All Marvel Rivals Seasons Start and End Dates (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Marvel Rivals seasons details on August 7th, 2025 .

Marvel Rivals dropped in December 2024 and has been pumping out seasonal content ever since. Each season brings cool new stuff and fresh heroes to play with. If you’re wondering when Marvel Rivals seasons start and end, I will show them all the dates here with complete key details!

What Are Marvel Rivals Seasons?

Think of Marvel Rivals seasons like new chapters in your favorite comic book. Each one adds fresh content to keep the game fun and exciting. When a new season drops, you get:

New Heroes to join the roster.

Fresh maps and game modes.

Updated Battle Pass with exclusive rewards.

Seasonal events and limited-time content.

Balance updates and gameplay improvements.

Seasons also get split in half (like Season 1.5, 2.5, etc.), which brings:

Fixes based on what players are saying.

More heroes will be added mid-season.

Map updates and changes.

Extra cosmetics and rewards

Evolution of Marvel Rivals Seasons

Marvel Rivals has changed how it does seasons since launch:

Season 0 (Pre-Season Era)

When the game came out on December 6th, 2024, it started with Season 0 (basically a pre-season). This lasted for 5 weeks and was just to let everyone learn how to play before the real seasons started.

Season 1-2 (Extended Format)

Season 1 and Season 2 both lasted 3 months (around 13 weeks) each, split in half. These longer seasons let NetEase build the game’s foundation and see what players wanted. These seasons brought some hype heroes, such as the Fantastic Four members and Emma Frost (the Queen of Diamonds). This is also when flying became a big deal with Ultron joining the game.

Season 3+ (Streamlined Approach)

From Season 3 on, seasons last 2 months each, still split in half. They made this change to drop content more often and keep things fresh. Season 3 brought Phoenix (a double Duelist) and Blade, which fans had been asking for forever. The Symbiote and Phoenix Force skins were pretty awesome, too.

Here’s the ongoing list of Marvel Rivals seasons that have ever existed, with all the important dates you need to know:

Season Season Name Start Date End Date Duration

Season 0 Doom’s Rise Dec 6, 2024 Jan 10, 2025 35 days

Season 1 Eternal Night Falls Jan 11, 2025 Apr 11, 2025 ~90 days

Season 2 Hellfire Gala Apr 11, 2025 Jul 11, 2025 91 days

Season 3 The Abyss Awakens Jul 11, 2025 Aug 8, 2025 28 days

Note: This article will be updated whenever a new season goes live.

How Long Do Marvel Rivals Seasons Last?

Marvel Rivals’ season duration has evolved over time. Season 0 lasted 5 weeks, while Seasons 1-2 ran for about 3 months (roughly 92 days each). From Season 3 onward, seasons now last 2 months each. The switch to shorter seasons starting with Season 3 means you get new content more often, and the game stays fresh with regular changes.

What is the Current Marvel Rivals Season?

Right now, you’re playing Marvel Rivals Season 3: The Abyss Awakens. This superhero-themed season started on July 11th, 2025, and will end on August 8th, 2025. The season is all about the battle between light and darkness, with Knull trying to spread his influence while Phoenix arrives to stop him.

This season brought two major heroes: Phoenix and Blade (will come in Season 3.5), who team up to fight against the darkness. You get cool new symbiote skins like the Jeff the Land Shark symbiote skin, plus Phoenix Force skins for Magik, Wolverine, and Blade. There’s also a brand new Klyntar map to explore. f you love cosmic Marvel stories and symbiote lore, this season is perfect for you. The mid-season 3.5 update should bring even more content soon!

When is the Next Marvel Rivals Season?

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 starts on August 8th, 2025. NetEase usually announces the exact start time a few days before, but it typically launches in the morning. When seasons change, the game goes down for maintenance for a few hours. This is when NetEase adds all the new content, updates heroes, and gets everything ready for the new season.

We don’t know all the details for Season 3.5 yet, but it should continue the Phoenix theme from Season 3. We will also get Blade as a new hero. NetEase likes to add mid-season heroes and new skins, so we’ll have to wait and see what they’ve got planned for this update.

Marvel Rivals keeps changing its seasonal setup to make the game better for everyone. With shorter, more frequent seasons starting from Season 3, you will get regular content updates and fresh gameplay. Keep an eye on the official Marvel Rivals channels for the latest season news. The seasonal approach means there’s always something new coming for both casual players and competitive gamers.