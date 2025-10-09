Garden Tower Defense Units Tier List (October 2025)

Update: We updated this Garden Tower Defense units tier list with the latest units on October 10, 2025.

Garden Tower Defense boasts a massive roster of over 80 units with unique stats. Some also possess an Exclusive Ability that can revive an ally, grant immunity to damage, and more. They come in seven rarities, starting from the lowest Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, Mythical, and Godly to the highest Exclusive. But, do you know the best units in the game? Check out which units are the best performers of the current meta in this Garden Tower Defense units tier list.

Garden Tower Defense Units Tier List: All Units Ranked

We’ve categorized all Garden Tower Defense units into five tiers: SS, S, A, B, and C. You can find the meta units in SS and the weakest in the C tier. This tier list considers the units’ stats, damage, and usability to determine their rankings.

That said, here is the complete Garden Tower Defense Units tier list:

Tiers Plants SS Lil Stump, Speed Sprinkler, Blueberries, Tiki Tower, Beehive, Bloodvine, Icebuds, Petalray, Electric Beetroot, Hellroot, Big Mushroom, Rafflesia, Venus Flytrap, Lucky Clover, Mango Cluster, Electroleaf, Juggercorn, Blossom Barrage, Dual Blasterbud, Rosebeam S Atomic Pepper, Confusion Plant, Pyropetal, Sporefang, Bubble Plant, Seed Mech, Stun Flower, Doompetal, Grapes, Golem, Corn, Lawnmower, Laser Plant A Pineapple Cannon, Money Tree, Venus Floortrap, Boombulb, Cabbage, Palm Tree, Broccoli, Lemon Tree, Potshade, Sonic Bloom, Drone, Pak Choi, Umbra, Repair Worker, Fan Flower, Walnut, Sunflower, Watermelon, Pesticider, Peas in a Pod, Solarian Bloom, Fruit Molotov, Inferno Stumb B Garlicopter, Vines, Farmer, Durian, Gnome, Eggplant, Potato, Aloe Vera, Dragon Fruit, Cherries, Pumpkin, Ghost Pepper, Stemstrike, Bamboo, Radish, Chili Pepper, Grandma, Kiwi Cannon, Slapleaf C Rose Trap, Onion, Pomegranate, Dandelion, Scarecrow, Mushroom, Baby Carrots, Cactus, Strawberry, Tomato

Breaking Down the Garden Tower Defense Units Tier List

Here is the complete breakdown of the Garden Tower Defense units along with their rarity and placement cost:

1. SS Tier

You will find robust units in the SS tier of this Garden Tower Defense units tier list. Higher rarity units, such as Exclusive and Godlys, mostly populate this list. For instance, Speed Sprinkler is one of the best support units that buffs the attack speed of units within its range. The unit’s range can extend to 30, covering a wide area for the attack speed buff.

Icon Units Rarity Placement Cost Lil Stump Godlys 2,000 Speed Sprinkler Mythical 600 Blueberries Mythical 1,000 Tiki Tower Godlys 1,500 Beehive Godlys 2,500 Bloodvine Godlys 2,000 Icebuds Godlys 1,000 Petalray Godlys 2,500 Electric Beetroot Exclusive 200 Hellroot Exclusive 2,000 Big Mushroom Exclusive 3,000 Rafflesia Godlys 1,250 Venus Flytrap Godlys 2,900 Lucky Clover Godlys 1,500 Mango Cluster Godlys 1,000 Electroleaf Godlys 2,000 Juggercorn Exclusive 3,000 Blossom Barrage Exclusive 5,000 Dual Blasterbud Exclusive 7,000 Rosebeam Exclusive 10,000

2. S Tier

The S tier of this Garden Tower Defense units tier list comprises the second-best units. They outperform every other unit in this Roblox experience, but are weaker compared to the SS tier. You will mostly find Godly and Exclusive rarity units and some Mythical ones in this tier. For instance, Golem can deal 2500 at max upgrade. which is one of the highest among all.

Icon Unit Rarity Placement Cost Atomic Pepper Godly 4,000 Confusion Plant Godly 1,500 Pyropetal Godly 2,000 Sporefang Godly 2,200 Bubble Plant Godly 2,500 Seed Mech Godly 3,000 Stun Flower Godly 1,000 Doompetal Exclusive 1,000 Grapes Exclusive 1,550 Golem Exclusive 3,000 Corn Exclusive 1,750 Lawnmower Mythical 700 Laser Plant Mythical 1,500

3. A Tier

You can find average units in the A Tier of this Garden Tower Defense units tier list. They will help you clear early and mid-game content without much effort.

Icon Units Rarity Placement Cost Pineapple Cannon Uncommon 300 Money Tree Rare 400 Venus Floortrap Rare 1,000 Boombulb Legendary 650 Cabbage Common 350 Palm Tree Legendary 700 Broccoli Legendary 800 Lemon Tree Legendary 1,000 Potshade Mythical 1,200 Sonic Bloom Legendary 1,000 Drone Legendary 1,250 Pak Choi Legendary 1,500 Umbra Legendary 1,500 Repair Worker Mythical 500 Fan Flower Mythical 1,000 Walnut Mythical 1,000 Sunflower Mythical 1,200 Watermelon Mythical 1,000 Pesticider Godly 3,000 Peas in A Pod Mythical 1,000 Solarian Bloom Exclusive 3,000 Fruit Molotov Legendary 750 Inferno Stump Legendary 1,000

4. B Tier

The B-tier units are the best alternatives if you don’t have SS, S, or A-tier ones. Use them till you clear early game content. They won’t be viable afterward, and you must opt to obtain those ranked in SS, S, or A tier units.

Icon Units Rarity Placement Cost Garlicopter Rare 950 Vines Common 1,000 Farmer Uncommon 200 Durian Rare 1,000 Gnome Uncommon 250 Eggplant Uncommon 300 Potato Uncommon 300 Aloe Vera Uncommon 400 Dragon Fruit Uncommon 600 Cherries Rare 350 Pumpkin Rare 350 Ghost Pepper Rare 400 Stemstrike Rare 400 Bamboo Rare 700 Radish Common 200 Chili Pepper Rare 800 Grandma Rare 1,000 Kiwi Cannon Rare 1,000 Slapleaf Rare 400

5. C Tier

The C tier of this Garden Tower Defense units tier list is best only for beginners. For instance, Tomato is the starter unit, which has a low placement cost and can help you clear the early stages comfortably.

Icon Units Rarity Placement Cost Rose Trap Rare 450 Onion Common 150 Pomegranate Common 200 Dandelion Uncommon 700 Scarecrow Uncommon 650 Mushroom Rare 650 Baby Carrots Rare 700 Cactus Common 150 Strawberry Uncommon 200 Tomato Common 150

The rankings above are meant only for reference. You can use units that you like and are accessible. However, ensure you upgrade them to the maximum possible level before diving into any game mode.