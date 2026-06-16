Every AI-generated pass shown had mistakes, like wrong colors or extra details, that artists had to paint over by hand.

Epic Games finally explains how AI is used in Fortnite and AI never starts the design process.

Epic Games just pulled back the curtain on something a lot of Fortnite players have been asking about for a while now. If you have ever looked at a new skin or a new point of interest and wondered, "Wait, did AI make this?" you are about to get your answer straight from the source. Yes, Epic Games finally answers the AI question every Fortnite player has been asking, and the answer is more interesting than a simple yes or no.

What Epic Games Actually Showed About AI

Epic posted a video on the Unreal Engine YouTube channel where a VFX artist and a technical artist walk through how the studio's concept artist actually builds characters and locations, from a blank canvas all the way to a finished design that gets handed off to the team that builds it in-game.

A character artist sketches a female character with a falcon on her hand from scratch, starting with a loose base pose, and the bird is sketched in early so the idea reads clearly. Then they color block the design and tighten it up in Gen Media Bridge, an internal AI tool inside Photoshop. Even after the AI renders it, they keep adding new details by hand, using their own brush.

Another artist designs a point of interest called Yarn Barn, complete with a cat character named Meow Skulls and a mouse sign on the roof for a cat-and-mouse gag, blocking the scene out in Blender using pieces pulled from an Unreal Engine asset library. They then use Gen Media Bridge to explore different times of day for the background of the POI.

An artist first sketches a 60s-style drive-thru diner called the Silly Sammich in Photoshop, then creates a simple 3D blockout and uses the Nano Banana AI tool to generate a rendered version while helping with perspective and modular pieces.

The result is a good starting point, but some details are off. The artist then paints over the image in Photoshop again by hand to bring it in line with the original vision.

How the AI Tools Fit Into the Pipeline

The video names a few specific tools Epic uses alongside the traditional software that artists already know:

Tool What it does in the pipeline Nano Banana / Nano Banana Pro Generates render style passes over blocked out 3D scenes GPT Image Used for exploring image variations during early concepting Gen Media Bridge Internal Photoshop tool that assists artists while they paint

In every case shown, the AI pass comes after the artist has already built the design by hand in Photoshop or Blender. It is not about designing the character or building from scratch. It is speeding up rendering so the artist can react to a more finished version faster, then explore quick variations like testing the Yarn Barn POI at different times of day or running a meteor shower through the scene.

Are Fortnite's AI-Assisted Designs Perfect?

The one part that actually stood out most to me is that the video made me learn that every AI-generated pass had mistakes in it. The diner mascot example came back with a tapered tower instead of a boxy one, wrong-color awnings, and missing trim details. The Falcon concept added skull details to the female character's pouch that nobody asked for. Epic's own team had to manually paint those mistakes out every single time.

That matches what veteran game artist Eddie Smith recently said about AI in game development. He explained that AI doesn't really understand how a game is supposed to work, so it can't make decisions based on gameplay needs. In this case, AI helps speed up some of the early work, but developers still have to check the results, spot mistakes, and fix everything themselves, by hand.

Why Did Epic Games Open Up About The Use of AI?

This video did not come out of nowhere. Fortnite has been dealing with criticism over AI for months. Players pointed out what looked like AI-generated art in Chapter 7, including a poster that showed a character with the wrong number of toes.

You may also remember Fortnite's AI-powered Darth Vader, which used the voice of James Earl Jones. The feature quickly ran into problems when players found ways to make Vader say things he was never supposed to say. That experience may be one reason Epic is being more careful about how it talks about AI today.

Fortnite is not the only game facing these discussions. Games like Neverness to Everness and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 have also received criticism over AI use, while developers such as Larian Studios have faced requests from fans to avoid generative AI altogether.

AI has become one of the biggest talking points in gaming. At the same time, some companies are openly investing in the technology. For example, miHoYo has put significant resources into AI research and development. With that in mind, Epic's new video feels like an effort to be more open about how AI is used in Fortnite rather than leaving players to guess.

What Do I Think About Epic Games Using AI

The actual workflow shown here is more conservative than I expected, and I am actually happy about it. The sketching, the color blocking, the Blender blockouts, all of that is still done by hand by real artists. AI shows up later just as a shortcut for rendering and quick variations, not as the thing coming up with the idea, which I understand completely. That is a different setup than typing a prompt and shipping whatever comes out.

Being open about it now does not mean everyone will be happy with AI being used in game development, though, especially since Epic also went through layoffs earlier this year. Still, Epic seems to believe that showing players exactly how AI is being used will ease some of the concerns.

For me, the biggest thing this video changes is how I look at Fortnite's future content. Instead of wondering if Epic Games is using AI for Fortnite arts, I'll probably be looking at new skins and POIs and trying to figure out which parts were made by artists and which parts were helped by AI. I feel like other players will also likely examine future content more closely, but for me, that's still better than staying silent and letting people make their own assumptions.

FAQs