Bee Swarm Simulator – All Bees List and Stats

Update: We last updated this Bee Swarm Simulator Bees article on January 5, 2026.

Bee Swarm Simulator is a popular Roblox experience, allowing you to gather a variety of bees and use them to farm honey. This can then be used to upgrade your hive, get more bees, or purchase a variety of items. However, do you know all the bees that the game has to offer? This information will help you pick the best one out of the lot. Hence, check out our list of all bees in the Bee Swarm Simulator and their stats to make the right decision. You will find more related content on the Roblox experience in our Bee Swarm Simulator Wiki.

List of all Bees in Bee Swarm Simulator

Below, we have listed all the currently available bees in the game that you can obtain and use to elevate your gameplay. We have also divided the list into different rarities that the bees come in.

1. Common Rarity

Image Bee Name Energy Speed Attack Basic Bee 20 14 1

2. Rare Rarity

These bees are slightly better than the common rarity, as they possess more speed and energy. We have listed all of them below for you to check out.

Image Name Energy Speed Attack Bomber Bee 20 15.4 2 Brave Bee 30 16.8 6 Bumble Bee 40 10.5 1 Cool Bee 20 14 2 Hasty Bee 20 19.6 1 Looker Bee 20 14 1 Rad Bee 20 14 1 Rascal Bee 20 16.1 3 Stubborn Bee 20 11.9 3

3. Epic Rarity

Next, we have the complete list of all the Epic rarity bees that can be found in the game. They offer better attack, movement speed, and overall stats.

Image Name Energy Speed Attack Bubble Bee 20 16.1 3 Bucko Bee 30 15.4 5 Commander Bee 30 14 4 Demo Bee 20 16.8 3 Exhausted Bee Unlimited 10.5 2 Fire Bee 25 11.2 4 Frosty Bee 25 11.2 1 Honey Bee 20 14 1 Rage Bee 20 15.4 5 Riley Bee 25 15.4 5 Shocked Bee 20 19.6 2

4. Legendary Rarity

The Legendary rarity is where things start getting serious. These bees possess fast speed, pack a lot of power, and are much more useful.

Image Name Energy Speed Attack Baby Bee 15 10.5 0 Carpenter Bee 25 11.2 5 Demon Bee 20 10.5 8 Diamond Bee 20 14 1 Lion Bee 60 19.6 10 Music Bee 20 16.1 1 Ninja Bee 20 21 4 Shy Bee 40 18.2 2

5. Mythic Rarity

All the bees in this rarity are hard to obtain and come with good stats, allowing you to farm honey quickly or attack others with their superior attack power.

Image Name Energy Speed Attack Buoyant Bee 60 14 4 Fuzzy Bee 50 11.9 3 Precise Bee 40 11.2 8 Spicy Bee 20 14 5 Tadpole Bee 10 11.2 1 Vector Bee 45.6 16.24 5

6. Event Bees

While these bees don’t exactly fall under a specific rarity, they often offer interesting boosts and buffs that you might want to obtain. Note that these bees can only be obtained during their specific events, and you must either spend Robux or event tickets to add them to your inventory.

Image Name Energy Speed Attack Bear Bee 35 14 5 Cobalt Bee 35 18.2 7 Crimson Bee 35 18.2 7 Digital Bee 20 11.9 1 Festive Bee 20 16.1 1 Gummy Bee 50 14 3 Photon Bee Unlimited 21 4 Puppy Bee 40 16.1 2 Tabby Bee 28 16.1 4 Vicious Bee 50 17.5 9 Windy Bee 20 19.6 4

This concludes our guide. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back later as the developer adds more bees to the game.