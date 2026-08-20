Gamescom 2026 is shaping up to be the biggest edition of the convention in its history with over 1,600 participating companies descending on Cologne, Germany, from August 26 to 30. Xbox is coming in with one of the most stacked broadcast lineups we have seen from them in years across two separate days. Here is the complete Xbox Gamescom 2026 schedule along with the complete lineup.

Xbox Gamescom 2026 Schedule

Gamescom 2026 takes place at the Koelnmesse in Cologne Germany and runs from August 26 to 30 2026. The week kicks off earlier with Gamescom Dev on August 24 and 25 featuring industry keynotes and developer talks followed by the Opening Night Live ceremony hosted by Geoff Keighley on August 25 with a pre-show at 7:30 PM CEST and the main show beginning at 8:00 PM CEST.

Xbox is running its own dedicated broadcast across two days, with games available to watch on both YouTube and Twitch, starting at 4 PM CEST | 10 AM EDT | 7 AM PDT. Here is what the Xbox Gamescom 2026 schedule looks like:

Date Germany United Kingdom United States (ET) United States (PT) India August 26 4:00 PM 3:00 PM 10:00 AM 7:00 AM 7:30 PM August 27 4:00 PM 3:00 PM 10:00 AM 7:00 AM 7:30 PM

Xbox Gamescom 2026: Wednesday August 26 Lineup

Minecraft Dungeons II

Gears of War: E-Day

Alien Deathstorm

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Mega Man: Dual Override

Forza Horizon 6

Fable

Crazy Taxi: World Tour

Persona 4 Revival

Where Winds Meet

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Warhammer 40K: Dark Heresy

Terrible Lizards

Xbox Gamescom 2026: Thursday August 27 Lineup

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Turok: Origins

Stranger Than Heaven

Stuntman: Hollywood

Planet Zoo 2

Cassette Beasts 2002

Dune: Awakening

Kingdom III: Rising Realms

Armatus

Deep Dish Dungeon

The Séance of Blake Manor

DayZ

Son of Thanjai

Arkheron

Holstin

Tides of Annihilation

Albion Online

Militsioner

When to Watch the Xbox Gamescom 2026 Broadcast

Time Zone Time CEST (Central European) 4:00 PM EDT (East Coast US) 10:00 AM PDT (West Coast US) 7:00 AM

Both days of the Xbox broadcast can be watched live on the official Xbox YouTube and Twitch channels. The broadcast runs across both August 26 and August 27 with the same start time each day.

The Wednesday lineup is the one that has our attention most. Fable, Gears of War: E-Day, Forza Horizon 6, and Persona 4 Revival all appearing on the same day is an extraordinary concentration of high-profile games and any one of them alone would be enough to make the broadcast worth watching.

Thursday brings its own heavy hitters with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, and Dune: Awakening all confirmed. The insider leaks about an unexpected Xbox sequel reveal also still hang over the whole event so there may be at least one more surprise waiting to drop across these two days.

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