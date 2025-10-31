Home » Gaming » All Eggs in Adopt Me and How to Get

Update: We updated this article with the latest eggs in Adopt Me on October 31, 2025.

The primary source of obtaining Pets is hatching eggs in Adopt Me. They range from various rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Legendary. A few eggs offer only one Pet, while others drop various, including Common, Uncommon, Rare, Ultra-Rare, and Legendary. This guide lists all Adopt Me eggs, how to obtain them, their prices, and the Pets they drop.

Eggs in Adopt Me

How to Acquire Eggs in Adopt Me

There are various ways to obtain eggs in Adopt Me. They differ from the type of egg you want to acquire. Here are the types of eggs and how to obtain them:

Egg TypesObtainement Methods
Permanent eggsPurchase at the Nursery with Bucks or Robux
Starter eggsGet it for free when joining the game for the first time
Event-themed eggsPurchase with Robux or Bucks during specific events
Star Reward eggsEarn Stars by maintaining a login streak and claim eggs as rewards

Each egg drops Pets, but some might drop a couple, while others drop all rarities of critters. Every egg has a different drop chance for each rarity. Here are the Pets’ rarities you can obtain from an egg:

  • Common
  • Uncommon
  • Rare
  • Ultra-Rare
  • Legendary

You can view the list of all eggs, their acquisition methods, prices, and the Pets they offer in the sections below. We’ve categorized all eggs into two categories: Unobtainable and Obtainable.

Details of All Obtainable Eggs in Adopt Me

A total of 10 eggs are currently obtainable in Adopt Me. Here are their details:

IconEggs (Rarity)Drop Chances for PetsPriceAcquisition Methods
Starter Eggs in Adopt MeStarter
(Common)		• Common: 100%FreeJoin and make an account in the game for the first time
Cracked Eggs in Adopt MeCracked
(Common)		• Common: 45%
• Uncommon: 33%
• Rare: 14.5%
• Ultra-Rare: 6%
• Legendary: 1.5%		350 BucksPurchase at the Nursery
Pet Eggs in Adopt MePet
(Rare)		• Common: 20%
• Uncommon: 35%
• Rare: 27%
• Ultra-Rare: 15%
• Legendary: 3%		600 BucksPurchase at the Nursery
Royal Eggs in Adopt MeRoyal
(Legendary)		• Uncommon: 25%
• Rare: 37%
• Ultra-Rare: 30%
• Legendary: 8%		1,450 BucksPurchase at the Nursery
Golden Eggs in Adopt MeGolden
(Legendary)		• Legendary: 100%FreeStar Rewards
Diamond EggDiamond
(Legendary)		• Legendary: 100%FreeStar Rewards
Retired EggRetired
(Rare)		• Common: 20%
• Uncommon: 35%
• Rare: 27%
• Ultra-Rare: 15%
• Legendary: 3%		600 BucksPurchase at the Nursery’s VIP room.
Aztec EggAztec
(Legendary)		• Common: 35%
• Uncommon: 45%
• Rare: 24%
• Ultra-Rare: 12%
• Legendary: 4%		750 BucksPurchase at the Nursery.
Basic EggBasic
(Common)		• Common: 60%
• Uncommon: 35%
• Rare: 4%
• Ultra-Rare: 0.99%
• Legendary: 0.01%		500 Pet Releaser PointsIncrease the Points to 500 by releasing critters from your inventory (in the Nursery).
Crystal EggCrystal
(Legendary)		• Uncommon: 25%
• Rare: 30%
• Ultra-Rare: 30%
• Legendary: 6%		4,500 Pet Releaser PointsIncrease the Points to 4,500 by releasing critters from your inventory (in the Nursery).

List of All Pets in Every Obtainable Egg

Here is the list of eggs that you can obtain by hatching all Obtainable eggs in Adopt Me:

EggsCommon PetsUncommon PetsRare PetsUltra-Rare PetsLegendary Pets
Starter• Cat
• Dog		 – 
Cracked• Ant
• Mouse		• Camel
• Donkey
• Poddle		• Orangutan
• Parakeet
• Zebra		• Corgi
• Robot
• Swordfish		• Alicorn
• Ancient Dragon
• Dragonfly
Pet• Ant
• Mouse		• Camel
• Donkey
• Poodle		• Orangutan
• Parakeet
• Zebra		• Corgi
• Robot
• Swordfish		• Alicorn
• Ancient Dragon
• Dragonfly
Royal• Camel
• Donkey
• Poodle		• Orangutan
• Parakeet
• Zebra		• Corgi
• Robot
• Swordfish		• Alicorn
• Ancient Dragon
• Dragonfly
Golden • Golden Griffin
• Golden Dragon
• Golden Unicorn
Diamond• Diamond Griffin
• Diamond Dragon
• Diamond Unicorn
Retired• Buffalo
• Cat
• Dog
• Otter		• Chocolate Labrador
• Fennec Fox
• Puma
• Snow Cat		• Beaver
• Bunny
• Rabbit
• Snow Puma		• Red Panda
• Shiba Inu		• Dragon
• Unicorn
Aztec• Tegu• Tree Frog• Chanekeh
• Water Opossum		• Ehecatl
• Onza		• Quetzalcoatl
• Temple Friend
Basic• Ant
• Aye Aye
• Mouse
• Tegu		• Camel
• Donkey
• Jumping Spider
• Mahi Mahi
• Muskrat
• Patchy Bear
• Poodle
• Tree Frog		• Chanekeh
• DJ Snooze
• Orangutan
• Parakeet
• Tarantula
• The Black Dog
• Water Opossum
• Zebra		• Chilling Spider
• Corgi
• Ehecatl
• Ghostly Cat
• Ginger Cat
• Gold Mahi Mahi
• Grinmoire
• Onza
• Orca
• Pomeranian
• Robot
• Skelebat
• Starfish
• Swordfish
• Toucan		• Giant Panda
Crystal• Camel
• Donkey
• Jumping Spider
• Mahi Mahi
• Muskrat
• Patchy Bear
• Poodle
• Tree Frog		• Chanekeh
• DJ Snooze
• Orangutan
• Parakeet
• Tarantula
• The Black Dog
• Water Opossum
• Zebra		• Chilling Spider
• Corgi
• Ehecatl
• Ghostly Cat
• Ginger Cat
• Gold Mahi Mahi
• Grinmoire
• Onza
• Orca
• Pomeranian
• Robot
• Skelebat
• Starfish
• Swordfish
• Toucan		• Alicorn
• Ancient Dragon
• Black Widow
• Diamond Dragon
• Diamond Griffin
• Diamond Mahi Mahi
• Diamond Unicorn
• Dragonfly
• Emberlight
• Golden Dragon
• Golden Griffin
• Golden Unicorn
• Quetzalcoatl
• Sllimingo
• Temple Friend
• Giant Panda

Details of All Unobtainable Eggs in Adopt Me

There are a total of 26 unobtainable eggs in Adopt Me. Here are their details:

IconEggs (Rarity)Drop Chances for PetsPriceAcquisition Methods
Blue EggBlue
(Rare)		• Uncommon: 100%FreeCould be obtained during the 2019 Easter event
Pink EggPink
(Rare)		• Uncommon: 100%100 BucksCould be obtained during the Pet Countdown event
Safari EggSafari
(Legendary)		• Uncommon: 45%
• Rare: 37%
• Ultra-Rare: 15%
• Legendary: 3%		750 BucksCould be purchased at the Nursery
Jungle EggJungle
(Legendary)		• Uncommon: 45%
• Rare: 37%
• Ultra-Rare: 15%
• Legendary: 3%		750 BucksCould be purchased at the Nursery
Farm EggFarm
(Legendary)		• Common: 20%
• Uncommon: 35%
• Rare: 27%
• Ultra-Rare: 15%
• Legendary: 3%		750 BucksCould be purchased at the Nursery
Christmas EggChristmas (Legendary)• Common: 45%
• Uncommon: 35%
• Rare: 14.5%
• Ultra-Rare: 6%
• Legendary: 1.5%		• Purchase a Christmas Gift with 1,440 Gingerbread
• Purchase Golden Gift with 4,300 Gingerbread		Could be obtained during the 2019 Christmas event
Aussie EggAussie
(Legendary)		• Common: 30%
• Uncommon: 25%
• Rare: 27%
• Ultra-Rare: 15%
• Legendary: 3%		750 BucksCould be purchased at the Nursery
Easter 2020Easter 2020 (Common)• Common: 100%FreeCould be obtained during the 2020 Easter event
Fossil EggFossil
(Legendary)		• Common: 25%
• Uncommon: 30%
• Rare: 25%
• Ultra-Rare: 15%
• Legendary: 5%		750 BucksCould be obtained during the Fossil Isle Excavation event (2020)
Ocean EggOcean
(Legendary)		• Common: 20%
• Uncommon: 35%
• Rare: 30%
• Ultra-Rare: 10%
• Legendary: 5%		750 BucksCould be purchased at the Nursery
Mythic EggMythic
(Legendary)		• Common: 22%
• Uncommon: 19%
• Rare: 34%
• Ultra-Rare: 20%
• Legendary: 5%		750 BucksCould be purchased at the Nursery
Woodland EggWoodland (Legendary)• Common: 22%
• Uncommon: 19%
• Rare: 34%
• Ultra-Rare: 20%
• Legendary: 5%		750 BucksCould be purchased at the Nursery
Zodiac Minion EggZodiac Minion (Legendary)• Legendary: 100%FreeCould be obtained during the Minions: The Rise of Gru collab event.
Japan EggJapan
(Legendary)		• Common: 22%
• Uncommon: 19%
• Rare: 34%
• Ultra-Rare: 20%
• Legendary: 5%		750 BucksCould be purchased at the Nursery
Southeast Asia EggSoutheast Asia
(Legendary)		• Common: 35%
• Uncommon: 25%
• Rare: 20%
• Ultra-Rare: 16%
• Legendary: 4%		750 BucksCould be purchased at the Nursery
Fool EggFool
(Legendary)		• Rare: 65%
• Ultra-Rare: 25%
• Legendary: 10%		1,000 BucksCould be purchased during the April Fool’s update of 2023
Danger EggDanger
(Legendary)		• Common: 35%
• Uncommon: 25%
• Rare: 20%
• Ultra-Rare: 16%
• Legendary: 4%		750 BucksCould be purchased at the Nursery
Urban Eggs in Adopt MeUrban
(Legendary)		• Common: 35%
• Uncommon: 25%
• Rare: 20%
• Ultra-Rare: 16%
• Legendary: 4%		750 BucksCould be purchased at the Nursery
Wrapped Doll Eggs in Adopt MeWrapped Doll (Legendary)• Uncommon: 100%900 BucksCould be purchased at the Nursery
Christmas Eggs in Adopt MeChristmas Future (Legendary)
• Uncommon: 100%		FreeCould be obtained by completing Frostclaw’s Fury minigame during the 2023 Winter Festival
Royal Desert Eggs in Adopt MeRoyal Desert (Legendary)• Common: 35%
• Uncommon: 25%
• Rare: 37%
• Ultra-Rare: 30%
• Legendary: 8%		FreeCould be obtained by completing the Spinx’s Solution event
Desert Eggs in Adopt MeDesert
(Legendary)		• Common: 40%
• Uncommon: 25%
• Rare: 17%
• Ultra-Rare: 14%
• Legendary: 4%		750 BucksCould be purchased at the Nursery
Garden Eggs in Adopt MeGarden
(Legendary)		• Common: 35%
• Uncommon: 25%
• Rare: 24%
• Ultra-Rare: 12%
• Legendary: 4%		750 BucksCould be purchased at the Nursery
Moon Eggs in Adopt MeMoon
(Legendary)		• Common: 25%
• Uncommon: 24%
• Rare: 24%
• Ultra-Rare: 12%
• Legendary: 4%		750 BucksCould be obtained by opening Treasure Chests during the 2025 Summer Festival
Royal Moon Eggs in Adopt MeRoyal Moon (Legendary)• Uncommon: 35%
• Rare: 34%
• Ultra-Rare: 25%
• Legendary: 6%		5 Special StarsCould be purchased during the 2025 Lunar New Year event
Royal Aztec Eggs in adopt meRoyal Aztec (Legendary)• Uncommon: 35%
• Rare: 34%
• Ultra-Rare: 25%
• Legendary: 6%		15 Golden Aztec SkullsCould be purchased during the Aztec Temple Trek event

List of All Pets in Every Unobtainable Egg

Here is the list of all Pets in every Unobtainable egg:

EggsCommon PetsUncommon PetsRare PetsUltra-Rare PetsLegendary Pets
Blue• Blue Dog
Pink• Pink Cat
Safari• Meerkat
• Wild Boar		• Elephant
• Hyena		• Flamingo
• Lion		• Giraffe
Jungle• Black Panther
• Capybara		• Brown Bear
• Rhino		• Crocodile
• Platypus		• Parrot
Farm• Chicken• Drake
• Silly Duck		• Cow
• Pig		• Llama
• Turkey		• Crow
• Owl
Christmas• Robin• Wolf• Swan
• Polar Bear		• Arctic Fox• Arctic Reindeer
Aussie• Bandicoot• Dingo• Australian Kelpie
• Emu		• Frog
• Koala		• Kangaroo
• Turtle
Easter 2020• Chick
Fossil• Tasmanian Tiger
• Ground Sloth		• Triceratops
• Stegosaurus
• Glyptodon		• Woolly Mammoth
• Dilophosaurus
• Pterodactyl		• Sabertooth
• Deinonychus		• Dodo
• T-Rex
Ocean• Stingray• Crab
• Dolphin		• Narwhal
• Seahorse		• Clownfish• Octopus
• Shark
Mythic• Wolpertinger• Kirin• Merhorse
• Sasquatch		• Hydra
• Wyvern		• Goldhorn
• Phoenix
Woodland• Bullfrog• Red Cardinal• Red Fox
• Woodpecker		• Pine Marten
• Salamander		• Fallow Deer
• Hawk
Zodiac MinionZodiac Minion Chick
Japan• Dugong
• Sado Mole		• Rhino Beetle
• Tanuki		• Ibis
• Koi Carp
• Leopard Cat		• Red Crowned Crane
• Spider Crab
• Trapdoor Snail		• Baku
• Maneki-Neko
Southeast Asia• Bali Starling
• Malayan Tapir
• Maleo Bird		• Yellow-lipped Sea Krait
• Banded Calm Civet		• Gecko
• Tarsier		• Binturong
• Black Macaque
• Komodo Dragon		• Naga Dragon
• Tree Kangaroo
Fool• Pudding Cat• Sprout Snail• Yule Log Dog
Danger• Liger
• Mosquito
• Piranha		• Angler Fish
• Borhyaena Gigantica		• Hippo
• Poison Dart Frog		• Blue Ringed Octopus
• Lammergeier
• Puffer Fish		• Owlbear
• Spinosaurus
Urban• Bluebottle Fly
• Cockroach
• Mongoose		• Tawny Frogmouth
• Rock Pigeon		• Indian Leopard
• Toy Poodle		• Alley Cat
• Seagull
• Black Kite		• Billy Goat
• Gargoyle
Wrapped Doll• River
• Dylan
• Pistachio
Christmas Future• Eggnog
Royal Desert• Rattlesnake
• Gila Monster		• Oryx
• Thorny Devil		• Deathstalker Scorpion
• Roadrunner
• Vulture		• Cactus Friend
• Criosphinx
Desert• Armadillo
• Coyote
• Sandfish		• Gila Monster
• Rattlesnake		• Oryx
• Thorny Devil		• Deathstalker Scorpion
• Roadrunner
• Vulture		• Cactus Friend
• Criosphinx
Garden• Garden Snake• Mole• Weevil
• Blue Jay		• Praying Mantis
• Skunk		• Rosy Maple Moth
• Mushroom Friend
Moon• Hopbob• Snorgle• Moonpine
• Zeopod		• Puptune
• Starmite		• Dimension Drifter
• Sunglider
Royal Moon –• Snorgle• Moonpine
• Zeopod		• Puptune
• Starmite		• Dimension Drifter
• Sunglider
Royal Aztec• Tree Frog• Chanekeh
• Water Opossum		• Ehecatl
• Onza		• Quetzalcoatl
• Temple Friend

That concludes our details of all eggs in Adopt Me. We will update this list whenever the developers add more eggs to the title.

