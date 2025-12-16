Roblox Super Soldiers Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Super Soldiers Codes on December 16th, 2025.

Super Soldiers is an explosive open-world shooter heavily inspired by Just Cause 3, featuring destructible environments and over-the-top action. Equip yourself with wingsuits, jetpacks, and an arsenal of powerful weapons as you wreak havoc across the map. The game challenges you to save the world as part of an elite squad of super soldiers, combining tactical gameplay with chaotic destruction. Whether you’re gliding through the air or blasting through enemy defenses, the game delivers non-stop action. Let’s explore the current Super Soldiers codes that can give you free cash, cogs, and useful items.

Working Super Soldiers Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Super Soldiers that you can redeem for free rewards:

123_S3P3R_S014I3RS – Redeem for 1 Restorator, 1 Medkit, and 25,000 Cash

– Redeem for 1 Restorator, 1 Medkit, and 25,000 Cash 505 – Redeem for 505 Cash and 505 Cogs

These codes provide valuable resources to help you purchase better gear and equipment for your missions.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Super Soldiers at this time. All released codes are still active and can be redeemed for rewards.

How to Redeem Super Soldiers Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Super Soldiers codes:

Method 1 – Using the Menu:

Open Super Soldiers in Roblox. Click the blue bird logo on the left side of your screen. Enter your code in the “Enter Code” textbox at the bottom. Press Enter or click Redeem to claim your rewards.

Method 2 – Using the Podium:

Walk onto the “free rewards” podium in the starting area. Enter your code when prompted. Claim your rewards.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Super Soldiers codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers typically release codes during game updates or special events.

Join the Super Soldiers Discord server run by Casix Interactive for community discussions and potential code announcements.

Use your cash and cogs strategically to unlock the best weapons and gadgets for maximum destruction in this Just Cause-inspired experience.