Bee Swarm Simulator – All Bees List and Stats

by Swastik Sharma
Update: We last updated this Bee Swarm Simulator Bees article on January 5, 2026.

Bee Swarm Simulator is a popular Roblox experience, allowing you to gather a variety of bees and use them to farm honey. This can then be used to upgrade your hive, get more bees, or purchase a variety of items. However, do you know all the bees that the game has to offer? This information will help you pick the best one out of the lot. Hence, check out our list of all bees in the Bee Swarm Simulator and their stats to make the right decision. You will find more related content on the Roblox experience in our Bee Swarm Simulator Wiki.

List of all Bees in Bee Swarm Simulator

Below, we have listed all the currently available bees in the game that you can obtain and use to elevate your gameplay. We have also divided the list into different rarities that the bees come in.

1. Common Rarity

ImageBee NameEnergySpeedAttack
Basic BeeBasic Bee20141

2. Rare Rarity

These bees are slightly better than the common rarity, as they possess more speed and energy. We have listed all of them below for you to check out.

ImageNameEnergySpeedAttack
Bomber BeeBomber Bee2015.42
Brave BeeBrave Bee3016.86
Bumble BeeBumble Bee4010.51
Cool BeeCool Bee20142
Hasty BeeHasty Bee2019.61
Looker BeeLooker Bee20141
Rad BeeRad Bee20141
Rascal BeeRascal Bee2016.13
Stubborn BeeStubborn Bee2011.93

3. Epic Rarity

Next, we have the complete list of all the Epic rarity bees that can be found in the game. They offer better attack, movement speed, and overall stats.

ImageNameEnergySpeedAttack
Bubble BeeBubble Bee2016.13
Bucko BeeBucko Bee3015.45
Commander BeeCommander Bee30144
Demo BeeDemo Bee2016.83
Exhausted BeeExhausted BeeUnlimited10.52
Fire BeeFire Bee2511.24
Frosty BeeFrosty Bee2511.21
Honey BeeHoney Bee20141
Rage BeeRage Bee2015.45
Riley BeeRiley Bee2515.45
Shocked BeeShocked Bee2019.62

4. Legendary Rarity

The Legendary rarity is where things start getting serious. These bees possess fast speed, pack a lot of power, and are much more useful.

ImageNameEnergySpeedAttack
Baby BeeBaby Bee1510.50
Carpenter BeeCarpenter Bee2511.25
Demon BeeDemon Bee2010.58
Diamond BeeDiamond Bee20141
Lion BeeLion Bee6019.610
Music BeeMusic Bee2016.11
Ninja BeeNinja Bee20214
Shy BeeShy Bee4018.22

5. Mythic Rarity

All the bees in this rarity are hard to obtain and come with good stats, allowing you to farm honey quickly or attack others with their superior attack power.

ImageNameEnergySpeedAttack
Buoyant BeeBuoyant Bee60144
Fuzzy BeeFuzzy Bee5011.93
Precise BeePrecise Bee4011.28
Spicy BeeSpicy Bee20145
Tadpole BeeTadpole Bee1011.21
Vector BeeVector Bee45.616.245

6. Event Bees

While these bees don’t exactly fall under a specific rarity, they often offer interesting boosts and buffs that you might want to obtain. Note that these bees can only be obtained during their specific events, and you must either spend Robux or event tickets to add them to your inventory.

ImageNameEnergySpeedAttack
Bear BeeBear Bee35145
Cobalt BeeCobalt Bee3518.27
Crimson BeeCrimson Bee3518.27
Digital BeeDigital Bee2011.91
Festive BeeFestive Bee2016.11
Gummy BeeGummy Bee50143
Photon BeePhoton BeeUnlimited214
Puppy BeePuppy Bee4016.12
Tabby BeeTabby Bee2816.14
Vicious BeeVicious Bee5017.59
Windy BeeWindy Bee2019.64

This concludes our guide. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back later as the developer adds more bees to the game.

