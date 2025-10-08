Roblox NFT Battle Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox NFT Battle Codes on October 9th, 2025.

NFT Battle is all about the thrill of unboxing digital treasures and building your collection through luck and strategy. You start by opening free cases to get basic items, then sell or upgrade them to earn stars for purchasing premium NFT cases with more valuable contents. Using codes gives you free stars to skip the early grind and jump straight into opening the most expensive cases containing Oscar-worthy valuables.

Working NFT Battle Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

TOTHEMOON – 100k Stars

– 100k Stars 1stUPD – 144k Stars

– 144k Stars 100K – 100k Stars

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for NFT Battle. Since the game is still relatively new, all codes remain active. Once codes start expiring, we’ll move them to this section to keep you informed.

How to Redeem NFT Battle Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in NFT Battle is straightforward and can be done quickly through your profile menu. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Launch NFT Battle from your Roblox games list. Look for your profile icon or avatar in the top-right corner. Click on it to open your profile menu. Find the Promocode text box. Type or paste your chosen code into the box. Click Redeem to claim your free stars.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh NFT Battle freebies. However, the developers at Phantom Dev Studio share codes on several official channels that are worth following for the fastest updates.

The NFT Battle Discord server is where developers typically announce new codes first. You can also join the Phantom Dev Studio Roblox group for official announcements and community events. Use these codes to get hundreds of thousands of stars, then start opening cases and playing the Rocket game to upgrade your items into more valuable treasures.