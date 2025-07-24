Gachiakuta Anime Schedule: All Episodes and Their Release Dates

Gachiakuta has been adapted from Kei Urana’s manga and animated by Studio Bones. It blends post-apocalyptic worldbuilding with raw, emotional storytelling and intense action. The anime has already garnered attention for its stylised visuals, interesting characters, and profound themes of class struggle, revenge, and justice. If you’re watching week to week or planning to binge it later, here’s everything you need to know about Gachiakuta’s release schedule for every episode, story, and where to watch it.
What Is Gachiakuta About?
The story follows Rudo, an orphaned teenager who lives in the slums of a wealthy, sky-bound city, living among the tribesfolk population, descendants of exiled criminals. In this society, the upper class throws away anything they deem useless, dumping it into a massive wasteland below called the Pit. Rudo resents their wasteful ways and often sneaks into their trash sites before this trash reaches the Pit, putting him at odds with other kids.
Rudo lives a quiet life with his foster father, Regto. But one day, after returning from one of his trash raids, he returns home to find a masked man stabbing Regto. He rushes in to stop the attack but gets knocked unconscious. When the authorities arrive, they accuse him of committing the murder. Without a proper trial, they sentenced him to death and cast him into the Pit. As he falls, Rudo swears revenge on those who destroyed his life.
Rudo survives the fall and wakes up in a wasteland filled with trash and monsters made of garbage. While struggling to fight these creatures, a man named Enjin appears and easily defeats them. Enjin explains that Rudo hasn’t fallen underground but has landed on the surface of a place known as “The Sphere.”
Soon after, Rudo discovers he possesses a unique ability. He awakens his powers as a Giver while fighting off a group of human traffickers. Impressed by his potential, Enjin offers Rudo a place among the Cleaners, an organization made up of Givers who wield special weapons called “vital instruments” to hunt trash beasts.
Rudo initially refuses the offer. But with his desire for revenge burning stronger than ever, he realizes joining the Cleaners may be the first step toward climbing back to the city and confronting the people who destroyed his life, causing him to accept the offer and begin his new life as a Cleaner.
Where to Watch Gachiakuta
Gachiakuta airs every Sunday in Japan and is available for streaming internationally on Crunchyroll. New episodes drop shortly after their Japanese release with English subtitles. However, due to Election Day in Japan, the release schedule of the series has been delayed by a week.
Crunchyroll has secured global rights to stream the series outside of Asia, making it the go-to platform to catch each episode as it releases.
Gachiakuta Episode Release Schedule
The first season of Gachiakuta will have 24 episodes, airing weekly from July to December 2025. The series will run for two consecutive cours, with each cour containing 12 episodes. Below is the full release schedule of Gachiakuta with dates for all episodes, including all confirmed titles so far:
|Gachiakuta Episode Numbers
|Gachiakuta Episode Titles
|Gachiakuta Release Dates
|1
|The Sphere
|July 6, 2025
|2
|Imbued
|July 13, 2025
|3
|The Ground
|July 27, 2025
|4
|TBA
|August 3, 2025
|5
|TBA
|August 10, 2025
|6
|TBA
|August 17, 2025
|7
|TBA
|August 24, 2025
|8
|TBA
|August 31, 2025
|9
|TBA
|September 7, 2025
|10
|TBA
|September 14, 2025
|11
|TBA
|September 21, 2025
|12
|TBA
|September 28, 2025
|13
|TBA
|October 5, 2025
|14
|TBA
|October 12, 2025
|15
|TBA
|October 19, 2025
|16
|TBA
|October 26, 2025
|17
|TBA
|November 2, 2025
|18
|TBA
|November 9, 2025
|19
|TBA
|November 16, 2025
|20
|TBA
|November 23, 2025
|21
|TBA
|November 30, 2025
|22
|TBA
|December 7, 2025
|23
|TBA
|December 14, 2025
|24
|TBA
|December 21, 2025
The table above reflects the revised release schedule following the delay of Episode 3 to July 27. Any further changes will be updated as new information becomes available.
Gachiakuta – Final Thoughts
With Rudo awakening his powers as a Giver and episode 3 set to introduce us to the Cleaners and the realities of life in the Pit, the story is about to be even more hyped. Gachiakuta is quickly shaping up to be one of the most talked-about anime of 2025 and one you definitely shouldn’t miss.
Whether you’re following the manga or stepping into this world for the first time through the anime, each episode explores deeper layers of rot, revenge, and rebirth. Catch new episodes every week on Crunchyroll, and follow the full schedule to stay updated on Rudo’s journey through the Pit.