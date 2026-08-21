A crypto investigation reveals the leaks may be financially motivated, and authorities could unmask the hacker through KuCoin.

Take-Two Interactive lost over $2.8 billion in market value in under two days.

CyberLeek escalated the GTA 6 leak by releasing what appears to be a full working development build of the game.

Things just went from bad to catastrophic for Rockstar Games this week. The GTA 6 leak situation has escalated fast, and right now it's one of the biggest gaming controversies we've seen in years. Here's everything happening with the GTA 6 Cyberleek update, and what it actually means.

CyberLeek Has a Full Working Build of GTA 6

We're way past leaked footage at this point. CyberLeek, the hacker who first surfaced earlier this week leaking GTA 6 gameplay clips and the full Leonida map, has reportedly released an actual working development build of the game.

To prove they weren't just playing recycled internal footage, CyberLeek literally shot the word "LEEK" into a wall using in-game bullets, on camera, proving they were actively playing the title. That's a next-level taunt directed straight at Rockstar, and it worked. The gaming internet lost its mind.

Rockstar has been firing off DMCA takedowns everywhere, especially on YouTube, but videos are still circulating on X. The leaker's own website is still live too, occasionally crashing under heavy traffic, which tells you just how many people are trying to get a look.

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Cyberleek's Demands and Why Rockstar Won't Budge

CyberLeek's latest statement was blunt: "CYBERLEEK will continue to disrupt their operations until they issue a public statement and apology with a concrete commitment to fix the harm they caused. No private negotiations. No quiet settlements."

The “harm” CyberLeek is talking about is Rockstar selling digital pre-orders for GTA 6. CyberLeek sees this as a protest against what they call unfair pre-order practices, especially since there is still no confirmed PC release date. Reports are now suggesting Rockstar rejected those demands, which was quickly followed by another clip surfacing. This one allegedly shows GTA 6 running on PS5.

I don't think Rockstar will ever issue a public apology here. No major publisher does that in response to a hacking threat, because obviously it would send the wrong message to the entire industry. But staying completely silent while billions evaporate from their market cap isn't a great strategy either.

Take-Two Loses $2.8 Billion in Two Days

The financial damage is huge. Take-Two's stock was around $248 per share before the leaks started on August 18th. By August 20th, it had fallen to about $233, wiping out more than $2.8 billion in market value in less than 48 hours. That's before the game even launches.

The official Netflix Extended Look is still planned for August 27th, which was supposed to be GTA 6's triumphant pre-launch moment. Now Rockstar has to walk into that event carrying the weight of one of the worst pre-launch leaks in gaming history.

The Crypto Angle Changes Everything

A GTAForums user named Vice Cit looked into CyberLeek's finances, and their findings suggest there could be more behind these leaks than just a protest.

According to the investigation, transactions linked to CyberLeek lead back to a crypto wallet on KuCoin, a platform that requires users to verify their identity. Vice Cit estimates that CyberLeek has already made around $50,000 in transaction fees and could be holding nearly $400,000 worth of unsold tokens.

This could also explain why the leaks are being released slowly instead of all at once. Each new leak brings attention back to the crypto token and keeps people talking and trading. Even the community polls asking what should leak next could help keep that attention going.

If these findings are accurate, then this may not be purely about protesting Rockstar's pre-order practices. There could also be a major financial reason for keeping the leaks going.

There's another problem for CyberLeek. Since KuCoin requires identity verification, law enforcement could potentially seek account and transaction records through the proper legal process. If investigators are able to connect those records to CyberLeek, staying anonymous could become much harder.

Warning: Do Not Download Anything Claiming to Be GTA 6

If you've seen links on torrent or piracy sites claiming to offer a downloadable GTA 6 build, our advice is to not touch them. They are malware. Cybersecurity experts have flagged that fake GTA 6 downloads have been circulating for months and are now surging hard due to current events. They can steal your credentials, compromise your system, or worse.

No real public build is available to download. What CyberLeek has shown is footage of a development build they personally have access to, not something you can get your hands on.

The Netflix reveal on August 27th could be Rockstar's best chance to take control of the story again. Showing official footage on its own terms could help shift attention away from the leaks. But CyberLeek has also threatened to reveal the game's ending if its demands aren't met. That means every day between now and the Netflix event carries the risk of another major spoiler.

Personally, I feel bad for the developers. Years of their work were exposed without their permission, and there isn't much they can do about it now. As someone who has also been waiting years for GTA 6, I feel like this whole situation has gone way too far. I don't even want to see the entire game before release because, honestly, what's the point of waiting all these years if everything is already spoiled?

Avoid sketchy links, wait for the official reveal, and remember: The game itself is still looking incredible from what we've seen legitimately. Don't let the chaos kill your hype, and still buy the real game when it's out on November 19th, 2026 (countdown timer).

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