen • Mondo Chick (rare)



• Super Snowman Bundle Reindeer Antlers • Level: 8



• Color: Any



• Limit: 1



• Only for: Puppy Bee • +%Convert Amount (10-95%)



• +%Ability Pollen (10-95%)



• +Ability: Focus



• +Ability: Reindeer Fetch



• +Ability: Baby Love (Caustic)



• [Hive] +%Capacity



• [Hive] +%Bond From Treats • Reindeer Bundle (250

Gingerbread Bears) Toy Horn • Level: 9



• Color: Any



• Limit: 2



• Only for: Brave, Rage, Lion, Cobalt, Crimson • +Convert Amount (30-180)



• +%Ability Pollen (1-25%)



• -%Energy (-20 to -10%)



• +%Bee Ability Rate (1-6%)



• +Ability: Melody



• [Hive] +%Bee Ability Pollen



• [Hive] +%Convert Rate • Stockings



• Onett’s Lid Art Paper Angel • Level: 8



• Color: Any



• Limit: 2



• Only for: Bomber, Rascal, Shy, Photon • +%White Gather Amount (10-60%)



• +%Ability Pollen (1-23%)



• +Ability: Token Link



• [Hive] +%Bee Ability Pollen



• [Hive] +%Token Lifespan • Festive Nymph (rare)



• Stockings (rare)



• Onett’s Lid Art (rare)



• Stick Bug Challenge



• Crafty Gift Box Toy Drum • Level: 7



• Color: Any



• Limit: 2



• Only for: Brave, Demo, Bucko, Riley • +Gather Amount (10-60)



• +%Bee Attack (1-25%)



• -%Energy (-20 to -10%)



• +%Critical Chance (1%)



• +Ability: Haste



• [Hive] +%Bee Ability Pollen • Stockings Lump Of Coal • Level: 13



• Color: Any



• Limit: 3 • -%Energy (-80 to -70%)



• -%Movespeed (-50 to -40%)



• +%Bomb Pollen (0-40%)



• [Hive] +%Bomb/Buzz Bomb/Blue Bomb/Red Bomb Pollen



• [Hive] +%Pollen/White Pollen/Blue Pollen/Red Pollen • Dying from Naughty List falling coal



• Stockings (extremely rare) Poinsettia • Level: 6



• Color: Any



• Limit: 2



• Requires: Boost ability • +%Red Gather Amount (10-60%)



• +%Pollination Chance (10-40%)



• [Hive] +%Bee Gather Pollen



• [Hive] +%Red Pollen • Poinsettia Bundle



• Ant Challenge (rare during Beesmas) Electric Candle • Level: 6



• Color: Red



• Limit: 3 • +%Red Gather Amount (5-50%)



• +%Flame Pollen (5-50%)



• +%Gathering Flames (1-25%)



• +%Energy (5-10%)



• [Hive] +%Flame Pollen • Brown Bear’s Stockings Festive Wreath • Level: 10



• Color: Red



• Limit: 1



• Only for: Festive Bee • +Gather Amount (5-55)



• +Convert Amount (15-110)



• +%Red Bomb Pollen (20-40%)



• +%Mark Duration (2-13%)



• +%Bee Ability Rate (1%)



• +Ability: Festive Mark



• [Hive] +Capacity (5k-110k)



• [Hive] +%Ticket Chance



• [Hive] +%Red Bee Convert Rate (Caustic)



• [Hive] +%Honey At Hive (Caustic) • Festive Gift Box (behind Onett’s Lid Art during Beesmas)

How to Store and Manage Beequips

Beequip Case: Holds 15 beequips (5 starting + 10 from quests). Active beequips must be in the case to equip to bees.

Holds 15 beequips (5 starting + 10 from quests). Active beequips must be in the case to equip to bees. Beequip Storage: Located near Dandelion Field. Holds 10 slots by default, expandable to 100 slots total for 123,500 tickets. Beequips in storage cannot be equipped until moved to case.

Located near Dandelion Field. Holds 10 slots by default, expandable to 100 slots total for 123,500 tickets. Beequips in storage cannot be equipped until moved to case. Inbox: Stores your 25 most recent beequips with 48-hour time limit before automatic deletion. Use when case and storage are full.

Beequip Potential and Wax Upgrades

Potential (0-5 Stars): Determines base stat quality and upgrade chances. Higher potential = better base stats and better wax upgrade results. Potential cannot be changed once generated.

Wax Types:

Soft Wax: 1 upgrade roll

1 upgrade roll Hard Wax: 2 upgrade rolls

2 upgrade rolls Caustic Wax: 4 upgrade rolls

4 upgrade rolls Swirled Wax: Rerolls all base stats (no upgrades), always succeeds

Rerolls all base stats (no upgrades), always succeeds Debug Wax: 4 upgrade rolls

Upgrade Rules:

Each beequip can have up to 5 waxes applied

Each stat has maximum upgrade limit

Higher potential increases chance of better upgrade values

Caustic-only stats require Caustic Wax to unlock

Beequips are essential equipment items in Bee Swarm Simulator that significantly enhance your hive’s performance through individual bee stat boosts and hive-wide bonuses. You will find more related content on the Roblox experience in our Bee Swarm Simulator Wiki.