Roblox Weak Legacy 2 Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Weak Legacy 2 Codes on December 22, 2025.

Ready to experience the full Demon Slayer Corps journey? Weak Legacy 2 immerses you in the gorgeously gory world where you choose between fighting for humanity or battling alongside Demons! This Demon Slayer-inspired Roblox RPG starts you as a rookie cutting your teeth against low-level demons, just like Tanjiro at his journey’s beginning. Weak Legacy 2 codes deliver instant clan rerolls and breathing style resets!

Working Weak Legacy 2 Codes

Our team has verified these codes are working right now. Use them before they expire!

SerpentTime – Get 15 Clan Rerolls

– Get 15 Clan Rerolls SnakeSnake – Get 8 Clan Rerolls

– Get 8 Clan Rerolls Sorry4Delay – Get 10 Clan Rerolls

– Get 10 Clan Rerolls SoundRework – Get 1 Reset Breathing

– Get 1 Reset Breathing DUNGEONREWORK – Get 15 Clan Rerolls

Expired Codes

These codes have been slain:

450KLIKESRESETRACE

25SPINSANNIVERSARY

ANNIVERSARYRESETBREATHING

ANNIVERSARYRESETRACE

25SPINSSICKLES

SICKLESRESETBREATHINGORART

SICKLESRESETRACE

400KLIKESRESETRACE

25SPINSSORRYFORTHEBUGS

FLAMEV2RESETBREATHINGORART

25SPINSFLAMEV2

FLAMERESETRACE

How to Redeem Weak Legacy 2 Codes in Roblox

Getting your free rerolls and resets is straightforward. Follow these steps:

Launch Weak Legacy 2 in Roblox. Press M to open the Menu (or click the “Menu” button in bottom left). Find the “Code” section (purple gift icon between breathing and status buffs). Enter your code in the text box. Click “Redeem” to claim rewards.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released.

You can also join the Weak Games Discord server. Following the official YouTube channel provides update announcements that often include codes. Weak Legacy 2 codes give you the clan rerolls and breathing resets needed to build your perfect demon slayer immediately. Use your free resources wisely, optimize your build, and ascend to Hashira-level power!