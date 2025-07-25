Home » Reviews » Best Smartwatch for Sleep Tracking (July 2025)

Best Smartwatch for Sleep Tracking (July 2025)

by Anchit Srivastava
Update: We last updated this article with a new Smartwatch for sleep tracking on 24th July

Getting the right smartwatch for tracking sleep in 2025 isn’t just about heart rate graphs or step counts. It is about finding technology that genuinely understands your night, not just your day. Today’s leading smartwatches are more than wrist gadgets. They blend thoughtful design, innovative sleep science, and battery-friendly performance to give you real insights into rest and recovery. In this guide, we have listed the best smartwatches for sleep tracking, featuring advanced sensors and intuitive apps, as well as comfort that won’t disrupt your sleep cycle.

Useful Tips Before Choosing a Sleep Tracking Smartwatch

  • Comfort is crucial: Pick a watch you’ll forget you’re wearing overnight to ensure consistent data.
  • Battery life matters: A Longer battery means fewer interruptions for charging and more consistent tracking.
  • Accurate, actionable insights: Look for devices with trustworthy sensors and apps that turn data into practical guidance.
  • Ecosystem compatibility: Choose smartwatches that fit your smartphone and health app preferences for smooth syncing and usage.

Prioritizing comfort, credible sleep data, and practical features ensures your smartwatch delivers more than numbers—it helps you wake up better, every day.

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

Recently, Samsung launched its Galaxy Watch 8 series. Their Wear OS is based on OneUI 8, nails in-depth sleep metrics, including snore and blood oxygen monitoring. It’s stylish, light, and pairs well with Android devices, especially Samsung devices. You also get sleep apnea detection in the watch. The battery lasts about a day, but wireless charging makes top-ups easy. It provides detailed sleep graphs, snore analysis, and wellness assessments, giving you the data and context you need.

ProsCons
Detailed sleep analytics including snore detectionShort battery life (1 day)
Good health sensor integrationBest experience limited to Android
Wireless chargingHigher price point
Lightweight and comfortable design
  • Price: $349
  • Best for: Android users, those wanting full-featured sleep and health tracking
2. Apple Watch Series 10

For iPhone users, Apple Watch Series 10 brings a thinner, more comfortable build and new sleep apnea detection. Its app gives you a complete breakdown of REM, deep, and core sleep, and the “Vitals” dashboard wraps wrist temperature, breathing, and heart rate into one place. If you want the sleep essentials with full smart features—from calls to Apple Pay—this is your all-in-one.

ProsCons
Seamless integration with the Apple ecosystemShort battery life (18 hours)
Advanced sleep tracking with apnea detectionRelatively expensive
Comprehensive vitals monitoringLimited compatibility outside Apple
Sleek, ergonomic design
Smart alarms and full smartwatch features
  • Price: $329.
  • Best for: Apple users wanting sleep tracking plus a true smartwatch.
3. Fitbit Sense 2

With a focus on holistic wellness, Fitbit Sense 2 tracks sleep stages, SpO2, skin temperature, and stress levels, alongside smart alarms. Its lightweight design ensures overnight comfort, and it boasts an impressive battery life of over six days.

ProsCons
Advanced recovery and sleep trackingBattery life could be better, like other Fitbits (5 days)
Lightweight and slim designFewer smart features
Clear recovery-focused insightsSmaller user base and app ecosystem
  • Price: $184
  • Best for: Users looking for a balanced sleep and health tracker with stress management features.
4. Withings ScanWatch 2

A hybrid for watch lovers, the ScanWatch 2 combines a traditional watch face with a medical-grade SpO2 sensor for sleep apnea detection. It quietly tracks your sleep cycles, sports a sleep score, and features up to 30-day battery life. You get premium materials, ECG, and deep wellness reporting with minimal on-wrist distraction.

ProsCons
Classic hybrid design with long battery lifeLimited smartwatch features
Medical-grade SpO2 for apnea detectionNo full-color display
Up to 30 days of batteryThe App interface less modern
Quiet, minimal on-wrist distraction
  • Price: $348
  • Best for: Sleep apnea screening, traditional watch aesthetics, epic battery life.
5. Garmin Venu 3

Garmin Venu 3 is a versatile smartwatch designed for athletes and wellness-focused users, combining detailed sleep and recovery tracking with a bright AMOLED display and long-lasting battery. It offers actionable insights to help you understand your rest and optimize training.

ProsCons
Tracks light, deep, and REM sleep plus napsLarger size may feel bulky on small wrists
Measures HRV and “body battery” energy insightsFewer lifestyle apps than Apple/Samsung
Sleep Coach feature offers personalized guidanceDeep data may overwhelm casual users
Bright AMOLED display for easy viewingNo built-in voice assistant support
Long battery life (8–11 days)Higher Price Point
Robust fitness features including GPS and heart rate
  • Price: $426
  • Best for: Athletes, runners, recovery-focused users
6. Garmin Forerunner 165

Garmin Forerunner 165 is a lightweight, running-centric smartwatch focused on delivering accurate sleep and recovery metrics with a simple, comfortable design. It’s ideal for users who want focused fitness insights without extra bulk or complexity.

ProsCons
Accurate tracking of sleep stages, naps, HRV, recoveryBasic transflective display (non-AMOLED)
Slim, lightweight, comfortable for all-night wearLimited smart features and app support
Long battery life (up to 11 days)No onboard music storage, phone control only
Easy-to-use interface with physical buttonsSporty design may not suit all tastes
Integrates well with training plans and recovery data
Affordable compared to multisport smartwatches
  • Price: $234
  • Best for: Runners, athletes, focused training support
7. Polar Ignite 3

Polar Ignite 3 offers advanced sleep tracking, including Nightly Recharge and HRV for personalized recovery insights. It’s slim and light design suits light sleepers, with up to 5 days of battery life.

ProsCons
Advanced recovery and sleep trackingBattery life could be better (5 days)
Lightweight and slim designFewer smart features
Clear recovery-focused insightsSmaller user base and app ecosystem
Higher Price Point
  • Price: $398
  • Best for: Fitness-focused individuals needing detailed recovery metrics.
8. Amazfit GTR 4

A budget-friendly option with good sleep phase tracking, blood oxygen, stress monitoring, and a classic smartwatch design. It impresses with up to 14 days of battery life, ideal for users seeking long-lasting performance without breaking the bank.

ProsCons
Excellent battery life (up to 14 days)App ecosystem less polished
Affordable priceLimited advanced health metrics
Good sleep tracking accuracyNo ECG or medical-grade sensors
Classic smartwatch style
  • Price: $179
  • Best for: Budget-conscious buyers wanting solid sleep features and excellent battery life.
9. Suunto 9 Peak Pro

Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, Suunto 9 Peak Pro tracks sleep, HRV, recovery time, and advanced wellness metrics. Its rugged premium build and up to 10 days of battery life make it suitable for intense use.

ProsCons
Durable and premium buildExpensive
Robust sleep and recovery metricsBulkier than some competitors
Long battery life (up to 10 days)Less focused on smartwatch app variety
Great for outdoor use and sports
  • Price: $249
  • Best for: Outdoor athletes and fitness enthusiasts needing robust, reliable tracking.
Specs of All Smartwatches (Table Comparison)

SmartwatchCore Sleep FeaturesComfort/DesignBattery LifePrice (USD)Best For
Apple Watch Series 10Sleep stages, apnea detection, vitals, smart alarmsThin, ergonomic18 hours$329Apple users, all-around functionality
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8Sleep, O2, snoring, wellness scoringSleek, lightweight1 day$349Android users, detailed sleep metrics
Withings ScanWatch 2Sleep score, SpO2, apnea screeningClassic hybrid30 days$348Traditional look, battery longevity
Garmin Venu 3 / Forerunner 165Sleep depth, HRV, naps, body batterySporty, comfortable8–11 days$426/$234Athletes, recovery-focused
Fitbit Sense 2Sleep, SpO2, temp, stress, smart alarmsLightweight band6+ days$184Holistic health and wellness
Polar Ignite 3Nightly Recharge, HRV, advanced sleepSlim, lightweight5 days$398Fitness-focused users
Amazfit GTR 4Sleep stages, SpO2, stress managementClassic styleUp to 14 days$179Budget-friendly, long battery
Suunto 9 Peak ProAdvanced sleep, HRV, recovery metricsRugged, premiumUp to 10 days$429Outdoor and high-performance users

Which Smartwatch to Pick: Our Recommendations

Choosing the best sleep-tracking smartwatch depends on your priorities:

  • Apple ecosystem – Go for the Apple Watch Series 10, great sleep features plus full smartwatch capabilities.
  • Android user – The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 offers advanced sleep tracking and wellness tools.
  • Long battery & classic look – Choose the Withings ScanWatch 2 or Amazfit GTR 4 for days without charging.
  • Athlete or recovery-focused – Garmin’s Venu 3 or Forerunner 165 provides deep sleep and training insights.
  • Stress & holistic wellness – Fitbit Sense 3 and Polar Ignite 3 balance health tracking and battery life.
  • Outdoorsy and rugged – Get the Suunto 9 Peak Pro delivers a durable build and robust monitoring.

Pick the watch that fits your lifestyle, phone, and what you want from your sleep data, comfort, and usability come first.

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I'm passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

