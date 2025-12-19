Roblox Poison Treats Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Poison Treats Codes on December 19th, 2025.

Poison Treats is a thrilling party game where you and your opponent take turns poisoning candy in a deadly game of chance. One player secretly poisons a treat, then both must choose which candy to eat—pick the wrong one and you lose! The game combines strategy with nerve-wracking suspense as you try to outsmart your opponent while avoiding the poisoned treat yourself. With festive Christmas updates adding seasonal twists to the gameplay, this psychological thriller keeps players on edge. Let’s explore the current code situation for Poison Treats.

Working Poison Treats Codes

Unfortunately, there are currently no active codes available for Poison Treats. The game doesn’t have a code redemption system implemented yet, which means players cannot get free rewards through codes at this time.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Poison Treats since the developers haven’t released any codes or added a code system to the game yet.

How to Redeem Poison Treats Codes

You cannot redeem codes in Poison Treats right now because the game doesn’t have a code redemption feature. If codes become available in future updates, they will likely work like this:

Open Poison Treats in Roblox Look for a codes button in the game menu Click on the codes button to open the redemption window Type your code in the text box Press redeem to get your free rewards

If implemented, rewards would likely include special candy skins, victory effects, emotes, or cosmetic items to customize your gameplay experience.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest information about Poison Treats codes, making this the best place to check when codes become available. With the game’s popularity and seasonal updates, there’s potential for a code system in the future.

Join the Poison Treats Discord server

Check the game's Roblox description page regularly for announcements about new features and seasonal events.

Follow the Poisoned Things Roblox group for potential future benefits when a code system is implemented.

While waiting for codes, enjoy the psychological warfare of trying to outwit your opponents in this deadly candy game.