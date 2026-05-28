MiHoYo, the studio behind Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, has revealed through job listings that one of its pre-research projects is a realistic military shooter built in Unreal Engine 5. It is a significant shift from anything the studio has made before, and it raises some genuine questions about timing and execution.

What We Know So Far About MiHoYo's Shooter Game

The project is still in early pre-research, which means it is nowhere near release and could change significantly or even be cancelled before it ever sees the light of day. What the listing does confirm is that MiHoYo is exploring a military-themed realistic shooter with high-end UE5 visuals, AI-driven NPCs, and what appears to be a companion squad system. The direction is clearly aimed at a more mature, hardcore audience than MiHoYo's existing target audience.

It is one of several projects revealed through recent recruitment posters, which also include a Life MMO, a 3D MOBA, a sandbox game, and an urban open world title called Varsapura. MiHoYo is clearly experimenting well beyond its gacha comfort zone.

How We Feel MiHoYo's Shooter Project

Honestly, the concept is interesting, but the timing feels questionable. The shooter market right now is not in great shape. Marathon, Bungie's extraction shooter, launched to underwhelming numbers despite years of hype and significant backing, and is continuously on a downtrend. Fortnite remains more stable than most but has been on a gradual downward trend, and some are even questioning if Fortnite is dying. Even Marvel Rivals, which had an explosive launch, has been steadily losing players.

As we have written about before, the gacha space itself is contracting. Player counts are dropping across major titles, burnout is high, and trust between developers and their communities is at a low point. MiHoYo stepping into a crowded and struggling shooter market while its core audience is already showing signs of fatigue is a risky combination.

That said, MiHoYo has surprised people before. Genshin Impact launched into a genre that seemed saturated and completely redefined it. If anyone has the resources and ambition to pull off something unexpected in the shooter space, it is them. The UE5 foundation and the AI-driven systems suggest they are at least building something technically ambitious rather than just slapping a military skin on existing gameplay ideas.