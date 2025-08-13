Games Coming And Going From Apple Arcade (August 2025)

Apple is adding four new games to its Arcade service in August

Three games are also leaving the service this month.

Here is everything you need to know about Apple Arcade Games for this month

Update: This article was last updated with all new games coming to Apple Arcade in August 2025.

You already know about Apple’s Arcade gaming service. While Apple devices are not particularly famous for their gaming capabilities, they still boast an impressive library of games. There are over 200 games available in the Apple Arcade at any given point. However, they do not stay forever. New games are constantly being added while old ones are removed. Here are all the games coming to and going from Apple Arcade this month.

Games Coming To Apple Arcade (August 2025)

Four new titles are coming to Apple Arcade this month:

Date Games Platform August 7, 2025 Play-Doh World iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV August 7, 2025 Worms Across Worlds iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV August 7, 2025 Let’s Go, Mightcat! iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro August 7, 2025 Everybody Shogi iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro

Games Leaving Apple Arcade (August 2025)

If you haven’t caught up with them yet, here are all the games leaving Apple Arcade this month:

Games Platform Gris+ iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV Rayman Mini iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Shovel Knight Dig iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

How To Get Apple Arcade?

You can subscribe to the Apple Arcade service for just $6.99 per month. And if you are skeptical, you can opt for the free 1-month trial to get unlimited access to more than 200 games. Furthermore, you get 3 months of Apple Arcade with the purchase of every eligible Apple device.

Alternatively, you can also opt for Apple One's Individual or Family plan, which includes four subscriptions in a single service. Apart from Arcade, you get iCloud, Apple TV+, and Apple Music.

Are All Apple Arcade Games Available On All Platforms?

No, not all Apple Arcade games are available on all platforms. There are three categories: Apple Arcade Originals, Timeless Classics, and App Store Greats. The first category includes games that can be played across a wide range of Apple hardware, unlike the other two, which are limited to mobile devices.

Category Description Availability Apple Arcade Originals Mobile exclusives that show the best of Apple’s hardware iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac App Store Greats Award-winning games available on the App Store iPhone, iPad, Apple Vision Pro Timeless Classics Old school titles liked by everyone iPhone and iPad

How To Play Games On Apple Arcade?

Since there is no dedicated app for Apple Arcade on iOS, you can access your library via the following steps:

iPhone/iPad: Launch the App Store and navigate to the Arcade tab at the bottom right corner.

Apple TV: Open the App Store and go to the Arcade section at the top of the screen.

Mac: Launch App Store and tap on the Apple Arcade section tab

And in case you are wondering, most Apple Arcade games can be played with a controller. Although you will need to check for compatibility by looking for the controller icon in the App Store.

Last but not least, make sure to bookmark this page to stay updated about the latest games coming to Apple’s Arcade service.