All Eggs in Adopt Me and How to Get

Update: We updated this article with the latest eggs in Adopt Me on October 31, 2025.

The primary source of obtaining Pets is hatching eggs in Adopt Me. They range from various rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Legendary. A few eggs offer only one Pet, while others drop various, including Common, Uncommon, Rare, Ultra-Rare, and Legendary. This guide lists all Adopt Me eggs, how to obtain them, their prices, and the Pets they drop.

How to Acquire Eggs in Adopt Me

There are various ways to obtain eggs in Adopt Me. They differ from the type of egg you want to acquire. Here are the types of eggs and how to obtain them:

Egg Types Obtainement Methods Permanent eggs Purchase at the Nursery with Bucks or Robux Starter eggs Get it for free when joining the game for the first time Event-themed eggs Purchase with Robux or Bucks during specific events Star Reward eggs Earn Stars by maintaining a login streak and claim eggs as rewards

Each egg drops Pets, but some might drop a couple, while others drop all rarities of critters. Every egg has a different drop chance for each rarity. Here are the Pets’ rarities you can obtain from an egg:

Common

Uncommon

Rare

Ultra-Rare

Legendary

You can view the list of all eggs, their acquisition methods, prices, and the Pets they offer in the sections below. We’ve categorized all eggs into two categories: Unobtainable and Obtainable.

Details of All Obtainable Eggs in Adopt Me

A total of 10 eggs are currently obtainable in Adopt Me. Here are their details:

Icon Eggs (Rarity) Drop Chances for Pets Price Acquisition Methods Starter

(Common) • Common: 100% Free Join and make an account in the game for the first time Cracked

(Common) • Common: 45%

• Uncommon: 33%

• Rare: 14.5%

• Ultra-Rare: 6%

• Legendary: 1.5% 350 Bucks Purchase at the Nursery Pet

(Rare) • Common: 20%

• Uncommon: 35%

• Rare: 27%

• Ultra-Rare: 15%

• Legendary: 3% 600 Bucks Purchase at the Nursery Royal

(Legendary) • Uncommon: 25%

• Rare: 37%

• Ultra-Rare: 30%

• Legendary: 8% 1,450 Bucks Purchase at the Nursery Golden

(Legendary) • Legendary: 100% Free Star Rewards Diamond

(Legendary) • Legendary: 100% Free Star Rewards Retired

(Rare) • Common: 20%

• Uncommon: 35%

• Rare: 27%

• Ultra-Rare: 15%

• Legendary: 3% 600 Bucks Purchase at the Nursery’s VIP room. Aztec

(Legendary) • Common: 35%

• Uncommon: 45%

• Rare: 24%

• Ultra-Rare: 12%

• Legendary: 4% 750 Bucks Purchase at the Nursery. Basic

(Common) • Common: 60%

• Uncommon: 35%

• Rare: 4%

• Ultra-Rare: 0.99%

• Legendary: 0.01% 500 Pet Releaser Points Increase the Points to 500 by releasing critters from your inventory (in the Nursery). Crystal

(Legendary) • Uncommon: 25%

• Rare: 30%

• Ultra-Rare: 30%

• Legendary: 6% 4,500 Pet Releaser Points Increase the Points to 4,500 by releasing critters from your inventory (in the Nursery).

List of All Pets in Every Obtainable Egg

Here is the list of eggs that you can obtain by hatching all Obtainable eggs in Adopt Me:

Eggs Common Pets Uncommon Pets Rare Pets Ultra-Rare Pets Legendary Pets Starter • Cat

• Dog – – – – Cracked • Ant

• Mouse • Camel

• Donkey

• Poddle • Orangutan

• Parakeet

• Zebra • Corgi

• Robot

• Swordfish • Alicorn

• Ancient Dragon

• Dragonfly Pet • Ant

• Mouse • Camel

• Donkey

• Poodle • Orangutan

• Parakeet

• Zebra • Corgi

• Robot

• Swordfish • Alicorn

• Ancient Dragon

• Dragonfly Royal – • Camel

• Donkey

• Poodle • Orangutan

• Parakeet

• Zebra • Corgi

• Robot

• Swordfish • Alicorn

• Ancient Dragon

• Dragonfly Golden – – – – • Golden Griffin

• Golden Dragon

• Golden Unicorn Diamond – – – – • Diamond Griffin

• Diamond Dragon

• Diamond Unicorn Retired • Buffalo

• Cat

• Dog

• Otter • Chocolate Labrador

• Fennec Fox

• Puma

• Snow Cat • Beaver

• Bunny

• Rabbit

• Snow Puma • Red Panda

• Shiba Inu • Dragon

• Unicorn Aztec • Tegu • Tree Frog • Chanekeh

• Water Opossum • Ehecatl

• Onza • Quetzalcoatl

• Temple Friend Basic • Ant

• Aye Aye

• Mouse

• Tegu • Camel

• Donkey

• Jumping Spider

• Mahi Mahi

• Muskrat

• Patchy Bear

• Poodle

• Tree Frog • Chanekeh

• DJ Snooze

• Orangutan

• Parakeet

• Tarantula

• The Black Dog

• Water Opossum

• Zebra • Chilling Spider

• Corgi

• Ehecatl

• Ghostly Cat

• Ginger Cat

• Gold Mahi Mahi

• Grinmoire

• Onza

• Orca

• Pomeranian

• Robot

• Skelebat

• Starfish

• Swordfish

• Toucan • Giant Panda Crystal – • Camel

• Donkey

• Jumping Spider

• Mahi Mahi

• Muskrat

• Patchy Bear

• Poodle

• Tree Frog • Chanekeh

• DJ Snooze

• Orangutan

• Parakeet

• Tarantula

• The Black Dog

• Water Opossum

• Zebra • Chilling Spider

• Corgi

• Ehecatl

• Ghostly Cat

• Ginger Cat

• Gold Mahi Mahi

• Grinmoire

• Onza

• Orca

• Pomeranian

• Robot

• Skelebat

• Starfish

• Swordfish

• Toucan • Alicorn

• Ancient Dragon

• Black Widow

• Diamond Dragon

• Diamond Griffin

• Diamond Mahi Mahi

• Diamond Unicorn

• Dragonfly

• Emberlight

• Golden Dragon

• Golden Griffin

• Golden Unicorn

• Quetzalcoatl

• Sllimingo

• Temple Friend

• Giant Panda

Details of All Unobtainable Eggs in Adopt Me

There are a total of 26 unobtainable eggs in Adopt Me. Here are their details:

Icon Eggs (Rarity) Drop Chances for Pets Price Acquisition Methods Blue

(Rare) • Uncommon: 100% Free Could be obtained during the 2019 Easter event Pink

(Rare) • Uncommon: 100% 100 Bucks Could be obtained during the Pet Countdown event Safari

(Legendary) • Uncommon: 45%

• Rare: 37%

• Ultra-Rare: 15%

• Legendary: 3% 750 Bucks Could be purchased at the Nursery Jungle

(Legendary) • Uncommon: 45%

• Rare: 37%

• Ultra-Rare: 15%

• Legendary: 3% 750 Bucks Could be purchased at the Nursery Farm

(Legendary) • Common: 20%

• Uncommon: 35%

• Rare: 27%

• Ultra-Rare: 15%

• Legendary: 3% 750 Bucks Could be purchased at the Nursery Christmas (Legendary) • Common: 45%

• Uncommon: 35%

• Rare: 14.5%

• Ultra-Rare: 6%

• Legendary: 1.5% • Purchase a Christmas Gift with 1,440 Gingerbread

• Purchase Golden Gift with 4,300 Gingerbread Could be obtained during the 2019 Christmas event Aussie

(Legendary) • Common: 30%

• Uncommon: 25%

• Rare: 27%

• Ultra-Rare: 15%

• Legendary: 3% 750 Bucks Could be purchased at the Nursery Easter 2020 (Common) • Common: 100% Free Could be obtained during the 2020 Easter event Fossil

(Legendary) • Common: 25%

• Uncommon: 30%

• Rare: 25%

• Ultra-Rare: 15%

• Legendary: 5% 750 Bucks Could be obtained during the Fossil Isle Excavation event (2020) Ocean

(Legendary) • Common: 20%

• Uncommon: 35%

• Rare: 30%

• Ultra-Rare: 10%

• Legendary: 5% 750 Bucks Could be purchased at the Nursery Mythic

(Legendary) • Common: 22%

• Uncommon: 19%

• Rare: 34%

• Ultra-Rare: 20%

• Legendary: 5% 750 Bucks Could be purchased at the Nursery Woodland (Legendary) • Common: 22%

• Uncommon: 19%

• Rare: 34%

• Ultra-Rare: 20%

• Legendary: 5% 750 Bucks Could be purchased at the Nursery Zodiac Minion (Legendary) • Legendary: 100% Free Could be obtained during the Minions: The Rise of Gru collab event. Japan

(Legendary) • Common: 22%

• Uncommon: 19%

• Rare: 34%

• Ultra-Rare: 20%

• Legendary: 5% 750 Bucks Could be purchased at the Nursery Southeast Asia

(Legendary) • Common: 35%

• Uncommon: 25%

• Rare: 20%

• Ultra-Rare: 16%

• Legendary: 4% 750 Bucks Could be purchased at the Nursery Fool

(Legendary) • Rare: 65%

• Ultra-Rare: 25%

• Legendary: 10% 1,000 Bucks Could be purchased during the April Fool’s update of 2023 Danger

(Legendary) • Common: 35%

• Uncommon: 25%

• Rare: 20%

• Ultra-Rare: 16%

• Legendary: 4% 750 Bucks Could be purchased at the Nursery Urban

(Legendary) • Common: 35%

• Uncommon: 25%

• Rare: 20%

• Ultra-Rare: 16%

• Legendary: 4% 750 Bucks Could be purchased at the Nursery Wrapped Doll (Legendary) • Uncommon: 100% 900 Bucks Could be purchased at the Nursery Christmas Future (Legendary)

• Uncommon: 100% Free Could be obtained by completing Frostclaw’s Fury minigame during the 2023 Winter Festival Royal Desert (Legendary) • Common: 35%

• Uncommon: 25%

• Rare: 37%

• Ultra-Rare: 30%

• Legendary: 8% Free Could be obtained by completing the Spinx’s Solution event Desert

(Legendary) • Common: 40%

• Uncommon: 25%

• Rare: 17%

• Ultra-Rare: 14%

• Legendary: 4% 750 Bucks Could be purchased at the Nursery Garden

(Legendary) • Common: 35%

• Uncommon: 25%

• Rare: 24%

• Ultra-Rare: 12%

• Legendary: 4% 750 Bucks Could be purchased at the Nursery Moon

(Legendary) • Common: 25%

• Uncommon: 24%

• Rare: 24%

• Ultra-Rare: 12%

• Legendary: 4% 750 Bucks Could be obtained by opening Treasure Chests during the 2025 Summer Festival Royal Moon (Legendary) • Uncommon: 35%

• Rare: 34%

• Ultra-Rare: 25%

• Legendary: 6% 5 Special Stars Could be purchased during the 2025 Lunar New Year event Royal Aztec (Legendary) • Uncommon: 35%

• Rare: 34%

• Ultra-Rare: 25%

• Legendary: 6% 15 Golden Aztec Skulls Could be purchased during the Aztec Temple Trek event

List of All Pets in Every Unobtainable Egg

Here is the list of all Pets in every Unobtainable egg:

Eggs Common Pets Uncommon Pets Rare Pets Ultra-Rare Pets Legendary Pets Blue • Blue Dog – – – – Pink • Pink Cat – – – – Safari – • Meerkat

• Wild Boar • Elephant

• Hyena • Flamingo

• Lion • Giraffe Jungle – • Black Panther

• Capybara • Brown Bear

• Rhino • Crocodile

• Platypus • Parrot Farm • Chicken • Drake

• Silly Duck • Cow

• Pig • Llama

• Turkey • Crow

• Owl Christmas • Robin • Wolf • Swan

• Polar Bear • Arctic Fox • Arctic Reindeer Aussie • Bandicoot • Dingo • Australian Kelpie

• Emu • Frog

• Koala • Kangaroo

• Turtle Easter 2020 • Chick – – – – Fossil • Tasmanian Tiger

• Ground Sloth • Triceratops

• Stegosaurus

• Glyptodon • Woolly Mammoth

• Dilophosaurus

• Pterodactyl • Sabertooth

• Deinonychus • Dodo

• T-Rex Ocean • Stingray • Crab

• Dolphin • Narwhal

• Seahorse • Clownfish • Octopus

• Shark Mythic • Wolpertinger • Kirin • Merhorse

• Sasquatch • Hydra

• Wyvern • Goldhorn

• Phoenix Woodland • Bullfrog • Red Cardinal • Red Fox

• Woodpecker • Pine Marten

• Salamander • Fallow Deer

• Hawk Zodiac Minion – – – – Zodiac Minion Chick Japan • Dugong

• Sado Mole • Rhino Beetle

• Tanuki • Ibis

• Koi Carp

• Leopard Cat • Red Crowned Crane

• Spider Crab

• Trapdoor Snail • Baku

• Maneki-Neko Southeast Asia • Bali Starling

• Malayan Tapir

• Maleo Bird • Yellow-lipped Sea Krait

• Banded Calm Civet • Gecko

• Tarsier • Binturong

• Black Macaque

• Komodo Dragon • Naga Dragon

• Tree Kangaroo Fool • Pudding Cat • Sprout Snail • Yule Log Dog Danger • Liger

• Mosquito

• Piranha • Angler Fish

• Borhyaena Gigantica • Hippo

• Poison Dart Frog • Blue Ringed Octopus

• Lammergeier

• Puffer Fish • Owlbear

• Spinosaurus Urban • Bluebottle Fly

• Cockroach

• Mongoose • Tawny Frogmouth

• Rock Pigeon • Indian Leopard

• Toy Poodle • Alley Cat

• Seagull

• Black Kite • Billy Goat

• Gargoyle Wrapped Doll – • River

• Dylan

• Pistachio – – – Christmas Future – • Eggnog – – – Royal Desert – • Rattlesnake

• Gila Monster • Oryx

• Thorny Devil • Deathstalker Scorpion

• Roadrunner

• Vulture • Cactus Friend

• Criosphinx Desert • Armadillo

• Coyote

• Sandfish • Gila Monster

• Rattlesnake • Oryx

• Thorny Devil • Deathstalker Scorpion

• Roadrunner

• Vulture • Cactus Friend

• Criosphinx Garden • Garden Snake • Mole • Weevil

• Blue Jay • Praying Mantis

• Skunk • Rosy Maple Moth

• Mushroom Friend Moon • Hopbob • Snorgle • Moonpine

• Zeopod • Puptune

• Starmite • Dimension Drifter

• Sunglider Royal Moon – • Snorgle • Moonpine

• Zeopod • Puptune

• Starmite • Dimension Drifter

• Sunglider Royal Aztec • Tree Frog • Chanekeh

• Water Opossum – • Ehecatl

• Onza • Quetzalcoatl

• Temple Friend

That concludes our details of all eggs in Adopt Me. We will update this list whenever the developers add more eggs to the title.