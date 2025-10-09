Garden Tower Defense Units Tier List (October 2025)

Update: We updated this Garden Tower Defense units tier list with the latest units on October 10, 2025.
Garden Tower Defense boasts a massive roster of over 80 units with unique stats. Some also possess an Exclusive Ability that can revive an ally, grant immunity to damage, and more. They come in seven rarities, starting from the lowest Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, Mythical, and Godly to the highest Exclusive. But, do you know the best units in the game? Check out which units are the best performers of the current meta in this Garden Tower Defense units tier list.
Garden Tower Defense Units Tier List: All Units Ranked
We’ve categorized all Garden Tower Defense units into five tiers: SS, S, A, B, and C. You can find the meta units in SS and the weakest in the C tier. This tier list considers the units’ stats, damage, and usability to determine their rankings.
That said, here is the complete Garden Tower Defense Units tier list:
|Tiers
|Plants
|SS
|Lil Stump, Speed Sprinkler, Blueberries, Tiki Tower, Beehive, Bloodvine, Icebuds, Petalray, Electric Beetroot, Hellroot, Big Mushroom, Rafflesia, Venus Flytrap, Lucky Clover, Mango Cluster, Electroleaf, Juggercorn, Blossom Barrage, Dual Blasterbud, Rosebeam
|S
|Atomic Pepper, Confusion Plant, Pyropetal, Sporefang, Bubble Plant, Seed Mech, Stun Flower, Doompetal, Grapes, Golem, Corn, Lawnmower, Laser Plant
|A
|Pineapple Cannon, Money Tree, Venus Floortrap, Boombulb, Cabbage, Palm Tree, Broccoli, Lemon Tree, Potshade, Sonic Bloom, Drone, Pak Choi, Umbra, Repair Worker, Fan Flower, Walnut, Sunflower, Watermelon, Pesticider, Peas in a Pod, Solarian Bloom, Fruit Molotov, Inferno Stumb
|B
|Garlicopter, Vines, Farmer, Durian, Gnome, Eggplant, Potato, Aloe Vera, Dragon Fruit, Cherries, Pumpkin, Ghost Pepper, Stemstrike, Bamboo, Radish, Chili Pepper, Grandma, Kiwi Cannon, Slapleaf
|C
|Rose Trap, Onion, Pomegranate, Dandelion, Scarecrow, Mushroom, Baby Carrots, Cactus, Strawberry, Tomato
Breaking Down the Garden Tower Defense Units Tier List
Here is the complete breakdown of the Garden Tower Defense units along with their rarity and placement cost:
1. SS Tier
You will find robust units in the SS tier of this Garden Tower Defense units tier list. Higher rarity units, such as Exclusive and Godlys, mostly populate this list. For instance, Speed Sprinkler is one of the best support units that buffs the attack speed of units within its range. The unit’s range can extend to 30, covering a wide area for the attack speed buff.
|Icon
|Units
|Rarity
|Placement Cost
|Lil Stump
|Godlys
|2,000
|Speed Sprinkler
|Mythical
|600
|Blueberries
|Mythical
|1,000
|Tiki Tower
|Godlys
|1,500
|Beehive
|Godlys
|2,500
|Bloodvine
|Godlys
|2,000
|Icebuds
|Godlys
|1,000
|Petalray
|Godlys
|2,500
|Electric Beetroot
|Exclusive
|200
|Hellroot
|Exclusive
|2,000
|Big Mushroom
|Exclusive
|3,000
|Rafflesia
|Godlys
|1,250
|Venus Flytrap
|Godlys
|2,900
|Lucky Clover
|Godlys
|1,500
|Mango Cluster
|Godlys
|1,000
|Electroleaf
|Godlys
|2,000
|Juggercorn
|Exclusive
|3,000
|Blossom Barrage
|Exclusive
|5,000
|Dual Blasterbud
|Exclusive
|7,000
|Rosebeam
|Exclusive
|10,000
2. S Tier
The S tier of this Garden Tower Defense units tier list comprises the second-best units. They outperform every other unit in this Roblox experience, but are weaker compared to the SS tier. You will mostly find Godly and Exclusive rarity units and some Mythical ones in this tier. For instance, Golem can deal 2500 at max upgrade. which is one of the highest among all.
|Icon
|Unit
|Rarity
|Placement Cost
|Atomic Pepper
|Godly
|4,000
|Confusion Plant
|Godly
|1,500
|Pyropetal
|Godly
|2,000
|Sporefang
|Godly
|2,200
|Bubble Plant
|Godly
|2,500
|Seed Mech
|Godly
|3,000
|Stun Flower
|Godly
|1,000
|Doompetal
|Exclusive
|1,000
|Grapes
|Exclusive
|1,550
|Golem
|Exclusive
|3,000
|Corn
|Exclusive
|1,750
|Lawnmower
|Mythical
|700
|Laser Plant
|Mythical
|1,500
3. A Tier
You can find average units in the A Tier of this Garden Tower Defense units tier list. They will help you clear early and mid-game content without much effort.
|Icon
|Units
|Rarity
|Placement Cost
|Pineapple Cannon
|Uncommon
|300
|Money Tree
|Rare
|400
|Venus Floortrap
|Rare
|1,000
|Boombulb
|Legendary
|650
|Cabbage
|Common
|350
|Palm Tree
|Legendary
|700
|Broccoli
|Legendary
|800
|Lemon Tree
|Legendary
|1,000
|Potshade
|Mythical
|1,200
|Sonic Bloom
|Legendary
|1,000
|Drone
|Legendary
|1,250
|Pak Choi
|Legendary
|1,500
|Umbra
|Legendary
|1,500
|Repair Worker
|Mythical
|500
|Fan Flower
|Mythical
|1,000
|Walnut
|Mythical
|1,000
|Sunflower
|Mythical
|1,200
|Watermelon
|Mythical
|1,000
|Pesticider
|Godly
|3,000
|Peas in A Pod
|Mythical
|1,000
|Solarian Bloom
|Exclusive
|3,000
|Fruit Molotov
|Legendary
|750
|Inferno Stump
|Legendary
|1,000
4. B Tier
The B-tier units are the best alternatives if you don’t have SS, S, or A-tier ones. Use them till you clear early game content. They won’t be viable afterward, and you must opt to obtain those ranked in SS, S, or A tier units.
|Icon
|Units
|Rarity
|Placement Cost
|Garlicopter
|Rare
|950
|Vines
|Common
|1,000
|Farmer
|Uncommon
|200
|Durian
|Rare
|1,000
|Gnome
|Uncommon
|250
|Eggplant
|Uncommon
|300
|Potato
|Uncommon
|300
|Aloe Vera
|Uncommon
|400
|Dragon Fruit
|Uncommon
|600
|Cherries
|Rare
|350
|Pumpkin
|Rare
|350
|Ghost Pepper
|Rare
|400
|Stemstrike
|Rare
|400
|Bamboo
|Rare
|700
|Radish
|Common
|200
|Chili Pepper
|Rare
|800
|Grandma
|Rare
|1,000
|Kiwi Cannon
|Rare
|1,000
|Slapleaf
|Rare
|400
5. C Tier
The C tier of this Garden Tower Defense units tier list is best only for beginners. For instance, Tomato is the starter unit, which has a low placement cost and can help you clear the early stages comfortably.
|Icon
|Units
|Rarity
|Placement Cost
|Rose Trap
|Rare
|450
|Onion
|Common
|150
|Pomegranate
|Common
|200
|Dandelion
|Uncommon
|700
|Scarecrow
|Uncommon
|650
|Mushroom
|Rare
|650
|Baby Carrots
|Rare
|700
|Cactus
|Common
|150
|Strawberry
|Uncommon
|200
|Tomato
|Common
|150
The rankings above are meant only for reference. You can use units that you like and are accessible. However, ensure you upgrade them to the maximum possible level before diving into any game mode.