Xbox Game Pass subscribers can try three games for free this weekend as part of Xbox Free Play Days, including Train Sim World 6: Standard Edition, ICARUS: Console Edition, and Lynked: Banner of the Spark, available from August 20 through August 23. The promotion is open to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and Essential members, with Xbox confirming the lineup in its latest Free Play Days announcement.

3 Games Are Free With Xbox Free Play Days

Game Genre Regular Price Free Until Train Sim World 6: Standard Edition Simulation $49.99 August 23 ICARUS: Console Edition Survival $39.99 August 23 Lynked: Banner of the Spark Action Adventure $14.99 August 23

Unlike games permanently included in the Game Pass catalog, these are limited-time free games. You can play them during the Free Play Days window, but you'll need to purchase them afterward if you want to keep playing.

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Train Sim World 6

Regular price: $49.99

$49.99 Developer/Publisher: Dovetail Games

Dovetail Games Genre: Simulation

If you've ever wanted to operate a realistic train network without actually becoming a train driver, Train Sim World 6 is probably the most straightforward game to start with this weekend. The simulation includes three new routes: New Jersey Transit's Morristown Line, England's Riviera Line, and Germany's Bahnstrecke Leipzig-Dresden. Players can also operate trains such as the Arrow III EMU, Intercity Class 802, and ICE-T.

There isn't really a conventional ending to beat before August 23, so this is one of the better picks if you simply want something relaxing to spend a few hours with.

ICARUS: Console Edition

Regular price: $39.99

$39.99 Developer/Publisher: GRIP Studios

GRIP Studios Genre: Survival

ICARUS takes the free weekend in a completely different direction. Up to four players can work together on a hostile, terraformed planet where survival means gathering resources, building shelter, hunting for food, and dealing with dangerous weather. That makes it particularly worth trying if you have other Game Pass subscribers to play with. The main story reportedly takes around 36 hours, so finishing it before the promotion ends would be a serious weekend commitment.

Lynked: Banner of the Spark

Regular price: $14.99

$14.99 Developer: FuzzyBot

FuzzyBot Publisher: Dreamhaven

Dreamhaven Genre: Action Adventure

For something faster-paced, Lynked: Banner of the Spark combines roguelite combat with life-sim and base-building elements. You can team up with up to three players while fighting waves of enemy robots. Defeated enemies can provide parts for upgrading your base, while the game also lets you fish, farm, customize your character, and upgrade Unibots to help during combat.

With more than 80 weapon variations across 10 weapon classes, there's plenty to experiment with even during a short Free Play Days session.

How to Play the Free Xbox Games

Getting started is fairly simple. On your Xbox console, open the Xbox Store, head to the Subscriptions tab, and find the Free Play Days section. The three games should be listed there while the promotion is active.

You can also find the games through their individual Xbox Store pages. Xbox notes that players need an eligible Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, or Essential subscription to access this week's Free Play Days games.

The important part is the deadline: all three games are only free to play until August 23. So if any of them catches your attention, this weekend is the time to give it a shot.

Which Game Should You Try?

If you want a relaxing simulation, go with Train Sim World 6. For co-op survival, ICARUS: Console Edition is the obvious choice, while Lynked: Banner of the Spark is worth checking out if you prefer action-heavy gameplay with progression and base building.