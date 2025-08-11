Home » Gaming » All Games Coming and Leaving Xbox Game Pass (August 2025)

All Games Coming and Leaving Xbox Game Pass (August 2025)

Update: This article was last updated to highlight the games coming and leaving Xbox Game Pass in August 2025.

If you own an Xbox or a gaming PC, then you must have heard about Microsoft’s Game Pass. The streaming service gives you access to the latest games each month for a paltry fee. The Xbox Game Pass library is getting a fresh injection of titles this month to keep you busy. As always, a few games are also saying goodbye, so be sure to get your last playthrough in before they’re gone. Here are all the games coming and leaving Xbox Game Pass this month.

Games Coming And Leaving Xbox Game Pass (August 2025)

Games Coming To Xbox Game Pass

This month’s Xbox Originals are a highlight, with some long-anticipated titles finally making their way to the service. Here are all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass:

DateGamesGame Pass TypePlatform
August 1, 2025Farming SimulatorGame Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass StandardCloud, Console, and PC
August 5, 2025Rain WorldGame Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass StandardCloud, Console, and PC
August 6, 2025Citizen Sleeper 2Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass StandardConsole
August 6, 2025Lonely MountainsGame Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass StandardConsole
August 6, 2025MechWarrior 5: ClansGame Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass StandardConsoles
August 6, 2025Orcs Must Die! DeathtrapGame Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass StandardConsoles
August 7, 2025Assassin’s Creed MirageGame Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass StandardCloud, Console, and PC
August 12, 2025Aliens: Fireteam EliteGame Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass StandardCloud, Console, and PC
August 14, 20259 KingsGame Pass Ultimate, PC Game PassPC
August 21, 2025HerdlingGame Pass Ultimate, PC Game PassConsole and Cloud
August 26, 2025Gears of War: ReloadedGame Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game PassConsole, Cloud, PC

Also Read:

DLC/Games Updates Coming To Xbox Game Pass

DateDLC/Game UpdateWhat’s New
August 7, 2025EA Sports Madden NFL 26: Early Access TrialLive every stadium-shaking moment built from Sundays with a 10-hour trial from Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play, including Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on the Xbox app for PC. Save 10% on the full game, Madden Points, and other EA digital purchases with your EA Play membership. Score recurring rewards, including Ultimate Team Packs. Plus, get a Welcome Pack by Sept 11.
August 12, 2025Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II EnhancedDiscover new ways to experience Senua’s brutal journey of survival with Xbox Series X performance mode, ‘Very High’ graphics preset on PC, Dark Rot combat challenge mode, an improved Photo Mode, and added Developer Commentary.
August 14, 2025Sea Of Thieves- Season 17The Smugglers’ League has arrived, bringing risky Smugglers’ Runs that see crews ferrying valuable – and dangerous – new cargo. They’re also planning a daring heist in which pirates will play a key role, and with Skeleton Forts receiving fresh reinforcements, there’s excitement at every turn!

In-Game Benefits For Xbox Users

DateGamesBenefitsGame Pass TypePlatform
August 6, 2025Smite 2: Phantom Seas Poseidon DropRule the depths with spectral might. Claim this drop to get Poseidon, the Greek God of the Oceans, and his Phantom Seas skin!Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game PassCloud, Console, and PC
August 7, 2025Naraka Bladepoint: Phoenix Princess BundleNew Hero · Inor Wan Available now! Unlock exclusive Xbox headgear, Phoenix Princess Pack (Justina Gu), all-hero free trial including the new Hero and more in Naraka: Bladepoint.Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game PassCloud, Console and PC
August 12 ,2025War Thunder: Game Pass BonusClaim unique Snail Decal, +75% RP booster for 10 battles, +75% SL booster for 10 battles, 150 000 Silver Lions, 2 day of Premium Account and US Starter Pack!Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game PassCloud, Console and PC
August 12, 2025Enlisted: Game Pass BonusGet 5 soldier appearance and callsign orders, 2 change orders for squad upgrades, stock up with 2100 Silver, enjoy 7 days of premium account and kickstart your army with the USA Starter Pack.Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game PassCloud, Console and PC
August 14, 2025Call of Duty: Warzone – Game Pass Pack 3Get a free in-game bundle for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone. Includes 2 Operator Skins, 3 Weapon Blueprints, 1 Weapon Charm, 1 Finishing Move, 2 Loading Screens, 1 Spray, 1 Large Decal, 1 2XP Token (1hr), and 1 2WXP token (1hr).Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game PassCloud, Console, and PC

Game Pass Ultimate Perks

DateGamesPerks
August 5, 2025Sea of Thieves: Rare Ruby EmoteFor a limited time, celebrate Rare’s 40th Anniversary with this Emote and show off a ruby encasing a timeless symbol.

Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass

DateGamesPlatform
August 15, 2025AnthemConsole, PC, EA Play
August 15, 2025Farming Simulator 22Cloud, Console, and PC
August 15, 2025Persona 3 ReloadCloud, Console and PC

That’s it, folks! Bookmark this article to stay up to date on what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in the future.

