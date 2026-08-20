Jason ends the clip by shooting “LEEK” into a wall, suggesting the footage comes from a playable build.

Cyberleek is not stopping at all. I guess Rockstar hasn't said anything to them, so they keep on posting the leaks! GTA 6 just got its 5th gameplay leak, and this one gives you a very different look at Rockstar’s upcoming game. Instead of focusing on a small area or a specific mission, the footage spends a lot of time showing Vice City from above. Here are 4 More gameplay details we found in the 5th GTA 6 leak.

All 4 GTA 6 Details We Spotted in the 5th Leak

So, Cyberleek has now shared what is being described as a fifth GTA 6 gameplay clip. This time, the footage focuses on daytime gameplay, with Jason flying over Vice City in a plane. Here is the breakdown:

1. Aerial View of Vice City

This is one of the more useful parts of the leak because GTA 6 is expected to have a huge world to explore. Seeing Vice City from this height gives you a better sense of how Rockstar has connected different parts of the map. The footage shows high-rise buildings, major roads, bridges, waterways, marinas, and large sections of the city packed together.

2. GTA 6 Radio Menu Reveals Returning Stations

The clip also appears to show the GTA 6 radio menu in detail. If you've played previous GTA games, some of the station names will immediately stand out. V-Rock and eMotion 98.3 appear to be returning, while the footage also shows several other stations:

V-Rock

eMotion 98.3

Back Country Radio

Symphony FM

Stockyard FM

Circoloco Records Radio

Dirty South Classics

Radio On.U

3. Songs Were Heard in the GTA 6 Leak

The footage also appears to reveal several songs connected to the radio system. Among the tracks heard or shown are:

Song Artist For What It’s Worth Stevie Nicks Rhinestone Cowboy Glen Campbell Overpowered Róisín Murphy

The mix is also a good reminder of how broad GTA 6's soundtrack could be. Rockstar has previously used its radio stations to jump between different genres and eras, and these tracks suggest the same approach could continue here. The 25 leaked songs that Cyberleek shared earlier also have the same vibe.

4. GTA 6 Could Have an “On Demand” Music Option

One of the more interesting details isn't a station or song. It's an option called “On Demand” that appears in the radio menu. The exact purpose of this option isn't confirmed, so it is too early to say that GTA 6 will let you freely build playlists or choose any song whenever you want.

Still, the name is worth watching. If On Demand lets you access individual tracks outside the normal radio rotation, it could make GTA 6's music system much more flexible than the traditional GTA radio setup.

The GTA 6 5th Leak Ends With a Message From Jason Duval

The strangest part comes at the end. Jason can be seen firing his weapon into a wall, with the bullet holes eventually spelling out “LEEK.” The clip appears to show active gameplay rather than a simple collection of pre-recorded scenes.

That doesn't tell us exactly how old the build is or how much has changed since the footage was captured. Rockstar can make major changes before launch. Still, it gives you another look at the game running in a playable state.

However, at the same time, it's important to treat all of this as leaked information, not a final list of GTA 6 features. Stations, songs, menus, and other systems can still change before release. For now, though, this fifth Cyberleek leak gives players another useful look at what Rockstar has been building behind the scenes. What do you think of this one?

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