Roblox Weird Gun Game Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Weird Gun Game Codes on August 27th, 2025.

Weird Gun Game lets you create the most unusual weapon combinations you can imagine through its unique build-a-gun system. This Roblox FPS game stands out because you can mix and match different gun parts from various weapons to create completely custom loadouts. You might combine a sniper scope with a shotgun barrel, or attach a rocket launcher stock to a pistol frame – the possibilities are endless and often hilarious.

The game focuses on fast-paced combat where your custom weapon builds can give you a huge advantage over other players. You can hover over any gun part and use your mouse wheel to swap barrels, stocks, scopes, and more until you find the perfect combination for your playstyle. Let us take a look at all the active and expired codes for Weird Gun Game.

Working Weird Gun Game Codes

Currently, there are no active codes available for Weird Gun Game. The developers haven’t released any working codes at this time.

Expired Weird Gun Game Codes

There are also no expired codes for Weird Gun Game since the developers haven’t implemented a code system yet or released any codes for players to use.

How to Redeem Weird Gun Game Codes in Roblox

There is currently no way to redeem codes in Weird Gun Game. The game doesn’t have a code redemption system built into its interface, so even if codes were released, there would be no place to enter them right now. If the developers add a code system in the future, we’ll update this guide with step-by-step instructions on how to use it.

How to Find More Weird Gun Game Codes

Since Weird Gun Game doesn’t have any codes available, your best bet is to keep checking back here for updates. We watch for new codes across all popular Roblox games and will add them as soon as they become available. You can also follow the official sources for potential future code releases:

The developers might add codes in future updates, especially as the game continues to grow in popularity with over 110 million visits and 600,000+ favorites.