Best Smartwatch for Sleep Tracking (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with a new Smartwatch for sleep tracking on 24th July
Getting the right smartwatch for tracking sleep in 2025 isn’t just about heart rate graphs or step counts. It is about finding technology that genuinely understands your night, not just your day. Today’s leading smartwatches are more than wrist gadgets. They blend thoughtful design, innovative sleep science, and battery-friendly performance to give you real insights into rest and recovery. In this guide, we have listed the best smartwatches for sleep tracking, featuring advanced sensors and intuitive apps, as well as comfort that won’t disrupt your sleep cycle.
Table of Contents
Useful Tips Before Choosing a Sleep Tracking Smartwatch
- Comfort is crucial: Pick a watch you’ll forget you’re wearing overnight to ensure consistent data.
- Battery life matters: A Longer battery means fewer interruptions for charging and more consistent tracking.
- Accurate, actionable insights: Look for devices with trustworthy sensors and apps that turn data into practical guidance.
- Ecosystem compatibility: Choose smartwatches that fit your smartphone and health app preferences for smooth syncing and usage.
Prioritizing comfort, credible sleep data, and practical features ensures your smartwatch delivers more than numbers—it helps you wake up better, every day.
1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8
Recently, Samsung launched its Galaxy Watch 8 series. Their Wear OS is based on OneUI 8, nails in-depth sleep metrics, including snore and blood oxygen monitoring. It’s stylish, light, and pairs well with Android devices, especially Samsung devices. You also get sleep apnea detection in the watch. The battery lasts about a day, but wireless charging makes top-ups easy. It provides detailed sleep graphs, snore analysis, and wellness assessments, giving you the data and context you need.
|Pros
|Cons
|Detailed sleep analytics including snore detection
|Short battery life (1 day)
|Good health sensor integration
|Best experience limited to Android
|Wireless charging
|Higher price point
|Lightweight and comfortable design
- Price: $349
- Best for: Android users, those wanting full-featured sleep and health tracking
2. Apple Watch Series 10
For iPhone users, Apple Watch Series 10 brings a thinner, more comfortable build and new sleep apnea detection. Its app gives you a complete breakdown of REM, deep, and core sleep, and the “Vitals” dashboard wraps wrist temperature, breathing, and heart rate into one place. If you want the sleep essentials with full smart features—from calls to Apple Pay—this is your all-in-one.
|Pros
|Cons
|Seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem
|Short battery life (18 hours)
|Advanced sleep tracking with apnea detection
|Relatively expensive
|Comprehensive vitals monitoring
|Limited compatibility outside Apple
|Sleek, ergonomic design
|Smart alarms and full smartwatch features
3. Fitbit Sense 2
With a focus on holistic wellness, Fitbit Sense 2 tracks sleep stages, SpO2, skin temperature, and stress levels, alongside smart alarms. Its lightweight design ensures overnight comfort, and it boasts an impressive battery life of over six days.
Also Read:
- Best Android Smartwatch (July 2025)
- Best Smartwatch for Kids for Every Budget and Use Case (April 2025)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Vs Ultra: Which One To Buy?
|Pros
|Cons
|Advanced recovery and sleep tracking
|Battery life could be better, like other Fitbits (5 days)
|Lightweight and slim design
|Fewer smart features
|Clear recovery-focused insights
|Smaller user base and app ecosystem
- Price: $184
- Best for: Users looking for a balanced sleep and health tracker with stress management features.
4. Withings ScanWatch 2
A hybrid for watch lovers, the ScanWatch 2 combines a traditional watch face with a medical-grade SpO2 sensor for sleep apnea detection. It quietly tracks your sleep cycles, sports a sleep score, and features up to 30-day battery life. You get premium materials, ECG, and deep wellness reporting with minimal on-wrist distraction.
|Pros
|Cons
|Classic hybrid design with long battery life
|Limited smartwatch features
|Medical-grade SpO2 for apnea detection
|No full-color display
|Up to 30 days of battery
|The App interface less modern
|Quiet, minimal on-wrist distraction
- Price: $348
- Best for: Sleep apnea screening, traditional watch aesthetics, epic battery life.
5. Garmin Venu 3
Garmin Venu 3 is a versatile smartwatch designed for athletes and wellness-focused users, combining detailed sleep and recovery tracking with a bright AMOLED display and long-lasting battery. It offers actionable insights to help you understand your rest and optimize training.
|Pros
|Cons
|Tracks light, deep, and REM sleep plus naps
|Larger size may feel bulky on small wrists
|Measures HRV and “body battery” energy insights
|Fewer lifestyle apps than Apple/Samsung
|Sleep Coach feature offers personalized guidance
|Deep data may overwhelm casual users
|Bright AMOLED display for easy viewing
|No built-in voice assistant support
|Long battery life (8–11 days)
|Higher Price Point
|Robust fitness features including GPS and heart rate
- Price: $426
- Best for: Athletes, runners, recovery-focused users
6. Garmin Forerunner 165
Garmin Forerunner 165 is a lightweight, running-centric smartwatch focused on delivering accurate sleep and recovery metrics with a simple, comfortable design. It’s ideal for users who want focused fitness insights without extra bulk or complexity.
|Pros
|Cons
|Accurate tracking of sleep stages, naps, HRV, recovery
|Basic transflective display (non-AMOLED)
|Slim, lightweight, comfortable for all-night wear
|Limited smart features and app support
|Long battery life (up to 11 days)
|No onboard music storage, phone control only
|Easy-to-use interface with physical buttons
|Sporty design may not suit all tastes
|Integrates well with training plans and recovery data
|Affordable compared to multisport smartwatches
- Price: $234
- Best for: Runners, athletes, focused training support
7. Polar Ignite 3
Polar Ignite 3 offers advanced sleep tracking, including Nightly Recharge and HRV for personalized recovery insights. It’s slim and light design suits light sleepers, with up to 5 days of battery life.
|Pros
|Cons
|Advanced recovery and sleep tracking
|Battery life could be better (5 days)
|Lightweight and slim design
|Fewer smart features
|Clear recovery-focused insights
|Smaller user base and app ecosystem
|Higher Price Point
- Price: $398
- Best for: Fitness-focused individuals needing detailed recovery metrics.
8. Amazfit GTR 4
A budget-friendly option with good sleep phase tracking, blood oxygen, stress monitoring, and a classic smartwatch design. It impresses with up to 14 days of battery life, ideal for users seeking long-lasting performance without breaking the bank.
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent battery life (up to 14 days)
|App ecosystem less polished
|Affordable price
|Limited advanced health metrics
|Good sleep tracking accuracy
|No ECG or medical-grade sensors
|Classic smartwatch style
- Price: $179
- Best for: Budget-conscious buyers wanting solid sleep features and excellent battery life.
9. Suunto 9 Peak Pro
Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, Suunto 9 Peak Pro tracks sleep, HRV, recovery time, and advanced wellness metrics. Its rugged premium build and up to 10 days of battery life make it suitable for intense use.
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable and premium build
|Expensive
|Robust sleep and recovery metrics
|Bulkier than some competitors
|Long battery life (up to 10 days)
|Less focused on smartwatch app variety
|Great for outdoor use and sports
- Price: $249
- Best for: Outdoor athletes and fitness enthusiasts needing robust, reliable tracking.
Specs of All Smartwatches (Table Comparison)
|Smartwatch
|Core Sleep Features
|Comfort/Design
|Battery Life
|Price (USD)
|Best For
|Apple Watch Series 10
|Sleep stages, apnea detection, vitals, smart alarms
|Thin, ergonomic
|18 hours
|$329
|Apple users, all-around functionality
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 8
|Sleep, O2, snoring, wellness scoring
|Sleek, lightweight
|1 day
|$349
|Android users, detailed sleep metrics
|Withings ScanWatch 2
|Sleep score, SpO2, apnea screening
|Classic hybrid
|30 days
|$348
|Traditional look, battery longevity
|Garmin Venu 3 / Forerunner 165
|Sleep depth, HRV, naps, body battery
|Sporty, comfortable
|8–11 days
|$426/$234
|Athletes, recovery-focused
|Fitbit Sense 2
|Sleep, SpO2, temp, stress, smart alarms
|Lightweight band
|6+ days
|$184
|Holistic health and wellness
|Polar Ignite 3
|Nightly Recharge, HRV, advanced sleep
|Slim, lightweight
|5 days
|$398
|Fitness-focused users
|Amazfit GTR 4
|Sleep stages, SpO2, stress management
|Classic style
|Up to 14 days
|$179
|Budget-friendly, long battery
|Suunto 9 Peak Pro
|Advanced sleep, HRV, recovery metrics
|Rugged, premium
|Up to 10 days
|$429
|Outdoor and high-performance users
Which Smartwatch to Pick: Our Recommendations
Choosing the best sleep-tracking smartwatch depends on your priorities:
- Apple ecosystem – Go for the Apple Watch Series 10, great sleep features plus full smartwatch capabilities.
- Android user – The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 offers advanced sleep tracking and wellness tools.
- Long battery & classic look – Choose the Withings ScanWatch 2 or Amazfit GTR 4 for days without charging.
- Athlete or recovery-focused – Garmin’s Venu 3 or Forerunner 165 provides deep sleep and training insights.
- Stress & holistic wellness – Fitbit Sense 3 and Polar Ignite 3 balance health tracking and battery life.
- Outdoorsy and rugged – Get the Suunto 9 Peak Pro delivers a durable build and robust monitoring.
Pick the watch that fits your lifestyle, phone, and what you want from your sleep data, comfort, and usability come first.