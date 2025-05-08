Roblox Infection Gunfight Codes (May 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Infection Gunfight Codes on May 8th, 2025.

Ready to turn the tide against the undead horde? In Infection Gunfight, survival depends on your shooting skills and the weapons. Whether you’re defending humanity against zombie hordes or engaging in PvP shootouts, our collection of Infection Gunfight codes will arm you with weapons, premium cases, and valuable resources.

Working Infection Gunfight Codes

Our team has verified these codes:

V200 – Redeem for 5 Awaken Tokens

– Redeem for 5 Awaken Tokens WOWCASE – Redeem for a Robux Case

– Redeem for a Robux Case thankyoubro – Redeem for an S-Tier Case

– Redeem for an S-Tier Case 2025 – Redeem for 5,000 Gems

– Redeem for 5,000 Gems PVEMODE – Redeem for PVE Starter Pack

– Redeem for PVE Starter Pack SEASON2 – Redeem for [Awakened] M82A1 – Judgement (1 day)

– Redeem for [Awakened] M82A1 – Judgement (1 day) CODE001 – Redeem for a Minigun (7 days)

– Redeem for a Minigun (7 days) thanksgiving – Redeem for rewards

– Redeem for rewards TRYTHIS – Redeem for rewards

– Redeem for rewards BANANA – Redeem for rewards

– Redeem for rewards WOWCOINS – Redeem for rewards

Expired Infection Gunfight Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Infection Gunfight. All codes listed above are active and ready to be redeemed. However, codes can expire without warning, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible!

How to Redeem Codes in Infection Gunfight

You can quickly redeem codes for Infection Gunfight by following these steps:

Launch Infection Gunfight in Roblox Look for the Rewards button at the bottom of your screen Click on it to open the rewards menu Find the code redemption section in the lower right corner Enter a working code in the “Enter Code Here” text field Click the green Redeem button to claim your rewards

If the code is valid, you’ll see a notification at the top of your screen confirming your rewards. Remember that codes are typically case-sensitive, so it’s best to copy and paste them directly from our list to avoid any typing errors.

How to Get More Infection Gunfight Codes

Want to stay updated with the latest Infection Gunfight codes? Here are some reliable sources:

Bookmark this page

Join the official Infection Gunfight Discord server

Developers typically release new codes to celebrate game milestones, during updates, or for special events. Joining these official communities not only gives you access to codes but also keeps you informed about game developments and strategies.