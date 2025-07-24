Gachiakuta Anime Schedule: All Episodes and Their Release Dates

Gachiakuta has been adapted from Kei Urana’s manga and animated by Studio Bones. It blends post-apocalyptic worldbuilding with raw, emotional storytelling and intense action. The anime has already garnered attention for its stylised visuals, interesting characters, and profound themes of class struggle, revenge, and justice. If you’re watching week to week or planning to binge it later, here’s everything you need to know about Gachiakuta’s release schedule for every episode, story, and where to watch it.

What Is Gachiakuta About?

Rudo in Gachiakuta | Credits: Bones Film

The story follows Rudo, an orphaned teenager who lives in the slums of a wealthy, sky-bound city, living among the tribesfolk population, descendants of exiled criminals. In this society, the upper class throws away anything they deem useless, dumping it into a massive wasteland below called the Pit. Rudo resents their wasteful ways and often sneaks into their trash sites before this trash reaches the Pit, putting him at odds with other kids.

Rudo lives a quiet life with his foster father, Regto. But one day, after returning from one of his trash raids, he returns home to find a masked man stabbing Regto. He rushes in to stop the attack but gets knocked unconscious. When the authorities arrive, they accuse him of committing the murder. Without a proper trial, they sentenced him to death and cast him into the Pit. As he falls, Rudo swears revenge on those who destroyed his life.

Rudo in the Pit in Gachiakuta | Credits: Bones Film

Rudo survives the fall and wakes up in a wasteland filled with trash and monsters made of garbage. While struggling to fight these creatures, a man named Enjin appears and easily defeats them. Enjin explains that Rudo hasn’t fallen underground but has landed on the surface of a place known as “The Sphere.”

Soon after, Rudo discovers he possesses a unique ability. He awakens his powers as a Giver while fighting off a group of human traffickers. Impressed by his potential, Enjin offers Rudo a place among the Cleaners, an organization made up of Givers who wield special weapons called “vital instruments” to hunt trash beasts.

Rudo awakening his Giver powers in Gachiakuta Episode 2 | Credits: Bones Film

Rudo initially refuses the offer. But with his desire for revenge burning stronger than ever, he realizes joining the Cleaners may be the first step toward climbing back to the city and confronting the people who destroyed his life, causing him to accept the offer and begin his new life as a Cleaner.

Where to Watch Gachiakuta

Enjin in Gachiakuta | Credits: Bones Film

Gachiakuta airs every Sunday in Japan and is available for streaming internationally on Crunchyroll. New episodes drop shortly after their Japanese release with English subtitles. However, due to Election Day in Japan, the release schedule of the series has been delayed by a week.

Crunchyroll has secured global rights to stream the series outside of Asia, making it the go-to platform to catch each episode as it releases.

Gachiakuta Episode Release Schedule

Gachiakuta Episode 3 will be delayed by a week due to Election day in Japan and will air on July 27, 2025. pic.twitter.com/qEA43565B9 — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) July 14, 2025

The first season of Gachiakuta will have 24 episodes, airing weekly from July to December 2025. The series will run for two consecutive cours, with each cour containing 12 episodes. Below is the full release schedule of Gachiakuta with dates for all episodes, including all confirmed titles so far:

Gachiakuta Episode Numbers Gachiakuta Episode Titles Gachiakuta Release Dates 1 The Sphere July 6, 2025 2 Imbued July 13, 2025 3 The Ground July 27, 2025 4 TBA August 3, 2025 5 TBA August 10, 2025 6 TBA August 17, 2025 7 TBA August 24, 2025 8 TBA August 31, 2025 9 TBA September 7, 2025 10 TBA September 14, 2025 11 TBA September 21, 2025 12 TBA September 28, 2025 13 TBA October 5, 2025 14 TBA October 12, 2025 15 TBA October 19, 2025 16 TBA October 26, 2025 17 TBA November 2, 2025 18 TBA November 9, 2025 19 TBA November 16, 2025 20 TBA November 23, 2025 21 TBA November 30, 2025 22 TBA December 7, 2025 23 TBA December 14, 2025 24 TBA December 21, 2025

The table above reflects the revised release schedule following the delay of Episode 3 to July 27. Any further changes will be updated as new information becomes available.

Gachiakuta – Final Thoughts

Enjin fighting a trash beast in Gachiakuta Episode 2 | Credits: Bones Film

With Rudo awakening his powers as a Giver and episode 3 set to introduce us to the Cleaners and the realities of life in the Pit, the story is about to be even more hyped. Gachiakuta is quickly shaping up to be one of the most talked-about anime of 2025 and one you definitely shouldn’t miss.

Whether you’re following the manga or stepping into this world for the first time through the anime, each episode explores deeper layers of rot, revenge, and rebirth. Catch new episodes every week on Crunchyroll, and follow the full schedule to stay updated on Rudo’s journey through the Pit.