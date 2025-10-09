Home » Gaming » Garden Tower Defense Units Tier List (October 2025)

Garden Tower Defense Units Tier List (October 2025)

Acharya Nidesh
Update: We updated this Garden Tower Defense units tier list with the latest units on October 10, 2025.

Garden Tower Defense boasts a massive roster of over 80 units with unique stats. Some also possess an Exclusive Ability that can revive an ally, grant immunity to damage, and more. They come in seven rarities, starting from the lowest Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, Mythical, and Godly to the highest Exclusive. But, do you know the best units in the game? Check out which units are the best performers of the current meta in this Garden Tower Defense units tier list.

Garden Tower Defense Units Tier List: All Units Ranked

We’ve categorized all Garden Tower Defense units into five tiers: SS, S, A, B, and C. You can find the meta units in SS and the weakest in the C tier. This tier list considers the units’ stats, damage, and usability to determine their rankings.

That said, here is the complete Garden Tower Defense Units tier list:

TiersPlants
SSLil Stump, Speed Sprinkler, Blueberries, Tiki Tower, Beehive, Bloodvine, Icebuds, Petalray, Electric Beetroot, Hellroot, Big Mushroom, Rafflesia, Venus Flytrap, Lucky Clover, Mango Cluster, Electroleaf, Juggercorn, Blossom Barrage, Dual Blasterbud, Rosebeam
SAtomic Pepper, Confusion Plant, Pyropetal, Sporefang, Bubble Plant, Seed Mech, Stun Flower, Doompetal, Grapes, Golem, Corn, Lawnmower, Laser Plant
APineapple Cannon, Money Tree, Venus Floortrap, Boombulb, Cabbage, Palm Tree, Broccoli, Lemon Tree, Potshade, Sonic Bloom, Drone, Pak Choi, Umbra, Repair Worker, Fan Flower, Walnut, Sunflower, Watermelon, Pesticider, Peas in a Pod, Solarian Bloom, Fruit Molotov, Inferno Stumb
BGarlicopter, Vines, Farmer, Durian, Gnome, Eggplant, Potato, Aloe Vera, Dragon Fruit, Cherries, Pumpkin, Ghost Pepper, Stemstrike, Bamboo, Radish, Chili Pepper, Grandma, Kiwi Cannon, Slapleaf
CRose Trap, Onion, Pomegranate, Dandelion, Scarecrow, Mushroom, Baby Carrots, Cactus, Strawberry, Tomato

Breaking Down the Garden Tower Defense Units Tier List

Here is the complete breakdown of the Garden Tower Defense units along with their rarity and placement cost:

1. SS Tier

You will find robust units in the SS tier of this Garden Tower Defense units tier list. Higher rarity units, such as Exclusive and Godlys, mostly populate this list. For instance, Speed Sprinkler is one of the best support units that buffs the attack speed of units within its range. The unit’s range can extend to 30, covering a wide area for the attack speed buff.

IconUnitsRarityPlacement Cost
Lil StumpLil StumpGodlys2,000
Speed SprinklerMythical600
BlueberriesBlueberriesMythical1,000
Tiki TowerTiki TowerGodlys1,500
BeehiveBeehiveGodlys2,500
Gardens Tower Defense tier listBloodvineGodlys2,000
IcebudsIcebudsGodlys1,000
Gardens Tower Defense PetalrayPetalrayGodlys2,500
Gardens Defense tier list Electric BeetrootElectric BeetrootExclusive200
Gardens defense tier list hellrootHellrootExclusive2,000
Gardens Tower Defense Units tier list Big MushroomBig MushroomExclusive3,000
Gardens tower defense tier list RafflessiaRafflesiaGodlys1,250
Gardens tower Defense tier list Venus FlytrapVenus FlytrapGodlys2,900
Lucky CloverLucky CloverGodlys1,500
Garden Tower Defense Mango ClusterMango ClusterGodlys1,000
ElectroleafElectroleafGodlys2,000
Garden Tower Defense JuggercornJuggercornExclusive3,000
Garden Tower Defense units tier list Blossom BarrageBlossom BarrageExclusive5,000
Dual BlasterbudDual BlasterbudExclusive7,000
Garden Tower Defense units RosebeamRosebeamExclusive10,000

2. S Tier

The S tier of this Garden Tower Defense units tier list comprises the second-best units. They outperform every other unit in this Roblox experience, but are weaker compared to the SS tier. You will mostly find Godly and Exclusive rarity units and some Mythical ones in this tier. For instance, Golem can deal 2500 at max upgrade. which is one of the highest among all.

IconUnitRarityPlacement Cost
Garden Tower Defense units Atomic PepperAtomic PepperGodly4,000
garden tower defense units Confusion PlantConfusion PlantGodly1,500
Garden Tower Defense units PyropetalPyropetalGodly2,000
Garden tower defense sporefangSporefangGodly2,200
Garden Tower Defense Units Bubble PlantBubble PlantGodly2,500
garden tower defense units Seed MechSeed MechGodly3,000
Garden tower defense Stun flowerStun FlowerGodly1,000
Garden tower defense units doompetalDoompetalExclusive1,000
Garden tower defense units grapesGrapesExclusive1,550
garden tower defense units golemGolemExclusive3,000
garden tower defense units cornCornExclusive1,750
Garden tower defense units lawnmowerLawnmowerMythical700
garden tower defense units Laser plantLaser PlantMythical1,500

3. A Tier

You can find average units in the A Tier of this Garden Tower Defense units tier list. They will help you clear early and mid-game content without much effort.

IconUnitsRarityPlacement Cost
Garden tower defense pineapple cannonPineapple CannonUncommon300
Garden Tower defense units Money treeMoney TreeRare400
Garden tower defense units Venus FloortrapVenus FloortrapRare1,000
Garden tower defense boombulbBoombulbLegendary650
garden tower defense units cabbageCabbageCommon350
Garden tower defense Palm treePalm TreeLegendary700
garden tower defense units broccoliBroccoliLegendary800
Garden tower defense units lemon treeLemon TreeLegendary1,000
Garden tower defese units potshadePotshadeMythical1,200
Garden tower defense units sonic bloomSonic BloomLegendary1,000
Garden tower defense units droneDroneLegendary1,250
Garden tower defense pak choiPak ChoiLegendary1,500
Garden tower defense units UmbraUmbraLegendary1,500
Garden tower defense units Repair worker Repair WorkerMythical500
Garden tower defense units fan flowerFan FlowerMythical1,000
Garden tower defense units walnutWalnutMythical1,000
Garden tower defense units sunflowerSunflowerMythical1,200
Garden tower defense units WatermelonWatermelonMythical1,000
Garden tower defense units pesticiderPesticiderGodly3,000
Garden tower defense units peas in a podPeas in A PodMythical1,000
Solarian BloomSolarian BloomExclusive3,000
Garden tower defense units Fruit molotovFruit MolotovLegendary750
Garden tower defense units Iinferno stumbInferno StumpLegendary1,000

4. B Tier

The B-tier units are the best alternatives if you don’t have SS, S, or A-tier ones. Use them till you clear early game content. They won’t be viable afterward, and you must opt to obtain those ranked in SS, S, or A tier units.

IconUnitsRarityPlacement Cost
Garden tower defense units garlicopterGarlicopterRare950
Garden tower defense units VinesVinesCommon1,000
Garden Tower Defense units farmerFarmerUncommon200
Garden tower defense units DurianDurianRare1,000
Garden tower defense units gnomeGnomeUncommon250
Garden tower defense units EggplantEggplantUncommon300
Garden tower defense units potatoPotatoUncommon300
Garden tower defense units Aloe VeraAloe VeraUncommon400
Garden tower defense units Dragon FruitDragon FruitUncommon600
garden tower defense units cherriesCherriesRare350
Garen tower defense pumpkinPumpkinRare350
Garden tower defense units ghost pepperGhost PepperRare400
Garden tower defense units StemstrikeStemstrikeRare400
Garden tower defense units bambooBambooRare700
Garden tower defense units radishRadishCommon200
Garden tower defense units chili pepperChili PepperRare800
Garden tower defense units GrandmaGrandmaRare1,000
Garden tower defense units kiwi cannonKiwi CannonRare1,000
Garden tower defense units slapleafSlapleafRare400

5. C Tier

The C tier of this Garden Tower Defense units tier list is best only for beginners. For instance, Tomato is the starter unit, which has a low placement cost and can help you clear the early stages comfortably.

IconUnitsRarityPlacement Cost
Rose TrapRose TrapRare450
OnionOnionCommon150
PomegranatePomegranateCommon200
dandelionDandelionUncommon 700
ScarecrowScarecrowUncommon650
MushroomMushroomRare650
Baby CarrotsBaby CarrotsRare700
CactusCactusCommon150
strawberryStrawberryUncommon200
tomatoTomatoCommon150

The rankings above are meant only for reference. You can use units that you like and are accessible. However, ensure you upgrade them to the maximum possible level before diving into any game mode.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

