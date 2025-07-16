AFK Journey Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new AFK Journey codes on July 16, 2025.

AFK Journey is a gacha game, meaning you will be compelled to spend some money to get better skins or other resources. However, this is not a necessity as the game can be played without having to do so. Fortunately, there is an alternative that will let you obtain some great rewards for free. For this, you must redeem the AFK Journey Codes that will give you access to free Diamonds and the in-game currency to spin and test your luck.

All Active AFK Journey Codes

Below is the complete list of all the active and working codes that can be redeemed for rewards.

IronholdBay – Redeem for 10k Gold and 100 Diamonds

– Redeem for 10k Gold and 100 Diamonds RYDEN&LUNADEBUT – Redeem for 20k Gold and 300 Diamonds

– Redeem for 20k Gold and 300 Diamonds EXPLOREESSAIL – Redeem for 20k Gold and 300 Diamonds

– Redeem for 20k Gold and 300 Diamonds AFKJDungeon – Redeem for x3 Invite Letters, 200 Diamonds, and 20k Gold

– Redeem for x3 Invite Letters, 200 Diamonds, and 20k Gold AFKJEOF – Redeem for 20k Gold and 200 Diamonds

– Redeem for 20k Gold and 200 Diamonds AFKJEOF0523 – Redeem for 20k Gold and 200 Diamonds

– Redeem for 20k Gold and 200 Diamonds amwhrvsbsz – Redeem for x10 Invite Letters

– Redeem for x10 Invite Letters LILITH12TH – Redeem for 1.2k Diamonds and x12 Invite Letters

– Redeem for 1.2k Diamonds and x12 Invite Letters NIRUSHEMIRA4EVER! – Redeem for 20k Gold and 300 Diamonds

– Redeem for 20k Gold and 300 Diamonds oneyearshowdown – Redeem for 20k Gold and 300 Diamonds

– Redeem for 20k Gold and 300 Diamonds HAPPYEVERYDAY – Redeem for 20k Gold and 300 Diamonds

– Redeem for 20k Gold and 300 Diamonds AFKJWHATSNEW – Redeem for 20k Gold and 300 Diamonds

– Redeem for 20k Gold and 300 Diamonds AFKJNewS2025 – Redeem for 20k Gold and 300 Diamonds

– Redeem for 20k Gold and 300 Diamonds NewSeasonWithCC – Redeem for 10k Gold and 100 Diamonds

– Redeem for 10k Gold and 100 Diamonds AFKJSY2025 – Redeem for 10k Gold and 100 Diamonds

– Redeem for 10k Gold and 100 Diamonds AFKJWhiteridge – Redeem for 20k Gold and 200 Diamonds

– Redeem for 20k Gold and 200 Diamonds AFKJICESEASON – Redeem for 200 Diamonds, x3 Invite Letters, and 20k Gold

– Redeem for 200 Diamonds, x3 Invite Letters, and 20k Gold AFKJCOMMUNITY – Redeem for 100 Diamonds

– Redeem for 100 Diamonds AFKJ10 – Redeem for 10 Summon Tickets

– Redeem for 10 Summon Tickets PLAYAFKJOURNEY – Redeem for 200 Diamonds

– Redeem for 200 Diamonds AFKJRPG888 – Redeem for 300 Diamonds

– Redeem for 300 Diamonds AFKJPC – Redeem for 100 Diamonds

– Redeem for 100 Diamonds AFKJ8888 – Redeem for 188 Diamonds

– Redeem for 188 Diamonds AFKJ9999 – Redeem for 188 Diamonds

Expired AFK Journey Codes

Next, we have listed all the codes that no longer work and cannot be redeemed for rewards in AFK Journey. You shouldn’t waste your time trying to collect rewards by using them.

GDXLTJNCKL

132NEWSFROMPN

AFKOnederfulJourney

e8kxz1s9yh

MVH8L2O34J

SNOWLORSAN

0GW8WM3RCM

5BODYRYSRY

RMGGNPGLDQ

AWWFTEJHMG

WMTRWAKILO

NHHLRMMDDY

AFKJFUYUYUO

YCVVXJDA7G

OTA6KTO9WO

9QLWESZUS1

C7U11GL2FX

FarlightHappy2025

MVH8L2O34J

PLUTOMALLEXTRA5%

AFKJ1.2.4Update

AFKJAwardsoN2yO0lJ6e

CCPROGRAM

YSDBHADWB

AFKJOURNEYTTWOI

AFKJWOI

AFKJ&Creator

AFKJourneyWOI

AFKJNEWS

AFKJTWKOL

AFKJSEA

AFKJARAUMI

YHBFEBHSNK

BESFBYSEBJ

AFKJ&WOI

AFKJGIFT

AFKJWINDAH

AFKJGIFT2024

MAGICAFKJOURNEY

GIFT4YOUAFKJ

AFKJOMEDETOU

AFKJOSHIKATSU

AFKJCREATOR

MARKIJOURNEY

AFKJN2024

AFKJCREATIONFEST

AFKJVOLKIN

AFKJZEEEBO

AFKJMTASHED

AFKJBARRY

AFKJNEWSEASON

AFKJourneyZekiaPax

AFKJourneyLilyPax

AFKJourneyDishPax

AFKJourneyALPHARAD

AFKJourneyPG0

AFKJourneyMSA

AFKJourneyDE

AFKJourneyJoshDUB

AFKJourney88

AFKJourneyZanny

AFKJourneyCarbot

AFKJourneySqueezie

AFKJourneyPRESTON

AFKJourneyVIVA

AFKJourneyLGIO

AFKJourneyTT

AFKJOURNEYVG

AFKJourneyCreator

AFKJourneyPAX

AFKJN2024

AFKJourneyArt

WELCOME

LAUNCH

BETATESTING

THANKYOU

How to Redeem the AFK Journey Codes

Redeeming the codes is a simple task in the game. Simply follow the instructions listed below to get all the rewards:

Launch AFK Journey on your device. Wait for the animation and tutorials to end and gain control over your character. Click on your profile picture. Click the gear icon to open the Settings menu. Next, click on the Others tab on the right side. Look for the Advanced Services section and go to the Others option. Click the Promo Code option. Enter an active code and click on the tick icon to redeem it.

How to Get More Codes for the Game

The easiest way to get more codes is by bookmarking this page and checking it frequently. We update this page whenever new codes are released and available to redeem. You can also join the official AFK Journey Discord to get the latest information about the game’s development and updates.

How to Fix AFK Journey Code Not Working – Troubleshooting

There are various reasons why your code might not work in the game. We have listed some of the reasons below.

Server Issue – You should restart the game and log back in to check if the issue is resolved.

You should restart the game and log back in to check if the issue is resolved. Code Has Expired – You might get an error when redeeming a code if it has expired.

You might get an error when redeeming a code if it has expired. Incorrect Code – Typing the wrong code will also give you an error. We recommend copy-pasting the codes instead of typing them manually.

Typing the wrong code will also give you an error. We recommend copy-pasting the codes instead of typing them manually. Code Already Claimed – You will get an error if you try to redeem a code that you have already used.

This brings us to the end of the guide. Make sure to redeem the codes while they last.