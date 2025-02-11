Roblox Sol’s RNG Codes (February 2025) – Gift Gamepass to Friends

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Sol’s RNG codes on February 11th, 2025.

Looking to understand how the new code system works in Sol’s RNG? Unlike typical Roblox games, where codes give you free items, Sol’s RNG has introduced a new system that lets you share game passes with friends. Yeah, they are taking things to the next level. In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know about generating and redeeming codes in Roblox Sol’s RNG.

Working Sol’s RNG Codes

Note: Sol’s RNG currently doesn’t offer any traditional redemption codes for free rewards. Instead, the code system is used exclusively for gifting gamepasses to other players.

The new gifting system allows you to purchase and share three different game passes:

Quick Roll (100 Robux)

(100 Robux) VIP (299 Robux)

(299 Robux) Invisible Gear (80 Robux)

How the Gifting Code System Works in Sol’s RNG

Sol’s RNG has reimagined the traditional Roblox code system. When you want to gift a Game Pass to a friend, you’ll first need to generate a unique code through the in-game menu. This process involves purchasing the game pass you want to share, which then creates a special code that your friend can redeem. To create a gift code for your friends, follow these steps:

Open the Menu by clicking the three lines icon on the left side. Select Gamepasses from the menu options. Look for the Gift button next to your chosen gamepass. Purchase the gamepass with the required Robux amount. Click Code Inventory at the bottom of the Gamepasses window. Copy the generated code to share with your friend.

How to Redeem Codes in Sol’s RNG

If you’ve received a gift code from a friend, here’s how to claim your gamepass:

Launch Sol’s RNG on Roblox. Navigate to Menu > Settings > Miscellaneous. Look for and click the Redeem Code option. Enter your gift code in the pop-up window. Click Redeem to activate your new gamepass.

How to Find Sol’s RNG Codes

We’re your best place to check for codes and system changes in Sol’s RNG, so make sure to bookmark this page. You can also join their Discord server or follow Sol’s studio Roblox community for updates. These are good places to connect with other players and maybe find friends to exchange codes for game passes with.

Remember, while Sol’s RNG doesn’t offer the usual promotional codes, you can still get rewards by playing regularly and being part of the community. Keep an eye on the official channels for any updates about the game and its features.