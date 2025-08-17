10 Best Brookhaven RP Game Pass – Roblox

Brookhaven RP is one of the most popular roleplay games on Roblox, and for good reason. You can live your dream life, drive cool cars, and build amazing houses. However, if you want to unlock the best stuff, you will need to buy some game passes that are available in the game. It can be tough to decide which ones are worth your Robux. But don’t worry, I’ve got you covered. Let me show you the best Brookhaven RP Game Pass that will give you the best advantage in the game.

1. Premium Pass

Price: 110 Robux

This is hands down the best game pass you can buy in Brookhaven RP. One, it’s not expensive, and second, you can get access to premium houses with a pool. Moreover, this pass also includes the Vehicle Upgrade Pass for free. That’s already a 12 Robux value right there. You’ll also get exclusive chat colors, and during Christmas, you can use Santa’s Sleigh. It’s no wonder this is the most popular game pass in the game.

2. VIP Pack Pass

Price: 399 Robux

Yes, this is a bit expensive, but hear me out. The VIP Pack gives you everything a serious Brookhaven player needs. You get a special VIP chat tag and rainbow effects for your roleplay name. You will also get access to VIP props and over 60 cool effects for your avatar. You can place two vehicles at once in public servers, and you don’t have to wait 10 minutes to change houses. If you’re someone who plays Brookhaven daily, these time-savers alone make it worth it.

3. Estate Unlocked Pass

Price: 319 Robux

Want to build massive mansions or create your own prison? The Estate Unlocked Pass gives you access to huge plots of land where you can build whatever you want. You get 10 different estate locations, including North Estate, South Estate, and Island Estate. Currently, there are 9 structures available, including mansions, prisons, hotels, parks, and a military base. This pass is perfect if you love building and want to create epic roleplay scenarios with your friends.

4. Vehicle Pack Pass

Price: 319 Robux

If you’re a car enthusiast in Brookhaven, this pass is for you. You’ll unlock 22 exclusive vehicles that you can’t get anywhere else. These are special vehicles designed for different roleplay situations.

5. Disaster Pack Pass

Price: 200 Robux

This game pass adds chaos to your Brookhaven experience in the best way possible. You can trigger disasters like earthquakes, zombie attacks, floods, and alien invasions in your house or apartment. The cool thing is this pass includes the On-Demand Fire feature, so you don’t need to buy that separately. You can create exciting storylines and keep your roleplay sessions interesting.

6. Land Unlocked Pass

Price: 200 Robux

Get access to exclusive plots of land in special locations around Brookhaven. This includes Lake House, Eagle View, Gold Ranch, Lake Side, Hidden Valley, and Paradise Island. These spots give you unique building opportunities and scenic views for your roleplay in the game.

7. Theme Pack Pass

Price: 119 Robux

Want to change the entire look of Brookhaven? The Theme Pack lets you transform the world into different settings like a futuristic city, a war zone, or a city on fire. You can also get pastel color themes for a more peaceful vibe. Just keep in mind this might slow down your game on older devices.

8. Boat Pack Pass

Price: 119 Robux

Love water adventures? This pass unlocks 11 special boats, including a Pirate Boat, House Yacht, Lake Yacht, and even a Banana Boat. You also get police boats for law enforcement roleplay. Perfect for players who want to explore Brookhaven’s waters in style.

9. Music Unlocked Pass

Price: 79 Robux

For under 100 Robux, you can play music anywhere: In your house, car, or through a boombox. With over 300 songs to choose from, you can set the perfect mood for any roleplay scenario. This is a really great value for the price.

10. Vehicle Speed Unlocked Pass

Price: 50 Robux

Love going fast? This pass increases your top speed to 200 mph for street vehicles and 45 mph for smaller vehicles like skateboards. You also get Turbo Chargers that make acceleration even faster. If speed is your thing, this game pass delivers.

Those are all the best Brookhaven RP game pass that can transform your gaming experience. But you don’t need all of them. Start with the Premium Pass since it gives you the most features for the lowest price. Then add other passes based on what you enjoy most – whether that’s building, driving, or creating chaos with disasters. Which one are you buying?