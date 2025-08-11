All Games Coming and Leaving Xbox Game Pass (August 2025)

Update: This article was last updated to highlight the games coming and leaving Xbox Game Pass in August 2025.

If you own an Xbox or a gaming PC, then you must have heard about Microsoft’s Game Pass. The streaming service gives you access to the latest games each month for a paltry fee. The Xbox Game Pass library is getting a fresh injection of titles this month to keep you busy. As always, a few games are also saying goodbye, so be sure to get your last playthrough in before they’re gone. Here are all the games coming and leaving Xbox Game Pass this month.

Games Coming To Xbox Game Pass

This month’s Xbox Originals are a highlight, with some long-anticipated titles finally making their way to the service. Here are all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass:

Date Games Game Pass Type Platform August 1, 2025 Farming Simulator Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Cloud, Console, and PC August 5, 2025 Rain World Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Cloud, Console, and PC August 6, 2025 Citizen Sleeper 2 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Console August 6, 2025 Lonely Mountains Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Console August 6, 2025 MechWarrior 5: Clans Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Consoles August 6, 2025 Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Consoles August 7, 2025 Assassin’s Creed Mirage Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Cloud, Console, and PC August 12, 2025 Aliens: Fireteam Elite Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Cloud, Console, and PC August 14, 2025 9 Kings Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass PC August 21, 2025 Herdling Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Console and Cloud August 26, 2025 Gears of War: Reloaded Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Console, Cloud, PC

Also Read:

Date DLC/Game Update What’s New August 7, 2025 EA Sports Madden NFL 26: Early Access Trial Live every stadium-shaking moment built from Sundays with a 10-hour trial from Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play, including Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on the Xbox app for PC. Save 10% on the full game, Madden Points, and other EA digital purchases with your EA Play membership. Score recurring rewards, including Ultimate Team Packs. Plus, get a Welcome Pack by Sept 11. August 12, 2025 Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Enhanced Discover new ways to experience Senua’s brutal journey of survival with Xbox Series X performance mode, ‘Very High’ graphics preset on PC, Dark Rot combat challenge mode, an improved Photo Mode, and added Developer Commentary. August 14, 2025 Sea Of Thieves- Season 17 The Smugglers’ League has arrived, bringing risky Smugglers’ Runs that see crews ferrying valuable – and dangerous – new cargo. They’re also planning a daring heist in which pirates will play a key role, and with Skeleton Forts receiving fresh reinforcements, there’s excitement at every turn!

In-Game Benefits For Xbox Users

Date Games Benefits Game Pass Type Platform August 6, 2025 Smite 2: Phantom Seas Poseidon Drop Rule the depths with spectral might. Claim this drop to get Poseidon, the Greek God of the Oceans, and his Phantom Seas skin! Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Cloud, Console, and PC August 7, 2025 Naraka Bladepoint: Phoenix Princess Bundle New Hero · Inor Wan Available now! Unlock exclusive Xbox headgear, Phoenix Princess Pack (Justina Gu), all-hero free trial including the new Hero and more in Naraka: Bladepoint. Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Cloud, Console and PC August 12 ,2025 War Thunder: Game Pass Bonus Claim unique Snail Decal, +75% RP booster for 10 battles, +75% SL booster for 10 battles, 150 000 Silver Lions, 2 day of Premium Account and US Starter Pack! Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Cloud, Console and PC August 12, 2025 Enlisted: Game Pass Bonus Get 5 soldier appearance and callsign orders, 2 change orders for squad upgrades, stock up with 2100 Silver, enjoy 7 days of premium account and kickstart your army with the USA Starter Pack. Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Cloud, Console and PC August 14, 2025 Call of Duty: Warzone – Game Pass Pack 3 Get a free in-game bundle for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone. Includes 2 Operator Skins, 3 Weapon Blueprints, 1 Weapon Charm, 1 Finishing Move, 2 Loading Screens, 1 Spray, 1 Large Decal, 1 2XP Token (1hr), and 1 2WXP token (1hr). Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Cloud, Console, and PC

Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Date Games Perks August 5, 2025 Sea of Thieves: Rare Ruby Emote For a limited time, celebrate Rare’s 40th Anniversary with this Emote and show off a ruby encasing a timeless symbol.

Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass

Date Games Platform August 15, 2025 Anthem Console, PC, EA Play August 15, 2025 Farming Simulator 22 Cloud, Console, and PC August 15, 2025 Persona 3 Reload Cloud, Console and PC

That’s it, folks! Bookmark this article to stay up to date on what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in the future.