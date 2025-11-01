Diamonds are the main currency in 99 Nights in the Forest, and you need them to purchase classes that improve your survival chances. Getting diamonds isn’t straightforward since they’re rare compared to other resources in the game. This guide covers all the ways to earn diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest, including farming methods and one-time rewards that help you build up your diamond collection.

What Are Diamonds Used For in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Diamonds let you purchase new classes in the lobby that change your gameplay style. Each class has unique abilities and stats that suit different playstyles. Managing your diamonds wisely means picking the right classes for how you want to play.

How to Get Diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Getting Diamonds from Chests

Chests are one of the most common ways to find diamonds during gameplay. A single diamond can drop from Common, Legendary, Cold, Ice, Iron, Good, and Gold chests. While you only get one diamond per chest, opening multiple chests during a run adds up over time. Focus on exploring areas with chest spawns and opening every chest you come across to maximize your diamond collection

Cultist Stronghold Diamond Chest

The Cultist Stronghold contains a special Diamond Chest that rewards 5 diamonds when opened. This is significantly more than standard chests, making the Stronghold worth clearing. The Stronghold is challenging but doable with proper preparation. If you’re farming diamonds efficiently, the Stronghold method is one of the best renewable options available.

Surviving to Day 50 and Day 99

Players receive diamond rewards for reaching specific survival milestones. Surviving to Day 50 rewards you with 2 diamonds, and making it to Day 99 gives you 3 diamonds. While reaching Day 99 takes considerable time and effort, the diamond payout makes long runs worthwhile if you’re specifically farming currency.

Diamond Rewards from Badges

Completing badges awards diamonds equal to the star rating of that badge. A 3-star badge gives 3 diamonds, a 2-star badge gives 2 diamonds, and so on. This is the only non-renewable method of obtaining diamonds, meaning you can only earn these rewards once per badge. Check your badges menu to see which achievements you haven’t completed yet and work toward those specific goals to claim their diamond rewards.

Currency Shop and Robux Purchases

If you’re willing to spend Robux, the Currency Shop offers diamond packages. You can buy 20 diamonds for 99 Robux, 100 diamonds for 400 Robux, 250 diamonds for 900 Robux, or 700 diamonds for 2,500 Robux. This is the fastest way to get diamonds but requires real money through Roblox’s premium currency.

Redeeming Codes for Diamonds

Codes given out by the developers can be redeemed for diamond rewards. To access codes, open the Currency Shop in the lobby and click the “Codes” button at the bottom right. Enter any active codes to claim free diamonds. You can check out our 99 nights in the forest code guide to always stay updated with the latest codes.

Fishing Easter Egg for Diamonds

There’s a one-time trick that gives you 2 free diamonds. While fishing, type “yay fishing” in the chat. This spawns 2 diamonds right next to your character that you can immediately collect. This only works once per account, but it’s easy free diamonds if you’re near water with a fishing rod.

Update Party Diamond Events

Update Party happens before major game updates. These special events occur one hour before an update goes live. During Update Parties, admins spawn diamonds around the map for players to collect. You can earn an impressive 20-40 diamonds from a single Update Party, making them extremely valuable.

Best Diamond Farming Strategy

For renewable diamond farming, clearing the Cultist Stronghold repeatedly is your best option. Clear the Stronghold to get 5 diamonds (10 diamonds during 2x weekends), leave the server, and join a new one to repeat. Using Brawler or Alien classes makes this process faster since they handle combat well. This method gets you approximately 15 diamonds per hour, or 30 diamonds per hour during 2x diamond weekends.