His WWE 2K26 cameo was entirely his own idea and got a lukewarm online reaction.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has confirmed he will not appear as a cameo in GTA 6.

The Take-Two Interactive CEO just crushed a fun little rumor before it could even take off. Strauss Zelnick just confirmed that he will not be showing up in GTA 6 as a cameo in any playable form. This comes right after his surprise cameo in WWE 2K26 got people wondering if he'd pop up in Rockstar's massive upcoming game too.

How Strauss Zelnick Ended Up in WWE 2K26

So nobody actually asked for Zelnick to be in WWE 2K26. He asked for it himself. In a recent interview with IGN, Zelnick was pretty upfront about the whole situation. He admitted there was no huge demand from fans or from within the company. He simply thought it would be a funny move and went for it.

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He showed up at a soundstage, did motion capture work, and the team went along with it. The guy clearly loves WWE and figured insiders and some fans would get a kick out of it. I kind of respect the self-awareness here.

Here is Strauss Zelnick's full entrance that includes a new entrance animation and "My Way" by Frank Sinatra, and no, you cannot use the song as it's exclusive to him. #WWE2K26 pic.twitter.com/csDpfu0oFH — 𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖙𝖚𝖘™ (@WhatsTheStatus) June 3, 2026

His in-game character came with a full entrance, unique commentary, and even had "My Way" by Frank Sinatra as his theme song. For a 69-year-old CEO who reportedly works out 10-12 times a week, his 77 overall rating at 165 lbs feels about right.

Now, did the cameo land the way he hoped? Not really. Zelnick himself admitted that the online reaction was basically just a collective "huh?" He took it in stride though, saying he probably deserved that response. The DLC itself actually did well in terms of players trying it out, but the buzz online was pretty flat.

Strauss Zelnick Won't Be a GTA 6 Cameo

When asked whether we'd see him in GTA 6 this November, Zelnick shut it down immediately. A simple "you will not" was all he needed to say. So he won't play GTA 6 because he claimed that he is not a gamer, and Strauss Zelnick won't be a GTA 6 cameo, too.

But still, I wouldn't completely rule out Rockstar sneaking in some kind of parody character based on him. GTA has always loved taking jabs at real-world CEOs, celebrities, and public figures. A fictionalized, fitness-obsessed executive running some shady corporation in Vice City will definitely be a great easter egg.

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GTA 6 arrives this November on the 19th (you can check out our countdown timer to see how many days you have left until the game drops), and with the upcoming Extended Look on Netflix on the way, we should be getting a lot more details soon.

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