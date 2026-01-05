Bee Swarm Simulator – All Bees List and Stats

Update: We last updated this Bee Swarm Simulator Bees article on January 5, 2026.
Bee Swarm Simulator is a popular Roblox experience, allowing you to gather a variety of bees and use them to farm honey. This can then be used to upgrade your hive, get more bees, or purchase a variety of items. However, do you know all the bees that the game has to offer? This information will help you pick the best one out of the lot. Hence, check out our list of all bees in the Bee Swarm Simulator and their stats to make the right decision. You will find more related content on the Roblox experience in our Bee Swarm Simulator Wiki.
Table of Contents
List of all Bees in Bee Swarm Simulator
Below, we have listed all the currently available bees in the game that you can obtain and use to elevate your gameplay. We have also divided the list into different rarities that the bees come in.
1. Common Rarity
|Image
|Bee Name
|Energy
|Speed
|Attack
|Basic Bee
|20
|14
|1
2. Rare Rarity
These bees are slightly better than the common rarity, as they possess more speed and energy. We have listed all of them below for you to check out.
|Image
|Name
|Energy
|Speed
|Attack
|Bomber Bee
|20
|15.4
|2
|Brave Bee
|30
|16.8
|6
|Bumble Bee
|40
|10.5
|1
|Cool Bee
|20
|14
|2
|Hasty Bee
|20
|19.6
|1
|Looker Bee
|20
|14
|1
|Rad Bee
|20
|14
|1
|Rascal Bee
|20
|16.1
|3
|Stubborn Bee
|20
|11.9
|3
3. Epic Rarity
Next, we have the complete list of all the Epic rarity bees that can be found in the game. They offer better attack, movement speed, and overall stats.
|Image
|Name
|Energy
|Speed
|Attack
|Bubble Bee
|20
|16.1
|3
|Bucko Bee
|30
|15.4
|5
|Commander Bee
|30
|14
|4
|Demo Bee
|20
|16.8
|3
|Exhausted Bee
|Unlimited
|10.5
|2
|Fire Bee
|25
|11.2
|4
|Frosty Bee
|25
|11.2
|1
|Honey Bee
|20
|14
|1
|Rage Bee
|20
|15.4
|5
|Riley Bee
|25
|15.4
|5
|Shocked Bee
|20
|19.6
|2
4. Legendary Rarity
The Legendary rarity is where things start getting serious. These bees possess fast speed, pack a lot of power, and are much more useful.
|Image
|Name
|Energy
|Speed
|Attack
|Baby Bee
|15
|10.5
|0
|Carpenter Bee
|25
|11.2
|5
|Demon Bee
|20
|10.5
|8
|Diamond Bee
|20
|14
|1
|Lion Bee
|60
|19.6
|10
|Music Bee
|20
|16.1
|1
|Ninja Bee
|20
|21
|4
|Shy Bee
|40
|18.2
|2
5. Mythic Rarity
All the bees in this rarity are hard to obtain and come with good stats, allowing you to farm honey quickly or attack others with their superior attack power.
|Image
|Name
|Energy
|Speed
|Attack
|Buoyant Bee
|60
|14
|4
|Fuzzy Bee
|50
|11.9
|3
|Precise Bee
|40
|11.2
|8
|Spicy Bee
|20
|14
|5
|Tadpole Bee
|10
|11.2
|1
|Vector Bee
|45.6
|16.24
|5
6. Event Bees
While these bees don’t exactly fall under a specific rarity, they often offer interesting boosts and buffs that you might want to obtain. Note that these bees can only be obtained during their specific events, and you must either spend Robux or event tickets to add them to your inventory.
|Image
|Name
|Energy
|Speed
|Attack
|Bear Bee
|35
|14
|5
|Cobalt Bee
|35
|18.2
|7
|Crimson Bee
|35
|18.2
|7
|Digital Bee
|20
|11.9
|1
|Festive Bee
|20
|16.1
|1
|Gummy Bee
|50
|14
|3
|Photon Bee
|Unlimited
|21
|4
|Puppy Bee
|40
|16.1
|2
|Tabby Bee
|28
|16.1
|4
|Vicious Bee
|50
|17.5
|9
|Windy Bee
|20
|19.6
|4
This concludes our guide. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back later as the developer adds more bees to the game.