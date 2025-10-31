All Eggs in Adopt Me and How to Get

Update: We updated this article with the latest eggs in Adopt Me on October 31, 2025.
The primary source of obtaining Pets is hatching eggs in Adopt Me. They range from various rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Legendary. A few eggs offer only one Pet, while others drop various, including Common, Uncommon, Rare, Ultra-Rare, and Legendary. This guide lists all Adopt Me eggs, how to obtain them, their prices, and the Pets they drop.
How to Acquire Eggs in Adopt Me
There are various ways to obtain eggs in Adopt Me. They differ from the type of egg you want to acquire. Here are the types of eggs and how to obtain them:
|Egg Types
|Obtainement Methods
|Permanent eggs
|Purchase at the Nursery with Bucks or Robux
|Starter eggs
|Get it for free when joining the game for the first time
|Event-themed eggs
|Purchase with Robux or Bucks during specific events
|Star Reward eggs
|Earn Stars by maintaining a login streak and claim eggs as rewards
Each egg drops Pets, but some might drop a couple, while others drop all rarities of critters. Every egg has a different drop chance for each rarity. Here are the Pets’ rarities you can obtain from an egg:
- Common
- Uncommon
- Rare
- Ultra-Rare
- Legendary
You can view the list of all eggs, their acquisition methods, prices, and the Pets they offer in the sections below. We’ve categorized all eggs into two categories: Unobtainable and Obtainable.
Details of All Obtainable Eggs in Adopt Me
A total of 10 eggs are currently obtainable in Adopt Me. Here are their details:
|Icon
|Eggs (Rarity)
|Drop Chances for Pets
|Price
|Acquisition Methods
|Starter
(Common)
|• Common: 100%
|Free
|Join and make an account in the game for the first time
|Cracked
(Common)
|• Common: 45%
• Uncommon: 33%
• Rare: 14.5%
• Ultra-Rare: 6%
• Legendary: 1.5%
|350 Bucks
|Purchase at the Nursery
|Pet
(Rare)
|• Common: 20%
• Uncommon: 35%
• Rare: 27%
• Ultra-Rare: 15%
• Legendary: 3%
|600 Bucks
|Purchase at the Nursery
|Royal
(Legendary)
|• Uncommon: 25%
• Rare: 37%
• Ultra-Rare: 30%
• Legendary: 8%
|1,450 Bucks
|Purchase at the Nursery
|Golden
(Legendary)
|• Legendary: 100%
|Free
|Star Rewards
|Diamond
(Legendary)
|• Legendary: 100%
|Free
|Star Rewards
|Retired
(Rare)
|• Common: 20%
• Uncommon: 35%
• Rare: 27%
• Ultra-Rare: 15%
• Legendary: 3%
|600 Bucks
|Purchase at the Nursery’s VIP room.
|Aztec
(Legendary)
|• Common: 35%
• Uncommon: 45%
• Rare: 24%
• Ultra-Rare: 12%
• Legendary: 4%
|750 Bucks
|Purchase at the Nursery.
|Basic
(Common)
|• Common: 60%
• Uncommon: 35%
• Rare: 4%
• Ultra-Rare: 0.99%
• Legendary: 0.01%
|500 Pet Releaser Points
|Increase the Points to 500 by releasing critters from your inventory (in the Nursery).
|Crystal
(Legendary)
|• Uncommon: 25%
• Rare: 30%
• Ultra-Rare: 30%
• Legendary: 6%
|4,500 Pet Releaser Points
|Increase the Points to 4,500 by releasing critters from your inventory (in the Nursery).
List of All Pets in Every Obtainable Egg
Here is the list of eggs that you can obtain by hatching all Obtainable eggs in Adopt Me:
|Eggs
|Common Pets
|Uncommon Pets
|Rare Pets
|Ultra-Rare Pets
|Legendary Pets
|Starter
|• Cat
• Dog
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Cracked
|• Ant
• Mouse
|• Camel
• Donkey
• Poddle
|• Orangutan
• Parakeet
• Zebra
|• Corgi
• Robot
• Swordfish
|• Alicorn
• Ancient Dragon
• Dragonfly
|Pet
|• Ant
• Mouse
|• Camel
• Donkey
• Poodle
|• Orangutan
• Parakeet
• Zebra
|• Corgi
• Robot
• Swordfish
|• Alicorn
• Ancient Dragon
• Dragonfly
|Royal
|–
|• Camel
• Donkey
• Poodle
|• Orangutan
• Parakeet
• Zebra
|• Corgi
• Robot
• Swordfish
|• Alicorn
• Ancient Dragon
• Dragonfly
|Golden
|
–
|–
|–
|–
|• Golden Griffin
• Golden Dragon
• Golden Unicorn
|Diamond
|–
|–
|–
|–
|• Diamond Griffin
• Diamond Dragon
• Diamond Unicorn
|Retired
|• Buffalo
• Cat
• Dog
• Otter
|• Chocolate Labrador
• Fennec Fox
• Puma
• Snow Cat
|• Beaver
• Bunny
• Rabbit
• Snow Puma
|• Red Panda
• Shiba Inu
|• Dragon
• Unicorn
|Aztec
|• Tegu
|• Tree Frog
|• Chanekeh
• Water Opossum
|• Ehecatl
• Onza
|• Quetzalcoatl
• Temple Friend
|Basic
|• Ant
• Aye Aye
• Mouse
• Tegu
|• Camel
• Donkey
• Jumping Spider
• Mahi Mahi
• Muskrat
• Patchy Bear
• Poodle
• Tree Frog
|• Chanekeh
• DJ Snooze
• Orangutan
• Parakeet
• Tarantula
• The Black Dog
• Water Opossum
• Zebra
|• Chilling Spider
• Corgi
• Ehecatl
• Ghostly Cat
• Ginger Cat
• Gold Mahi Mahi
• Grinmoire
• Onza
• Orca
• Pomeranian
• Robot
• Skelebat
• Starfish
• Swordfish
• Toucan
|• Giant Panda
|Crystal
|–
|• Camel
• Donkey
• Jumping Spider
• Mahi Mahi
• Muskrat
• Patchy Bear
• Poodle
• Tree Frog
|• Chanekeh
• DJ Snooze
• Orangutan
• Parakeet
• Tarantula
• The Black Dog
• Water Opossum
• Zebra
|• Chilling Spider
• Corgi
• Ehecatl
• Ghostly Cat
• Ginger Cat
• Gold Mahi Mahi
• Grinmoire
• Onza
• Orca
• Pomeranian
• Robot
• Skelebat
• Starfish
• Swordfish
• Toucan
|• Alicorn
• Ancient Dragon
• Black Widow
• Diamond Dragon
• Diamond Griffin
• Diamond Mahi Mahi
• Diamond Unicorn
• Dragonfly
• Emberlight
• Golden Dragon
• Golden Griffin
• Golden Unicorn
• Quetzalcoatl
• Sllimingo
• Temple Friend
• Giant Panda
Details of All Unobtainable Eggs in Adopt Me
There are a total of 26 unobtainable eggs in Adopt Me. Here are their details:
|Icon
|Eggs (Rarity)
|Drop Chances for Pets
|Price
|Acquisition Methods
|Blue
(Rare)
|• Uncommon: 100%
|Free
|Could be obtained during the 2019 Easter event
|Pink
(Rare)
|• Uncommon: 100%
|100 Bucks
|Could be obtained during the Pet Countdown event
|Safari
(Legendary)
|• Uncommon: 45%
• Rare: 37%
• Ultra-Rare: 15%
• Legendary: 3%
|750 Bucks
|Could be purchased at the Nursery
|Jungle
(Legendary)
|• Uncommon: 45%
• Rare: 37%
• Ultra-Rare: 15%
• Legendary: 3%
|750 Bucks
|Could be purchased at the Nursery
|Farm
(Legendary)
|• Common: 20%
• Uncommon: 35%
• Rare: 27%
• Ultra-Rare: 15%
• Legendary: 3%
|750 Bucks
|Could be purchased at the Nursery
|Christmas (Legendary)
|• Common: 45%
• Uncommon: 35%
• Rare: 14.5%
• Ultra-Rare: 6%
• Legendary: 1.5%
|• Purchase a Christmas Gift with 1,440 Gingerbread
• Purchase Golden Gift with 4,300 Gingerbread
|Could be obtained during the 2019 Christmas event
|Aussie
(Legendary)
|• Common: 30%
• Uncommon: 25%
• Rare: 27%
• Ultra-Rare: 15%
• Legendary: 3%
|750 Bucks
|Could be purchased at the Nursery
|Easter 2020 (Common)
|• Common: 100%
|Free
|Could be obtained during the 2020 Easter event
|Fossil
(Legendary)
|• Common: 25%
• Uncommon: 30%
• Rare: 25%
• Ultra-Rare: 15%
• Legendary: 5%
|750 Bucks
|Could be obtained during the Fossil Isle Excavation event (2020)
|Ocean
(Legendary)
|• Common: 20%
• Uncommon: 35%
• Rare: 30%
• Ultra-Rare: 10%
• Legendary: 5%
|750 Bucks
|Could be purchased at the Nursery
|Mythic
(Legendary)
|• Common: 22%
• Uncommon: 19%
• Rare: 34%
• Ultra-Rare: 20%
• Legendary: 5%
|750 Bucks
|Could be purchased at the Nursery
|Woodland (Legendary)
|• Common: 22%
• Uncommon: 19%
• Rare: 34%
• Ultra-Rare: 20%
• Legendary: 5%
|750 Bucks
|Could be purchased at the Nursery
|Zodiac Minion (Legendary)
|• Legendary: 100%
|Free
|Could be obtained during the Minions: The Rise of Gru collab event.
|Japan
(Legendary)
|• Common: 22%
• Uncommon: 19%
• Rare: 34%
• Ultra-Rare: 20%
• Legendary: 5%
|750 Bucks
|Could be purchased at the Nursery
|Southeast Asia
(Legendary)
|• Common: 35%
• Uncommon: 25%
• Rare: 20%
• Ultra-Rare: 16%
• Legendary: 4%
|750 Bucks
|Could be purchased at the Nursery
|Fool
(Legendary)
|• Rare: 65%
• Ultra-Rare: 25%
• Legendary: 10%
|1,000 Bucks
|Could be purchased during the April Fool’s update of 2023
|Danger
(Legendary)
|• Common: 35%
• Uncommon: 25%
• Rare: 20%
• Ultra-Rare: 16%
• Legendary: 4%
|750 Bucks
|Could be purchased at the Nursery
|Urban
(Legendary)
|• Common: 35%
• Uncommon: 25%
• Rare: 20%
• Ultra-Rare: 16%
• Legendary: 4%
|750 Bucks
|Could be purchased at the Nursery
|Wrapped Doll (Legendary)
|• Uncommon: 100%
|900 Bucks
|Could be purchased at the Nursery
|Christmas Future (Legendary)
• Uncommon: 100%
|Free
|Could be obtained by completing Frostclaw’s Fury minigame during the 2023 Winter Festival
|Royal Desert (Legendary)
|• Common: 35%
• Uncommon: 25%
• Rare: 37%
• Ultra-Rare: 30%
• Legendary: 8%
|Free
|Could be obtained by completing the Spinx’s Solution event
|Desert
(Legendary)
|• Common: 40%
• Uncommon: 25%
• Rare: 17%
• Ultra-Rare: 14%
• Legendary: 4%
|750 Bucks
|Could be purchased at the Nursery
|Garden
(Legendary)
|• Common: 35%
• Uncommon: 25%
• Rare: 24%
• Ultra-Rare: 12%
• Legendary: 4%
|750 Bucks
|Could be purchased at the Nursery
|Moon
(Legendary)
|• Common: 25%
• Uncommon: 24%
• Rare: 24%
• Ultra-Rare: 12%
• Legendary: 4%
|750 Bucks
|Could be obtained by opening Treasure Chests during the 2025 Summer Festival
|Royal Moon (Legendary)
|• Uncommon: 35%
• Rare: 34%
• Ultra-Rare: 25%
• Legendary: 6%
|5 Special Stars
|Could be purchased during the 2025 Lunar New Year event
|Royal Aztec (Legendary)
|• Uncommon: 35%
• Rare: 34%
• Ultra-Rare: 25%
• Legendary: 6%
|15 Golden Aztec Skulls
|Could be purchased during the Aztec Temple Trek event
List of All Pets in Every Unobtainable Egg
Here is the list of all Pets in every Unobtainable egg:
|Eggs
|Common Pets
|Uncommon Pets
|Rare Pets
|Ultra-Rare Pets
|Legendary Pets
|Blue
|• Blue Dog
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Pink
|• Pink Cat
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Safari
|–
|• Meerkat
• Wild Boar
|• Elephant
• Hyena
|• Flamingo
• Lion
|• Giraffe
|Jungle
|–
|• Black Panther
• Capybara
|• Brown Bear
• Rhino
|• Crocodile
• Platypus
|• Parrot
|Farm
|• Chicken
|• Drake
• Silly Duck
|• Cow
• Pig
|• Llama
• Turkey
|• Crow
• Owl
|Christmas
|• Robin
|• Wolf
|• Swan
• Polar Bear
|• Arctic Fox
|• Arctic Reindeer
|Aussie
|• Bandicoot
|• Dingo
|• Australian Kelpie
• Emu
|• Frog
• Koala
|• Kangaroo
• Turtle
|Easter 2020
|• Chick
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Fossil
|• Tasmanian Tiger
• Ground Sloth
|• Triceratops
• Stegosaurus
• Glyptodon
|• Woolly Mammoth
• Dilophosaurus
• Pterodactyl
|• Sabertooth
• Deinonychus
|• Dodo
• T-Rex
|Ocean
|• Stingray
|• Crab
• Dolphin
|• Narwhal
• Seahorse
|• Clownfish
|• Octopus
• Shark
|Mythic
|• Wolpertinger
|• Kirin
|• Merhorse
• Sasquatch
|• Hydra
• Wyvern
|• Goldhorn
• Phoenix
|Woodland
|• Bullfrog
|• Red Cardinal
|• Red Fox
• Woodpecker
|• Pine Marten
• Salamander
|• Fallow Deer
• Hawk
|Zodiac Minion
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Zodiac Minion Chick
|Japan
|• Dugong
• Sado Mole
|• Rhino Beetle
• Tanuki
|• Ibis
• Koi Carp
• Leopard Cat
|• Red Crowned Crane
• Spider Crab
• Trapdoor Snail
|• Baku
• Maneki-Neko
|Southeast Asia
|• Bali Starling
• Malayan Tapir
• Maleo Bird
|• Yellow-lipped Sea Krait
• Banded Calm Civet
|• Gecko
• Tarsier
|• Binturong
• Black Macaque
• Komodo Dragon
|• Naga Dragon
• Tree Kangaroo
|Fool
|• Pudding Cat
|• Sprout Snail
|• Yule Log Dog
|Danger
|• Liger
• Mosquito
• Piranha
|• Angler Fish
• Borhyaena Gigantica
|• Hippo
• Poison Dart Frog
|• Blue Ringed Octopus
• Lammergeier
• Puffer Fish
|• Owlbear
• Spinosaurus
|Urban
|• Bluebottle Fly
• Cockroach
• Mongoose
|• Tawny Frogmouth
• Rock Pigeon
|• Indian Leopard
• Toy Poodle
|• Alley Cat
• Seagull
• Black Kite
|• Billy Goat
• Gargoyle
|Wrapped Doll
|–
|• River
• Dylan
• Pistachio
|–
|–
|–
|Christmas Future
|–
|• Eggnog
|–
|–
|–
|Royal Desert
|–
|• Rattlesnake
• Gila Monster
|• Oryx
• Thorny Devil
|• Deathstalker Scorpion
• Roadrunner
• Vulture
|• Cactus Friend
• Criosphinx
|Desert
|• Armadillo
• Coyote
• Sandfish
|• Gila Monster
• Rattlesnake
|• Oryx
• Thorny Devil
|• Deathstalker Scorpion
• Roadrunner
• Vulture
|• Cactus Friend
• Criosphinx
|Garden
|• Garden Snake
|• Mole
|• Weevil
• Blue Jay
|• Praying Mantis
• Skunk
|• Rosy Maple Moth
• Mushroom Friend
|Moon
|• Hopbob
|• Snorgle
|• Moonpine
• Zeopod
|• Puptune
• Starmite
|• Dimension Drifter
• Sunglider
|Royal Moon
|–
|• Snorgle
|• Moonpine
• Zeopod
|• Puptune
• Starmite
|• Dimension Drifter
• Sunglider
|Royal Aztec
|• Tree Frog
|• Chanekeh
• Water Opossum
|–
|• Ehecatl
• Onza
|• Quetzalcoatl
• Temple Friend
That concludes our details of all eggs in Adopt Me. We will update this list whenever the developers add more eggs to the title.