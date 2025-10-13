Roblox Diesel n’ Steel Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Diesel n’ Steel Codes on October 13th, 2025.

Diesel n’ Steel is a driving simulator set in Bulacan, Philippines, that lets you experience the authentic life of a jeepney driver. You can buy your own jeepney, customize it with different colors and accessories, keep it maintained with repairs, and drive passengers around a busy, traffic-filled city. The game also lets you play as a passenger or barker if you want a different perspective on Filipino public transport culture.

Between purchasing new jeepneys, paying for gas, making customizations, and keeping up with repairs, you’ll need lots of cash to keep your business running smoothly. Using codes gives you free money to buy better vehicles, upgrade your current jeepney, and accelerate your progress without the grind.

Working Diesel n’ Steel Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning. Note: You need 500 EXP before you can redeem any codes.

BUGFIX – 3,000 Cash

– 3,000 Cash BUGCOMPENSATION – 3,000 Cash

– 3,000 Cash SorryForBugs – 2,000 Cash

– 2,000 Cash HAPPY25MVISITS – 1,000 Cash

– 1,000 Cash BERMONTHS2025 – 1,000 Cash

– 1,000 Cash HAPPYXMAS2025 – 1,500 Cash

– 1,500 Cash JAMBOHATDOGKAYAMOBATO – 250 Cash

– 250 Cash AoiTheInvestor – 1,000 Cash

– 1,000 Cash MERVIN#1 – 1,000 Cash

– 1,000 Cash JAMDELABUSE – 2,000 Cash

– 2,000 Cash HIROMI – 250 Cash

– 250 Cash WHOSEVIL? – 250 Cash

– 250 Cash SUB2BOYIMBO – 250 Cash

– 250 Cash SUB2DAVEFROMPH – 250 Cash

– 250 Cash SIOPASH – 250 Cash

– 250 Cash PARZIGAMING – 250 Cash

– 250 Cash DNSxMNLR21 – 2,500 Cash

– 2,500 Cash SWEETPOTATOLOVER – 200 Cash

– 200 Cash PLSMONEY – 300 Cash

– 300 Cash DNSNUMBAWAN – 2,000 Cash

– 2,000 Cash BIGUPDATE! – 1,500 Cash

– 1,500 Cash HAPPY20MVISITS – 800 Cash

– 800 Cash HAPPY10MVISITS – 500 Cash

– 500 Cash CADEZ – 2,500 Cash

– 2,500 Cash TEX – 250 Cash

– 250 Cash tres – 3 Cash

– 3 Cash KAMOTE – 250 Cash

– 250 Cash PISO – 1 Cash

– 1 Cash BOSSREI – 250 Cash

Expired Codes

LONGJEEP

How to Redeem Diesel n’ Steel Codes in Roblox

Here’s exactly what you need to do to redeem codes for Diesel n’ Steel.

Launch Diesel n’ Steel from your Roblox games list. Make sure you have at least 500 EXP (required for code redemption). Look for the gift box icon button on the left side of your screen. Click on it to open the code redemption window. Type or paste your chosen code into the text field. Click Redeem! to claim your free cash.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Diesel n’ Steel freebies. However, the developers share codes on their official channels and hide secret codes in the game itself. The Diesel n’ Steel Discord server has a dedicated codes channel where new codes are announced.