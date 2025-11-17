Arknights Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Arknights Codes on November 17th, 2025.

Arknights gives you a great mix of role-playing and tower defense with interesting character skills and animations. You get to make your own squad and lead them to battle against waves of enemies. While you must grind the game to unlock most of the better items, there is another way to get an edge over others. You can redeem various active codes for the game that can be used to claim rewards. This article lists all the Arknights codes that you can use for this purpose.

All Active Arknights Codes

We checked all the official sources for the latest active codes, but didn’t find any at the moment. We recommend bookmarking this page and checking it again since the developer tends to release new codes frequently. Once this happens, we will update our list as well.

All Expired Codes

Below, we have listed all the inactive and expired codes for the game that can no longer be redeemed for rewards.

KSNPQ7P2ACUYJRCZ

X42C4UV2BYJRB2YZ

GWSIX6JJA25P4QEK

MGVSL7XZAP5OAR22

BJAPTO3OAVCF2AWN

JQVLF3VQAERPSVYT

GBK7GGLNA3SQ3IGO

How to Redeem Arknights Codes

Redeeming the codes is a straightforward task in the game. Simply follow the instructions below to claim all the rewards.

Launch Arknights on your device. Next, head over to the Arknights Code Redemption webpage. Copy your UID from the main page of the game. It can be found on the left side of the screen. Enter your UID in the textbox on the webpage and click the Confirm button. Next, enter an active code in the “Redemption Code” area and click Redeem. Check your in-game mail to receive rewards.

How to Get More Codes

The best way to keep tabs on the latest codes for the game is by bookmarking this page. We update our list of active codes whenever the developer releases new ones. You can also follow the official Arknights X page for more information about the game and its upcoming updates. The game also has an official Discord Server where you can interact with other players and share your queries and concerns.