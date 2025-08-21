What Is Magic Cues on Pixel 10 and How It Works

Google has introduced a new Magic Cues feature with the Pixel 10 series

It works across apps and can contextually show you info when you need it the most

Here’s everything you need to know about the feature

No Pixel launch is complete without AI features, and the Pixel 10 is no different. Google’s strategy is to develop the smartest phone in the room, and it does exactly that with the Pixel 10. With new features like Camera Coach, Pixel Journal, and Voice Translate, AI is one step closer to being practical and usable. But the biggest AI feature this time is Magic Cues. As the name suggests, Magic Cues can proactively analyze your screen’s content to display relevant information when you need it the most. Here’s how Magic Cues works on the Pixel 10 series.

What Is the Magic Cues Feature On Pixel 10?

As Google states, Magic Cues “connects the dots across your apps” to provide information and helpful actions based on the context. For instance, if your friend sends you a text asking about when your flight is landing, Magic Cues will pull the ticket info from your Gmail and give a tap button to send the time of flight time.

Also Read:

And if your friend asks you to cancel the ticket, it can even show a button to dial the customer care number of the airline. Furthermore, when you dial the number, Magic Cues will show the details of your ticket and flight. Cool. Magic Cues is not just limited to airline inquiries. It can also help you send a photo of a trip that you went on together with a friend or send details about a dinner reservation at a restaurant.

Which Apps Magic Cues Support?

Currently, Google’s Magic Cues feature works on the following apps:

Google Messages

Pixel Screenshots

Gmail

Calendar

The Pixel AI feature is expected to roll out to a wider range of apps in the future, although Google hasn’t exactly specified which apps it will be coming to. However, thanks to previous leaks, we do know it is coming to apps like Chrome, Google Docs, Files, Photos, and YouTube in the future.

As far as third-party apps as concerned, regional apps like Line will work with Magic Cues. However, Google hasn’t revealed the complete list of third-party apps that will work with the feature.

But What About My Privacy?

Google claims that Magic Cues is an optional feature that you can turn on or off at any time. Furthermore, you can also control which data the feature can access. And if you are still worried about your privacy, the Magic Cue keeps your data secure by running through a combination of Tensor G5 and Gemini Nano. In case you are wondering, it’s safer than Microsoft Recall since Google at least offers a Titan M2 chip for keeping your data secure.

Are Magic Cues Supported on Older Pixel Phones?

No, as of right now, the Magic Cues feature is only available on the Pixel 10 series as of now. Google hasn’t revealed whether the feature will remain exclusive to the 10 series or if it will be available to older Pixels as well. But given Google’s previous track record, I wouldn’t hold my breath since Best Take, which arrived with Pixel 8, isn’t available for Pixel 7 series and older phones. Similarly, the Video Boost feature, which made its debut on the Pixel 8 Pro, didn’t arrive on the older Pixels.

With these AI upgrades, Pixel 10 could be the AI-powered phone we have all been waiting for. Let’s admit it, AI has been overused to death with every other manufacturer adding gimmicky AI features. What do you think about Magic Cues? Let us know in the comments below.