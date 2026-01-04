Jujutsu Kaisen Watch Order: Chronologically and by Release Date

Summary:

Let’s be real: Yuji Itadori is built different. I mean, who eats a cursed finger to save a stranger? At the same time, keeping track of the Jujutsu Kaisen watch order can be as chaotic as Sukuna’s Domain Expansion. With prequels, flashbacks, and compilation movies like Execution, it is easy to get lost. Whether you’re preparing for the Culling Games in 2026 or just starting, this guide has you covered.

Jujutsu Kaisen Watch Order – Chronological

If you would like to experience the story chronologically, from Gojo’s high school days right up to the modern-day chaos, this is the path for you. Be warned: this method hits different emotionally, because you see the tragedies coming one after another.

1. Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death Arc (Episode 25 – 29 or Film)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 MyAnimeList Rating: 8.11/10

8.11/10 Runtime : 1h 50m

: 1h 50m Where to Watch: Prime Video

Gojo Satoru as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Hidden Inventory arc | Credits: MAPPA

You can either watch this arc as the first five episodes of Season 2 or simply watch the compilation film titled Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie. Both versions contain identical content, covering the year 2006.

The arc takes place in the past when Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were still students at Jujutsu High. They are entrusted with the protection of the “Star Plasma Vessel,” Riko Amanai, against assassination.

This arc also introduces Toji Fushiguro, Megumi’s father, and the man who almost killed Gojo. It details the deep bond that existed between Gojo and Geto before everything came tumbling down.

The tragedy of this arc defines the entire series. We see Gojo’s awakening as the “Honored One” and the breaking of his moral compass. More importantly, we see exactly why Geto turned evil, going from being a protector of the weak to a man who wants to eradicate non-sorcerers. It sets up the stage for the political corruption of the higher-ups in Jujutsu that you’ll hate later.

2. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Film)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 MyAnimeList Rating : 8.44

: 8.44 Runtime : 1h 45m

: 1h 45m Where to Watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Prime Video

Yuta Okkotsu as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 | Credits: MAPPA

This movie takes place after the flashback arc but before Season 1 and focuses on Yuta Okkotsu. Yuta is haunted by Rika, his childhood friend, who turned into a Special Grade curse. Gojo recruits him to Jujutsu High to train alongside a first-year Maki, Inumaki, and Panda. The movie gives crucial context to Yuta’s power, which rivals even Gojo’s.

The climax features the “Night Parade of a Hundred Demons,” a large terrorist attack on Tokyo set up by Suguru Geto. This is the showdown between the ideologies of Geto and the Jujutsu Sorcerers. Having watched this before Season 1 explains who Yuta is when he inevitably returns, and explains the strange connection Gojo still holds for Geto’s body in the main timeline.

3. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 (Episode 1 – 24)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 MyAnimeList Rating: 8.59

8.59 Episodes: 24

24 Where to Watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Prime Video

Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 | Credits: MAPPA

Here is where the main story officially begins in the modern day, 2018. Yuji Itadori eats Sukuna’s finger, which forces him into the world of curses. We are introduced to the core trio: Yuji, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki. The first half of the season covers the Fearsome Womb Arc and the Vs. Mahito Arc which establishes the horrific nature of curses and the burden of being a sorcerer.

The second half ramps up with the Kyoto Goodwill Event and the Death Painting arcs. You get to see students from the Kyoto campus and witness the beginning of Yuji and Todo’s legendary brotherhood. Most importantly, Yuji and Nobara manage to defeat two Death Painting brothers, an event that will lead to a massive plot twist later in the series involving Choso.

4. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (Episode 30 – 47)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

8.9/10 MyAnimeList Rating: 8.91

8.91 Episodes: 23

23 Where to Watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Prime Video

Sukuna using flames in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Credits: MAPPA

This is widely regarded as the peak of modern anime. After the flashback episodes (skip Episodes 25 – 29 while watching in chronological order), we jump to October 31st in Shibuya, where Pseudo-Geto executes a plan with Mahito to seal Satoru Gojo inside the Prison Realm. With the strongest sorcerer off the board, hell really breaks loose. It is a back-to-back fight gauntlet involving nearly every character.

The consequences here are permanent. Sukuna takes over Yuji and levels a city district, forcing Yuji to carry the guilt of mass murder. We lose beloved characters like Nanami and are left with ambiguity regarding Nobara’s fate. Mahito evolves, and Choso realizes Yuji is his “brother” due to blood manipulation memories. It ends the season with Yuji’s execution being reinstated.

5. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 (Releasing in January 2026)

IMDb Rating : N/A

: N/A MyAnimeList Rating : N/A

: N/A Episodes : 24 (Expected)

: 24 (Expected) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Yuta vs. Yuji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Trailer | Credits: Mappa

You might see Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution Compilation before Season 3 gets underway. It is essentially a recap of the Shibuya Incident with a sneak peek of the new season. You can safely skip this if you have just finished watching Season 2. The point here is basically to freshen up your memory on the chaos caused by the Culling Games announcement.

Season 3 takes the key storylines from Perfect Preparation and Culling Game and brings them into play. After the chaos of Shibuya, a Battle Royale goes down across ten barriers in Japan, pitting the reincarnated old school sorcerers against the awakened new school sorcerers for points.

The protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Yuta Okkotsu, returns. He is appointed as Yuji’s executioner by the higher-ups, leading to a tense confrontation.

The stakes are super high. To earn points, participants have to get in battles, or they’ll find themselves with their cursed technique ripped away from them (death). Alongside all that, expect the Zenin clan narrative to get a whole lot more interesting with Maki’s character evolving.

This season will also have some great teamwork from Yuji and Megumi as they try to save Tsumiki, all while figuring out the complex rules of the Culling Game. Also expect a dash of Hakari, some intricate domain battles, and a desperate race against time to get Gojo out of the Prison Realm.

Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 | Credits: MAPPA

If your thing is to follow the flow of the anime as it unfolded and experience the mystery as the original fans did, then stick to the release order. It’s the most straightforward method.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 (Episodes 1-24) Jujutsu Kaisen 0 – Film (the prequel movie) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (Episodes 25-47) JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death – The Movie JUJUTSU KAISEN: Execution Compilation Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 (drops in 2026)

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen

Kenjaku revealing his true identity in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Credits: MAPPA

Finding where to stream Jujutsu Kaisen shouldn’t be too hard. Here’s where you can find the anime to begin watching:

Crunchyroll: This is the go-to place for Sorcerers, as it has Season 1, Season 2, and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. On top of that, Crunchyroll is the exclusive home for the Season 3 simulcast, which kicks off on January 8, 2026.

Netflix: Good for binging the older arcs if you want to get a handle on what’s what. It has a complete catalog of Seasons 1, 2, and the prequel movie.

The anime is also available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

Blu-ray Updates: As of late 2025, most platforms have now updated to the Blu-ray versions. That means you get to watch the polished animation and leave the “ghosting” and dimming effects of the original broadcast behind.

Final Thoughts on Jujutsu Kaisen Watch Order

Whether you want to feel the full weight of Gojo and Geto’s tragedy by taking the chronological path or preserve the mystery with the release order, Jujutsu Kaisen is a masterpiece either way.

And with the Culling Games kicking off in Season 3, it is definitely worth a binge. Just don’t go in expecting anyone to be safe, as in this world of Jujutsu, no one is truly safe. Enjoy the ride.