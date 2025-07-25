Best Smartwatch for Sleep Tracking (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with a new Smartwatch for sleep tracking on 24th July

Getting the right smartwatch for tracking sleep in 2025 isn’t just about heart rate graphs or step counts. It is about finding technology that genuinely understands your night, not just your day. Today’s leading smartwatches are more than wrist gadgets. They blend thoughtful design, innovative sleep science, and battery-friendly performance to give you real insights into rest and recovery. In this guide, we have listed the best smartwatches for sleep tracking, featuring advanced sensors and intuitive apps, as well as comfort that won’t disrupt your sleep cycle.

Useful Tips Before Choosing a Sleep Tracking Smartwatch

Comfort is crucial: Pick a watch you’ll forget you’re wearing overnight to ensure consistent data.

Pick a watch you’ll forget you’re wearing overnight to ensure consistent data. Battery life matters: A Longer battery means fewer interruptions for charging and more consistent tracking.

A Longer battery means fewer interruptions for charging and more consistent tracking. Accurate, actionable insights: Look for devices with trustworthy sensors and apps that turn data into practical guidance.

Look for devices with trustworthy sensors and apps that turn data into practical guidance. Ecosystem compatibility: Choose smartwatches that fit your smartphone and health app preferences for smooth syncing and usage.

Prioritizing comfort, credible sleep data, and practical features ensures your smartwatch delivers more than numbers—it helps you wake up better, every day.

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

Recently, Samsung launched its Galaxy Watch 8 series. Their Wear OS is based on OneUI 8, nails in-depth sleep metrics, including snore and blood oxygen monitoring. It’s stylish, light, and pairs well with Android devices, especially Samsung devices. You also get sleep apnea detection in the watch. The battery lasts about a day, but wireless charging makes top-ups easy. It provides detailed sleep graphs, snore analysis, and wellness assessments, giving you the data and context you need.

Pros Cons Detailed sleep analytics including snore detection Short battery life (1 day) Good health sensor integration Best experience limited to Android Wireless charging Higher price point Lightweight and comfortable design

Price: $349

$349 Best for: Android users, those wanting full-featured sleep and health tracking

2. Apple Watch Series 10

For iPhone users, Apple Watch Series 10 brings a thinner, more comfortable build and new sleep apnea detection. Its app gives you a complete breakdown of REM, deep, and core sleep, and the “Vitals” dashboard wraps wrist temperature, breathing, and heart rate into one place. If you want the sleep essentials with full smart features—from calls to Apple Pay—this is your all-in-one.

Pros Cons Seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem Short battery life (18 hours) Advanced sleep tracking with apnea detection Relatively expensive Comprehensive vitals monitoring Limited compatibility outside Apple Sleek, ergonomic design Smart alarms and full smartwatch features

Price: $329.

$329. Best for: Apple users wanting sleep tracking plus a true smartwatch.

3. Fitbit Sense 2

With a focus on holistic wellness, Fitbit Sense 2 tracks sleep stages, SpO2, skin temperature, and stress levels, alongside smart alarms. Its lightweight design ensures overnight comfort, and it boasts an impressive battery life of over six days.

Also Read:

Pros Cons Advanced recovery and sleep tracking Battery life could be better, like other Fitbits (5 days) Lightweight and slim design Fewer smart features Clear recovery-focused insights Smaller user base and app ecosystem

Price: $184

$184 Best for: Users looking for a balanced sleep and health tracker with stress management features.

4. Withings ScanWatch 2

A hybrid for watch lovers, the ScanWatch 2 combines a traditional watch face with a medical-grade SpO2 sensor for sleep apnea detection. It quietly tracks your sleep cycles, sports a sleep score, and features up to 30-day battery life. You get premium materials, ECG, and deep wellness reporting with minimal on-wrist distraction.

Pros Cons Classic hybrid design with long battery life Limited smartwatch features Medical-grade SpO2 for apnea detection No full-color display Up to 30 days of battery The App interface less modern Quiet, minimal on-wrist distraction

Price: $348

$348 Best for: Sleep apnea screening, traditional watch aesthetics, epic battery life.

5. Garmin Venu 3

Garmin Venu 3 is a versatile smartwatch designed for athletes and wellness-focused users, combining detailed sleep and recovery tracking with a bright AMOLED display and long-lasting battery. It offers actionable insights to help you understand your rest and optimize training.

Pros Cons Tracks light, deep, and REM sleep plus naps Larger size may feel bulky on small wrists Measures HRV and “body battery” energy insights Fewer lifestyle apps than Apple/Samsung Sleep Coach feature offers personalized guidance Deep data may overwhelm casual users Bright AMOLED display for easy viewing No built-in voice assistant support Long battery life (8–11 days) Higher Price Point Robust fitness features including GPS and heart rate

Price: $426

$426 Best for: Athletes, runners, recovery-focused users

6. Garmin Forerunner 165

Garmin Forerunner 165 is a lightweight, running-centric smartwatch focused on delivering accurate sleep and recovery metrics with a simple, comfortable design. It’s ideal for users who want focused fitness insights without extra bulk or complexity.

Pros Cons Accurate tracking of sleep stages, naps, HRV, recovery Basic transflective display (non-AMOLED) Slim, lightweight, comfortable for all-night wear Limited smart features and app support Long battery life (up to 11 days) No onboard music storage, phone control only Easy-to-use interface with physical buttons Sporty design may not suit all tastes Integrates well with training plans and recovery data Affordable compared to multisport smartwatches

Price: $234

$234 Best for: Runners, athletes, focused training support

7. Polar Ignite 3

Polar Ignite 3 offers advanced sleep tracking, including Nightly Recharge and HRV for personalized recovery insights. It’s slim and light design suits light sleepers, with up to 5 days of battery life.

Pros Cons Advanced recovery and sleep tracking Battery life could be better (5 days) Lightweight and slim design Fewer smart features Clear recovery-focused insights Smaller user base and app ecosystem Higher Price Point

Price: $398

$398 Best for: Fitness-focused individuals needing detailed recovery metrics.

8. Amazfit GTR 4

A budget-friendly option with good sleep phase tracking, blood oxygen, stress monitoring, and a classic smartwatch design. It impresses with up to 14 days of battery life, ideal for users seeking long-lasting performance without breaking the bank.

Pros Cons Excellent battery life (up to 14 days) App ecosystem less polished Affordable price Limited advanced health metrics Good sleep tracking accuracy No ECG or medical-grade sensors Classic smartwatch style

Price: $179

$179 Best for: Budget-conscious buyers wanting solid sleep features and excellent battery life.

9. Suunto 9 Peak Pro

Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, Suunto 9 Peak Pro tracks sleep, HRV, recovery time, and advanced wellness metrics. Its rugged premium build and up to 10 days of battery life make it suitable for intense use.

Pros Cons Durable and premium build Expensive Robust sleep and recovery metrics Bulkier than some competitors Long battery life (up to 10 days) Less focused on smartwatch app variety Great for outdoor use and sports

Price: $249

$249 Best for: Outdoor athletes and fitness enthusiasts needing robust, reliable tracking.

Specs of All Smartwatches (Table Comparison)

Smartwatch Core Sleep Features Comfort/Design Battery Life Price (USD) Best For Apple Watch Series 10 Sleep stages, apnea detection, vitals, smart alarms Thin, ergonomic 18 hours $329 Apple users, all-around functionality Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Sleep, O2, snoring, wellness scoring Sleek, lightweight 1 day $349 Android users, detailed sleep metrics Withings ScanWatch 2 Sleep score, SpO2, apnea screening Classic hybrid 30 days $348 Traditional look, battery longevity Garmin Venu 3 / Forerunner 165 Sleep depth, HRV, naps, body battery Sporty, comfortable 8–11 days $426/$234 Athletes, recovery-focused Fitbit Sense 2 Sleep, SpO2, temp, stress, smart alarms Lightweight band 6+ days $184 Holistic health and wellness Polar Ignite 3 Nightly Recharge, HRV, advanced sleep Slim, lightweight 5 days $398 Fitness-focused users Amazfit GTR 4 Sleep stages, SpO2, stress management Classic style Up to 14 days $179 Budget-friendly, long battery Suunto 9 Peak Pro Advanced sleep, HRV, recovery metrics Rugged, premium Up to 10 days $429 Outdoor and high-performance users

Which Smartwatch to Pick: Our Recommendations

Choosing the best sleep-tracking smartwatch depends on your priorities:

Apple ecosystem – Go for the Apple Watch Series 10 , great sleep features plus full smartwatch capabilities.

– Go for the , great sleep features plus full smartwatch capabilities. Android user – The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 offers advanced sleep tracking and wellness tools.

– The offers advanced sleep tracking and wellness tools. Long battery & classic look – Choose the Withings ScanWatch 2 or Amazfit GTR 4 for days without charging.

– Choose the or for days without charging. Athlete or recovery-focused – Garmin’s Venu 3 or Forerunner 165 provides deep sleep and training insights.

– Garmin’s or provides deep sleep and training insights. Stress & holistic wellness – Fitbit Sense 3 and Polar Ignite 3 balance health tracking and battery life.

– Fitbit Sense 3 and Polar Ignite 3 balance health tracking and battery life. Outdoorsy and rugged – Get the Suunto 9 Peak Pro delivers a durable build and robust monitoring.

Pick the watch that fits your lifestyle, phone, and what you want from your sleep data, comfort, and usability come first.