Roblox Muscle Legends Codes (February 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the new Roblox Muscle Legends Codes on February 27th, 2025.

Ready to buff up your Roblox character and dominate the competition? In Muscle Legends, constant training is the key to becoming stronger. Redeeming codes gives you valuable boosts that accelerate your progress, whether you’re just starting out or already flexing impressive muscles. Our team regularly verifies all Muscle Legends codes to ensure you’re getting the latest rewards to help you train faster and become the ultimate muscular legend.

Working Muscle Legends Codes (February 2025)

Our team has confirmed these codes are working as of February 27, 2025. Make sure to redeem them quickly before they expire!

junglegym500 : Redeem for 500 Strength boost

: Redeem for 500 Strength boost epicmuscle20 : Redeem for 2,000 Strength boost

: Redeem for 2,000 Strength boost ultimate250 : Redeem for 250 Strength boost

: Redeem for 250 Strength boost mightygems2500 : Redeem for 2,500 Gems

: Redeem for 2,500 Gems SkyAgility50 : Redeem for 500 Agility boost

: Redeem for 500 Agility boost SpaceGems50 : Redeem for 5,000 Gems

: Redeem for 5,000 Gems Speedy50 : Redeem for 250 Agility boost

: Redeem for 250 Agility boost SuperMuscle100 : Redeem for 200 Strength boost

: Redeem for 200 Strength boost SuperPunch100 : Redeem for 100 Strength boost

: Redeem for 100 Strength boost MegaLift50 : Redeem for 250 Strength boost

: Redeem for 250 Strength boost MillionWarriors : Redeem for 1,500 Strength boost

: Redeem for 1,500 Strength boost MuscleStorm50 : Redeem for 1,500 Strength boost

: Redeem for 1,500 Strength boost Launch250 : Redeem for 250 Gems

: Redeem for 250 Gems GalaxyCrystal50 : Redeem for 5,000 Gems

: Redeem for 5,000 Gems FrostGems10 : Redeem for 10,000 Gems

: Redeem for 10,000 Gems EpicReward500: Redeem for 500 Gems

Expired Muscle Legends Codes

Currently, there are no expired Muscle Legends codes. All codes listed above are active and working as of our last verification. However, codes can expire at any time, so be sure to redeem them as soon as possible.

How to Redeem Muscle Legends Codes

Redeeming codes in Muscle Legends is a straightforward process. Just follow these simple steps:

Launch Muscle Legends in Roblox Look for the blue Codes button on the right side of your screen and click on it to open the code redemption window. Enter your code in the field that says Type Code Here. Press Enter or click the redeem button.

If you’re having trouble with code redemption, make sure you’re typing the code exactly as shown above, including any capitalization. Codes are case-sensitive, so “SuperMuscle100” won’t work if entered as “supermuscle100”.

How to Get More Muscle Legends Codes

We regularly update this guide with the latest Muscle Legends codes as soon as they’re released, making it the most reliable source for current codes. However, if you want to find codes directly from the developers, Scriptbloxian Studios, there are several official sources to check. The primary place to find new codes is through the developer’s Twitter account, where they announce new releases alongside game updates and events. You can also join the official Roblox group for Muscle Legend.

Remember to bookmark this page and check back regularly for the latest code updates to maximize your gains and become the strongest player in Muscle Legends!